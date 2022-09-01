Log in
    CCRD   US45816D1000

CORECARD CORPORATION

(CCRD)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-31 pm EDT
24.25 USD   -0.41%
07:31aCoreCard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2022
GL
08/12WeTrade Group Agrees to Sell Monkeypox Virus Test Kits to Parkway Medical; Shares Rise
MT
08/12WeTrade Group Agrees to Sell Monkeypox Virus Test Kits to Parkway Medical
MT
CoreCard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2022

09/01/2022 | 07:31am EDT
NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, today announced that Leland Strange, President & CEO, and Matt White, CFO, will be participating in the following investor conferences:

  • On September 13, 2022 and September 14, 2022, the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY.
  • On September 15, 2022, the Company will participate in the UBS 1x1 FinTech Conference in New York, NY.
  • On September 21, 2022 and September 22, 2022, the Company will participate virtually in the Sidoti Small Cap Investor Conference.

If you would like to schedule time to meet with the Company at these conferences, please reach out to the respective bank.

About CoreCard
CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD] provides a pioneering card management platform built for the future of global transactions in a digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

For further information, visit www.corecard.com.

Investor Contact:
CoreCardIR@icrinc.com 


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 66,9 M - -
Net income 2022 15,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 23,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 208 M 208 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
EV / Sales 2023 2,38x
Nbr of Employees 800
Free-Float 68,2%
Managers and Directors
James Leland Strange Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew A. White Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Philip H. Moise Independent Director
A. Russell Chandler Independent Director
Elizabeth W. Camp Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORECARD CORPORATION-37.50%208
INTUIT INC.-32.87%121 795
FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES, INC.-16.29%55 551
ADYEN N.V.-33.16%48 195
WORLDLINE-12.69%12 114
ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.-46.23%8 407