Political Activity and
Lobbying Report 2023
Overview
CoreCivic's political and government relations activities are designed to educate federal,
state and local officials on the benefits of partnership corrections, CoreCivic's ability to assist
them in meeting their needs and our track record of success. Our company does not, under
longstanding policy, lobby for or against policies or legislation that would determine the basis
for or duration of an individual's incarceration or detention.
Corporate funds are used to make political contributions where allowed by law and where
management has determined that such contributions will be an effective use of the funds.
CoreCivic also sponsors a political action committee (CoreCivic Political Action Committee)
that makes contributions to federal candidates and to candidates in certain jurisdictions where
contributions with corporate funds are not allowed.
CoreCivic's political contributions and lobbying activities are subject to robust oversight,
approval and compliance procedures. Political contributions using corporate funds require
approval by our Chief Executive Officer, Chief Development Officer or a Vice President
Partnership Relations and, for compliance purposes, the Office of General Counsel.
Government relations engagements and expenditures require Vice President-level or above
approval. The Office of General Counsel and external compliance experts provide support
for the company's reporting and other compliance obligations, as well as periodic compliance
training for internal partnership development personnel and contract government relations
professionals.
The Nominating and Governance Committee of CoreCivic's Board of Directors provides Board-
level oversight of the Company's political and government relations activities and compliance
procedures. Compliance policies and procedures are addressed in CoreCivic's Code of Ethics
and in greater detail in our Government Relations Policy.*
Our government relations activities focus on legislative, regulatory and executive actions that
may impact the construction, operation and leasing of privately owned or managed prisons,
detention facilities, and residential reentry centers. We also advocate for a wide range of
innovative, cost-saving government real estate solutions through our CoreCivic Properties
business offering. The disclosures in the lobbying reports filed by the company under the
Federal Lobbying Disclosure Act of 1995, as amended by the Honest Leadership and Open
Government Act of 2007 ("LDA"), are representative of the types of matters on which the
company lobbies. As stated in our most recent LDA report,** and as a matter of longstanding
corporate policy and practice, CoreCivic does not lobby for or against policies or legislation that
would determine the basis for an individual's incarceration or detention. This policy is included in
our Code of Ethics and our Government Relations Policy.
* http://ir.corecivic.com/static-files/fcb8c97e-8592-4d3a-b68c-053342ba2ad0
Jan. 1, 2023 - Dec. 31, 2023
** Available at https://lobbyingdisclosure.house.gov/
Political Contributions
Table A-1
Totals by Source of Funds
2023
Combined - Corporate and CoreCivic PAC
. 對 . $983,250.00
Corporate
$812,500.00
$170,750.00
Totals by Recipient Category (Source in Parenthesis)
Federal Candidates, Parties & Committees (CoreCivic PAC). . . . . . . $154,650.00 State/Local Candidates, Parties & Committees (Combined). . . . . . . $300,600.00 National 527 (Corporate). . . . . . . . . . . . 對 . . . . . . . . $525,000.00
Table A-2 (Continued on following page)
State
Type
CoreCivic PAC
Corporate
AL
Candidate
$2,500.00
Political Committee
AL Total
$2,500.00
AR
Candidate
Political Committee
$3,000.00
$10,000.00
AR Total
$3,000.00
$10,000.00
AZ
Candidate
$10,500.00
Political Committee
$25,000.00
AZ Total
$10,500.00
$25,000.00
CA
Candidate
$5,000.00
Political Party
$5,000.00
CA Total
$10,000.00
CO
Political Committee
$22,500.00
CO Total
$22,500.00
GA
Candidate
$34,750.00
Political Committee
$10,000.00
GA Total
$44,750.00
ID
Candidate
$5,000.00
Political Committee
$14,000.00
ID Total
$19,000.00
IN
Candidate
$5,000.00
IN Total
$5,000.00
KS
Candidate
$15,000.00
$11,500.00
Political Committee
$7,500.00
$7,000.00
KS Total
$22,500.00
$18,500.00
KY
Candidate
$2,100.00
Political Party
$20,000.00
KY Total
$22,100.00
MS
Candidate
$6,150.00
MS Total
$6,150.00
2023 Political Activity
State
Type
CoreCivic PAC
Corporate
MT
Candidate
$3,500.00
$10,000.00
Political Committee
$5,000.00
Political Party
$3,000.00
MT Total
$11,500.00
$10,000.00
NC
Candidate
Political Committee
$2,500.00
NC Total
$2,500.00
NM
Candidate
$10,000.00
NM Total
$10,000.00
SC
Candidate
$5,000.00
Political Committee
$8,000.00
SC Total
$13,000.00
SD
Political Committee
$2,500.00
SD Total
$2,500.00
TN
Candidate
$17,500.00
$56,250.00
Political Committee
$5,000.00
$61,500.00
Political Party
$20,000.00
TN Total
$22,500.00
$137,750.00
TX
Candidate
$2,000.00
TX Total
$2,000.00
WY
Political Committee
$5,000.00
WY Total
$5,000.00
National Party
$30,000.00
Committees
National 527's
$525,000.00
GRAND TOTAL
$170,750.00
$812,500.00
527 Organizations
CoreCivic contributed to the following national 527 organizations in 2023:
- Democratic Governors Association (DGA)
- Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association (DLGA)
- Republican Governors Association (RGA)
- Republican State Leadership Committee (RLCC)
- Republican State Leadership Committee (RSSC)
- Republican State Leadership Committee (RLGA)
2023 Political Activity
Lobbying Information
CoreCivic retains the services of consultant government relations professionals in jurisdictions where it does or may in the future do business. CoreCivic employees also register as lobbyists in jurisdictions where their activities meet the statutory definition. The list below shows CoreCivic's consultant registered lobbyists in 2023 by jurisdiction.
