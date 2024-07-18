Political Activity and

Lobbying Report 2023

Overview

CoreCivic's political and government relations activities are designed to educate federal,

state and local officials on the benefits of partnership corrections, CoreCivic's ability to assist

them in meeting their needs and our track record of success. Our company does not, under

longstanding policy, lobby for or against policies or legislation that would determine the basis

for or duration of an individual's incarceration or detention.

Corporate funds are used to make political contributions where allowed by law and where

management has determined that such contributions will be an effective use of the funds.

CoreCivic also sponsors a political action committee (CoreCivic Political Action Committee)

that makes contributions to federal candidates and to candidates in certain jurisdictions where

contributions with corporate funds are not allowed.

CoreCivic's political contributions and lobbying activities are subject to robust oversight,

approval and compliance procedures. Political contributions using corporate funds require

approval by our Chief Executive Officer, Chief Development Officer or a Vice President

Partnership Relations and, for compliance purposes, the Office of General Counsel.

Government relations engagements and expenditures require Vice President-level or above

approval. The Office of General Counsel and external compliance experts provide support

for the company's reporting and other compliance obligations, as well as periodic compliance

training for internal partnership development personnel and contract government relations

professionals.

The Nominating and Governance Committee of CoreCivic's Board of Directors provides Board-

level oversight of the Company's political and government relations activities and compliance

procedures. Compliance policies and procedures are addressed in CoreCivic's Code of Ethics

and in greater detail in our Government Relations Policy.*

Our government relations activities focus on legislative, regulatory and executive actions that

may impact the construction, operation and leasing of privately owned or managed prisons,

detention facilities, and residential reentry centers. We also advocate for a wide range of

innovative, cost-saving government real estate solutions through our CoreCivic Properties

business offering. The disclosures in the lobbying reports filed by the company under the

Federal Lobbying Disclosure Act of 1995, as amended by the Honest Leadership and Open

Government Act of 2007 ("LDA"), are representative of the types of matters on which the

company lobbies. As stated in our most recent LDA report,** and as a matter of longstanding

corporate policy and practice, CoreCivic does not lobby for or against policies or legislation that

would determine the basis for an individual's incarceration or detention. This policy is included in

our Code of Ethics and our Government Relations Policy.

* http://ir.corecivic.com/static-files/fcb8c97e-8592-4d3a-b68c-053342ba2ad0

Jan. 1, 2023 ­- Dec. 31, 2023

** Available at https://lobbyingdisclosure.house.gov/

Political Contributions

Table A-1

Totals by Source of Funds

2023

Combined ­- Corporate and CoreCivic PAC

. .

. .

. 對 . $983,250.00

Corporate

. .

. .

. .

.

. .

. .

對 . .

$812,500.00

CoreCivic PAC . . .

. .

. .

. .

.

. . 對

. .

. .

. . 對

$170,750.00

Totals by Recipient Category (Source in Parenthesis)

Federal Candidates, Parties & Committees (CoreCivic PAC). . . . . . . $154,650.00 State/Local Candidates, Parties & Committees (Combined). . . . . . . $300,600.00 National 527 (Corporate). . . . . . . . . . . . 對 . . . . . . . . $525,000.00

Table A-2 (Continued on following page)

State

Type

CoreCivic PAC

Corporate

AL

Candidate

$2,500.00

Political Committee

AL Total

$2,500.00

AR

Candidate

Political Committee

$3,000.00

$10,000.00

AR Total

$3,000.00

$10,000.00

AZ

Candidate

$10,500.00

Political Committee

$25,000.00

AZ Total

$10,500.00

$25,000.00

CA

Candidate

$5,000.00

Political Party

$5,000.00

CA Total

$10,000.00

CO

Political Committee

$22,500.00

CO Total

$22,500.00

GA

Candidate

$34,750.00

Political Committee

$10,000.00

GA Total

$44,750.00

ID

Candidate

$5,000.00

Political Committee

$14,000.00

ID Total

$19,000.00

IN

Candidate

$5,000.00

IN Total

$5,000.00

KS

Candidate

$15,000.00

$11,500.00

Political Committee

$7,500.00

$7,000.00

KS Total

$22,500.00

$18,500.00

KY

Candidate

$2,100.00

Political Party

$20,000.00

KY Total

$22,100.00

MS

Candidate

$6,150.00

MS Total

$6,150.00

State

Type

CoreCivic PAC

Corporate

MT

Candidate

$3,500.00

$10,000.00

Political Committee

$5,000.00

Political Party

$3,000.00

MT Total

$11,500.00

$10,000.00

NC

Candidate

Political Committee

$2,500.00

NC Total

$2,500.00

NM

Candidate

$10,000.00

NM Total

$10,000.00

SC

Candidate

$5,000.00

Political Committee

$8,000.00

SC Total

$13,000.00

SD

Political Committee

$2,500.00

SD Total

$2,500.00

TN

Candidate

$17,500.00

$56,250.00

Political Committee

$5,000.00

$61,500.00

Political Party

$20,000.00

TN Total

$22,500.00

$137,750.00

TX

Candidate

$2,000.00

TX Total

$2,000.00

WY

Political Committee

$5,000.00

WY Total

$5,000.00

National Party

$30,000.00

Committees

National 527's

$525,000.00

GRAND TOTAL

$170,750.00

$812,500.00

527 Organizations

CoreCivic contributed to the following national 527 organizations in 2023:

