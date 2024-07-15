Exchange Offer for up to $500 million of its 6.050% Senior Notes due 2033

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) announced today that effective at 10:00 a.m. EDT on July 15, 2024, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declared effective its previously filed Registration Statement on Form S-4 for the exchange of up to $500 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 6.050% Senior Notes due 2033 (the “Old Notes”) for a like principal amount of its 6.050% Senior Notes due 2033 (the “New Notes”), which have been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Accordingly, the Company announced that, effective July 15, 2024, it has launched its offer to exchange the Old Notes for the New Notes. This offer will expire at 5:00 p.m. EDT on August 12, 2024, unless otherwise extended.

This press release is not an offer to exchange the New Notes for the Old Notes, nor is it the solicitation of an offer to exchange, which the Company is making only through the exchange offer prospectus, dated July 15, 2024, together with the related letter of transmittal. There will not be any offer or sale of the New Notes in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

Copies of the exchange offer prospectus and related documents may be obtained from The Bank of New York Mellon, the exchange agent for the exchange offer, at the following address:

The Bank of New York Mellon

c/o BNY Mellon

Corporate Trust Operations – Reorganization Unit

500 Ross Street, Suite 625

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15262

Attn: Meera Thillai

Email: CT_REORG_UNIT_INQUIRIES@bnymellon.com

Phone: (615) 381-1655

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $390 billion in assets under management and administration as of March 31, 2024, Corebridge Financial is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com and follow us onLinkedIn andYouTube. These references with additional information about Corebridge have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

