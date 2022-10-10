Corebridge Financial Names Terri Fiedler President of Retirement Services

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE: CRBG) today announced that Terri Fiedler has been named President of its Retirement Services business, effective immediately. She will continue to report to Kevin Hogan, Chief Executive Officer, Corebridge Financial.

“Terri is a proven leader for Corebridge Financial and across the industry, and she now will bring her commitment to customer outcomes and her focus on strong partnerships to our Retirement Services business,” said Mr. Hogan. “Employer-sponsored retirement plans play a critical role in the financial lives of so many, and we are proud to partner with retirement plan sponsors to help more individuals save for their financial future.”

Ms. Fiedler has served as the President of Financial Distributors since 2019, leading Corebridge’s sales and distribution organization that markets individual retirement solutions and insurance products across a broad range of wholesale and retail distribution channels. She joined the company in 2012 as Executive Vice President, Strategic Accounts. Ms. Fiedler is a trustee for the Foundation for Financial Planning and is the newly appointed Chair of the Board of Directors for the Insured Retirement Institute.

“I am honored to lead our Retirement Services business which has been recognized as a pioneer in the retirement plan space,” said Ms. Fiedler. “Corebridge Financial will continue its work with employers to help turn their employees’ dreams into reality. We are committed to our clients and passionate about helping people address their financial and retirement needs.”

Ms. Fiedler replaces Robert Scheinerman who is leaving Corebridge to pursue new opportunities.

For more than half a century, Corebridge’s group retirement segment—formerly known as AIG Retirement Services—has served as a leading provider of retirement plans and services to employees of tax-exempt and public sector organizations, including K-12 schools, healthcare, government, higher education and other non-profit institutions. The Retirement Services business works with approximately 2 million individuals through in-plan and out-of-plan products and services, as of June 30, 2022.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. makes it possible for more people to take action in their financial lives. With more than $350 billion in assets under management and administration as of June 30, 2022, Corebridge is one of the largest providers of retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. Retirement Services is the marketing name for the Group Retirement segment of Corebridge Financial. We proudly partner with financial professionals and institutions to help individuals plan, save for and achieve secure financial futures. For more information, visit corebridgefinancial.com.

