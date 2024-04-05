5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On April 2, 2024, Lucy Fato resigned as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (the "Company"), effective immediately. Ms. Fato did not cite any disagreement on any matter relating to the Company's operations, policies or practices. Ms. Fato served as a member of the Board pursuant to a separation agreement (the "Separation Agreement") between the Company and American International Group, Inc. ("AIG") under which AIG has the right to designate members of the Board, subject to maintaining specified ownership requirements.

On April 4, 2024, the Board elected Rose Marie Glazer, Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Interim Chief Human Resources & Diversity Officer of AIG, as a member of the Board, effective immediately. Ms. Glazer serves as a member of the Board pursuant to the Separation Agreement.



