CoreCivic Announces 2021 First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

04/23/2021 | 08:00am EDT
BRENTWOOD, Tenn., April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) (the Company) announced today that it will release its 2021 first quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.  

A live broadcast of CoreCivic's conference call will begin at 10:00 a.m. central time (11:00 a.m. eastern time) on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and will be accessible through the Company's website at www.corecivic.com under the “Events & Presentations” section of the "Investors" page. The live broadcast can also be accessed by dialing 800-367-2403 in the U.S. and Canada, including the confirmation passcode 7487376. An online replay of the call will be archived on our website promptly following the conference call. In addition, there will be a telephonic replay available beginning at 1:00 p.m. central time (2:00 p.m. eastern time) on May 6, 2021, through 1:00 p.m. central time (2:00 p.m. eastern time) on May 14, 2021. To access the telephonic replay, dial 888-203-1112 in the U.S. and Canada. International callers may dial +1 719-457-0820 and enter passcode 8097453.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. CoreCivic is the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believes it is the largest private owner of real estate used by government agencies in the U.S. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. CoreCivic’s employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good. 

Contact:  Investors: Cameron Hopewell - Managing Director, Investor Relations - (615) 263-3024
  Media: Steve Owen – Vice President, Communications - (615) 263-3107

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 914 M - -
Net income 2021 115 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,92x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 019 M 1 019 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 12 415
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart CORECIVIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoreCivic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORECIVIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,30 $
Last Close Price 8,47 $
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target 80,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 77,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Damon T. Hininger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Garfinkle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Emkes Independent Chairman
John Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology
Patrick D. Swindle Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORECIVIC, INC.29.31%1 019
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)12.06%111 877
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)14.89%79 613
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION3.27%32 181
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)18.01%9 928
CYRUSONE INC.1.45%8 956