  • Democratic Governors Association (DGA)
  • Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association (DLGA)
  • Republican Governors Association (RGA)
  • Republican State Leadership Committee (RLCC)
  • Republican State Leadership Committee (RSSC)
  • Republican State Leadership Committee (RLGA)

Lobbying Information

CoreCivic retains the services of consultant government relations professionals in jurisdictions where it does or may in the future do business. CoreCivic employees also register as lobbyists in jurisdictions where their activities meet the statutory definition. The list below shows CoreCivic's consultant registered lobbyists in 2023 by jurisdiction.

Table B-1

Jurisdiction

Firm Name

Federal

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld

Greenberg Traurig

Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Ventures

Miller Strategies

Simmons & Russell Group

Vogel Group

Alaska

Trust Consultants

Arizona

Highground Inc.

Molera Alvarez LLC

California

Capitol Advocacy

Colorado

Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP

Florida

Smith, Bryan & Myers

Georgia

Troutman Pepper Strategies

Georgia Public Affairs

Hawaii

Carlsmith Ball

SanHi Government Strategies

Idaho

Lobby Idaho

Kansas

Parallel Strategies

Kentucky

MML&K Government Solutions

Minnesota

Hill Capitol Strategies

Montana

ABS Legal

New Mexico

Ning Consulting

Ohio

Credo Company

Trimac Advisors

Oklahoma

Amber Integrated

Scott Adkins Consulting, Inc.

Tennessee

Johnson Poss Government Relations

Vogel Group

Texas

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Vermont

MacLean, Meehan and Rice (MMR)

Wyoming

Wyoming Group

U.S. Virgin Islands

Kellerhals Ferguson Kroblin PLLC

CoreCivic's contracts with its outside government relations professionals contain strict conflict of interest clauses that permit CoreCivic to terminate the relationship if the professional or his or her firm engages in activities that conflict with CoreCivic's commitment not to lobby for or against policies or legislation that would determine the basis for or duration of an individual's incarceration or detention.

Lobbying - Related Expenses

In 2023, CoreCivic expended approximately $2.0 million in fees and other payments relating to direct lobbying at the federal, state, and local levels. Of this amount, approximately $1,460,000 was attributable to federal lobbying-related activities and the remainder ($578,573) to state and local activities. None of this amount is related to "grassroots lobbying" communications (communi- cations directed to the general public that refer to specific legislation or regulation, reflects a view on such legislation, or regulation or encourages the recipients to take action with respect to such legislation or regulation.) CoreCivic works with a number of consultant lobbyists to ensure that public officials are made aware of the issues impacting our industry. CoreCivic and its consultant lobbyists file disclosure reports at the federal, state, and local level to comply with the various rules of all jurisdictions in which we have a presence.

Trade and Membership

Associations, Chambers of

Commerce, and Other Groups

CoreCivic, its facilities and employees also are members of certain trade and membership associations, chambers of commerce and other groups. Below is a list of such organizations to which CoreCivic paid dues or fees of $25,000 or more in 2023, of which a portion were not tax deductible as a result of being used by the organization for lobbying purposes:

Table B-2

Trade Association, Membership

Total Paid

% Non-Deductible

Non-Deductible

Association & Chamber

for Lobbying

Portion

Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce

$37,500.00

5%

$1,875.00

US Chamber of Commerce

$26,250.00

35%

$5,250.00

Combined Other State & Local

$95,595.50

10%

$9,559.55

Chambers of Commerce

TOTAL

$159,345.50

$16,684.55

CoreCivic contributes or pays dues to other tax exempt organizations that engage in advocacy or educational efforts on behalf of their constituencies. CoreCivic routinely requires representations from tax-exempt organizations to which it contributes to ensure that the company's contributions are not used for lobbying or political purposes or that otherwise would violate applicable law. Except as listed in this report, CoreCivic has not been made aware that any amounts paid or contributed by CoreCivic are used for lobbying.

In 2023, CoreCivic was not a member of any partnership corrections-related or similar trade association that engages in political activities on behalf of its members. Many CoreCivic employees are members of the American Correctional Association ("ACA"), which is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. CoreCivic also pays audit and accreditation related fees to the ACA. 501(c)(3) organizations are subject to strict limitations on political activities, and CoreCivic has not been made aware that any dues or fees paid by CoreCivic or its member employees are used for lobbying.

This report is not a supplement to any other report filed or required to be filed by the company with any governmental agency. To the extent the report contains information about PAC, it is not intended as a solicitation for contributions to PAC from any person. The report has not been audited and the company undertakes no obligation to issue any updates or corrections.

