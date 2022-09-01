CoreCard to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2022

NORCROSS, Ga., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD], the leading provider of innovative credit technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market, today announced that Leland Strange, President & CEO, and Matt White, CFO, will be participating in the following investor conferences:



On September 13, 2022 and September 14, 2022, the Company will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY.

Annual Global Investment Conference in New York, NY. On September 15, 2022, the Company will participate in the UBS 1x1 FinTech Conference in New York, NY.

On September 21, 2022 and September 22, 2022, the Company will participate virtually in the Sidoti Small Cap Investor Conference.



If you would like to schedule time to meet with the Company at these conferences, please reach out to the respective bank.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation [NYSE: CCRD] provides a pioneering card management platform built for the future of global transactions in a digital world. Dedicated to continual technological innovation in the ever-evolving payments industry backed by decades of deep expertise in credit card offerings, CoreCard helps customers conceptualize, implement and manage all aspects of their issuing card programs. Keenly focused on steady, sustainable growth, CoreCard has earned the trust of some of the largest companies and financial institutions in the world, providing truly real-time transactions via their proven, reliable platform operating on private on-premise and leading cloud technology infrastructure.

For further information, visit www.corecard.com.

Investor Contact:

CoreCardIR@icrinc.com