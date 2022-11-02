CoreCard Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

CoreCard Raises Topline Fiscal 2022 Growth Guidance to 40+%

NORCROSS, Ga., Nov. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, announced today its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.



"CoreCard’s strong performance continued in the third quarter and resulted in total revenue of $14.5 million, in-line with our expectations. Our significant top-line growth was driven by 52% growth in processing and maintenance revenue and professional services revenue growth of 13%,” said Leland Strange, CEO of CoreCard Corporation. "As a result of our solid performance during the first nine months of 2022, we are confident in topline growth expectations of at least 40% for fiscal 2022, compared to our previously provided guidance of at least 30%.”

“Our growth in processing is expected to continue and we will be steadily increasing investments in our infrastructure and people in anticipation for 2023. The opportunity ahead of us is significant. CoreCard provides a proven best-in-class credit platform and remains a growth business focused on meeting the evolving needs of modern issuers while generating long-term value for our shareholders," concluded Strange.

Financial Highlights for the three months ended September 30, 2022

Total revenues in the three-month period ended September 30, 2022, was $14.5 million compared to $12.9 million in the comparable period in 2021.

In the following table, revenue is disaggregated by type of revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2022 2021 License $ − $ 1,783 Professional services 7,776 6,893 Processing and maintenance 5,267 3,457 Third party 1,407 802 Total $ 14,450 $ 12,935

Income from operations was $1.7 million for the third quarter compared to income from operations of $3.3 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Net income was $1.4 million for the third quarter compared to net income of $2.5 million in the comparable prior year quarter.

Earnings per diluted share was $0.16 for the third quarter compared to $0.29 in the comparable prior year quarter.

Investor Conference Call

The company will file its Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2022, with the Securities and Exchange Commission today. For additional information about reported results, investors will be able to access the Form 10-Q on the company’s website at investors.corecard.com or on the SEC website, www.sec.gov .

About CoreCard Corporation

CoreCard Corporation (NYSE: CCRD) provides a pioneering card management platform built for the future of global transactions in a digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement, and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements in this press release are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties including those listed in Item 1A of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company’s other filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All of the risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “continue,” “outlook,” “progressing,” and “anticipates” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company is not obligated to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect the events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CoreCard Corporation

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021

2022 2021

Revenue Services $ 14,450 $ 11,152 $ 39,657 $ 31,119 Products − 1,783 14,283 4,083 Total net revenue 14,450 12,935 53,940 35,202 Cost of revenue Services 8,431 6,104 23,824 16,091 Products − − − − Total cost of revenue 8,431 6,104 23,824 16,091 Expenses Marketing 80 97 231 179 General and administrative 1,107 1,069 4,048 3,190 Research and development 3,129 2,356 8,916 7,109 Income from operations 1,703 3,309 16,921 8,633 Investment income (loss) 39 53 196 (215 ) Other income 60 74 126 230 Income before income taxes 1,802 3,436 17,243 8,648 Income taxes 443 902 4,358 2,269 Net income $ 1,359 $ 2,534 $ 12,885 $ 6,379 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.29 $ 1.50 $ 0.72 Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.29 $ 1.49 $ 0.72 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 8,538,954 8,714,579 8,596,654 8,803,760 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 8,559,665 8,744,818 8,621,388 8,835,427

CoreCard Corporation

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)