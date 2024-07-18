Lobbying Information

CoreCivic retains the services of consultant government relations professionals in jurisdictions where it does or may in the future do business. CoreCivic employees also register as lobbyists in jurisdictions where their activities meet the statutory definition. The list below shows CoreCivic's consultant registered lobbyists in 2023 by jurisdiction.

Table B-1 Jurisdiction Firm Name Federal Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld Greenberg Traurig Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Ventures Miller Strategies Simmons & Russell Group Vogel Group Alaska Trust Consultants Arizona Highground Inc. Molera Alvarez LLC California Capitol Advocacy Colorado Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP Florida Smith, Bryan & Myers Georgia Troutman Pepper Strategies Georgia Public Affairs Hawaii Carlsmith Ball SanHi Government Strategies Idaho Lobby Idaho Kansas Parallel Strategies Kentucky MML&K Government Solutions Minnesota Hill Capitol Strategies Montana ABS Legal New Mexico Ning Consulting Ohio Credo Company Trimac Advisors Oklahoma Amber Integrated Scott Adkins Consulting, Inc. Tennessee Johnson Poss Government Relations Vogel Group Texas Greenberg Traurig, LLP Vermont MacLean, Meehan and Rice (MMR) Wyoming Wyoming Group U.S. Virgin Islands Kellerhals Ferguson Kroblin PLLC

CoreCivic's contracts with its outside government relations professionals contain strict conflict of interest clauses that permit CoreCivic to terminate the relationship if the professional or his or her firm engages in activities that conflict with CoreCivic's commitment not to lobby for or against policies or legislation that would determine the basis for or duration of an individual's incarceration or detention.

In 2023, CoreCivic expended approximately $2.0 million in fees and other payments relating to direct lobbying at the federal, state, and local levels. Of this amount, approximately $1,460,000 was attributable to federal lobbying-related activities and the remainder ($578,573) to state and local activities. None of this amount is related to "grassroots lobbying" communications (communi- cations directed to the general public that refer to specific legislation or regulation, reflects a view on such legislation, or regulation or encourages the recipients to take action with respect to such legislation or regulation.) CoreCivic works with a number of consultant lobbyists to ensure that public officials are made aware of the issues impacting our industry. CoreCivic and its consultant lobbyists file disclosure reports at the federal, state, and local level to comply with the various rules of all jurisdictions in which we have a presence.