Table B-1
Jurisdiction
Firm Name
Federal
Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld
Greenberg Traurig
Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Ventures
Miller Strategies
Simmons & Russell Group
Vogel Group
Alaska
Trust Consultants
Arizona
Highground Inc.
Molera Alvarez LLC
California
Capitol Advocacy
Colorado
Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, LLP
Florida
Smith, Bryan & Myers
Georgia
Troutman Pepper Strategies
Georgia Public Affairs
Hawaii
Carlsmith Ball
SanHi Government Strategies
Idaho
Lobby Idaho
Kansas
Parallel Strategies
Kentucky
MML&K Government Solutions
Minnesota
Hill Capitol Strategies
Montana
ABS Legal
New Mexico
Ning Consulting
Ohio
Credo Company
Trimac Advisors
Oklahoma
Amber Integrated
Scott Adkins Consulting, Inc.
Tennessee
Johnson Poss Government Relations
Vogel Group
Texas
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Vermont
MacLean, Meehan and Rice (MMR)
Wyoming
Wyoming Group
U.S. Virgin Islands
Kellerhals Ferguson Kroblin PLLC
CoreCivic's contracts with its outside government relations professionals contain strict conflict of interest clauses that permit CoreCivic to terminate the relationship if the professional or his or her firm engages in activities that conflict with CoreCivic's commitment not to lobby for or against policies or legislation that would determine the basis for or duration of an individual's incarceration or detention.
Lobbying - Related Expenses
In 2023, CoreCivic expended approximately $2.0 million in fees and other payments relating to direct lobbying at the federal, state, and local levels. Of this amount, approximately $1,460,000 was attributable to federal lobbying-related activities and the remainder ($578,573) to state and local activities. None of this amount is related to "grassroots lobbying" communications (communi- cations directed to the general public that refer to specific legislation or regulation, reflects a view on such legislation, or regulation or encourages the recipients to take action with respect to such legislation or regulation.) CoreCivic works with a number of consultant lobbyists to ensure that public officials are made aware of the issues impacting our industry. CoreCivic and its consultant lobbyists file disclosure reports at the federal, state, and local level to comply with the various rules of all jurisdictions in which we have a presence.
2023 Political Activity
Trade and Membership
Associations, Chambers of
Commerce, and Other Groups
CoreCivic, its facilities and employees also are members of certain trade and membership associations, chambers of commerce and other groups. Below is a list of such organizations to which CoreCivic paid dues or fees of $25,000 or more in 2023, of which a portion were not tax deductible as a result of being used by the organization for lobbying purposes:
Table B-2
Trade Association, Membership
Total Paid
% Non-Deductible
Non-Deductible
Association & Chamber
for Lobbying
Portion
Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce
$37,500.00
5%
$1,875.00
US Chamber of Commerce
$26,250.00
35%
$5,250.00
Combined Other State & Local
$95,595.50
≈10%
$9,559.55
Chambers of Commerce
TOTAL
$159,345.50
$16,684.55
CoreCivic contributes or pays dues to other tax exempt organizations that engage in advocacy or educational efforts on behalf of their constituencies. CoreCivic routinely requires representations from tax-exempt organizations to which it contributes to ensure that the company's contributions are not used for lobbying or political purposes or that otherwise would violate applicable law. Except as listed in this report, CoreCivic has not been made aware that any amounts paid or contributed by CoreCivic are used for lobbying.
In 2023, CoreCivic was not a member of any partnership corrections-related or similar trade association that engages in political activities on behalf of its members. Many CoreCivic employees are members of the American Correctional Association ("ACA"), which is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. CoreCivic also pays audit and accreditation related fees to the ACA. 501(c)(3) organizations are subject to strict limitations on political activities, and CoreCivic has not been made aware that any dues or fees paid by CoreCivic or its member employees are used for lobbying.
This report is not a supplement to any other report filed or required to be filed by the company with any governmental agency. To the extent the report contains information about PAC, it is not intended as a solicitation for contributions to PAC from any person. The report has not been audited and the company undertakes no obligation to issue any updates or corrections.
Copyright CoreCivic July 2024
2023 Political Activity
