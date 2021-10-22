CoreCivic Announces the Passing of Company Co-Founder Terrell Don Hutto

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic Inc. announced with great sadness the passing earlier today of company co-founder Terrell Don Hutto.



"We are heartbroken by Mr. Hutto's passing," said CoreCivic President and CEO Damon Hininger. "On behalf of the CoreCivic Board, management team, and more than 12,000 employees, our thoughts and support are with the Hutto family at this difficult time."

In 1983, Mr. Hutto was one of three original co-founders of then Corrections Corporation of America (CCA), which later rebranded as CoreCivic in 2016. Hutto served as the company's first Chief Operating Officer and later served as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors prior to his retirement.

Prior to co-founding CCA, Mr. Hutto had a decades-long and highly distinguished career in public sector corrections, to include leading correctional systems for two states - Virginia and Arkansas - in agency director roles. He was a past president of the American Correctional Association (ACA) and, in 1987, received the E.R. Cass Correctional Achievement Award for outstanding contributions to the field of corrections. Hutto was instrumental in the development of national correctional standards which have brought consistency to corrections management practices.

"Don's vast correctional management expertise and unwavering commitment to national standards based on best practices provided the operational foundation upon which CoreCivic's track record of nearly four decades of quality correctional solutions to government have been built upon," said Hininger, adding, "Beyond his professional achievements, Don Hutto was an extremely gracious and endearing example of servant leadership, always eager to share his knowledge and passion for our profession with anyone. More personally, Don was a dear friend and mentor to me, CoreCivic's Board of Directors, and so many others throughout our organization."

Fellow co-founder Thomas W. Beasley remarked, "We could not have asked for a more capable, forward-thinking and nationally respected corrections professional than Don Hutto to lead the formation and implementation of the company's operational plans, policies, and life-changing reentry programs. Don's leadership and contributions to the advancement of standardized best practices helped modernize correctional management at a time when most state corrections systems were under some form of court oversight. I am eternally grateful to Don for the privilege and honor of our innovative partnership and longstanding friendship."

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. CoreCivic provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. CoreCivic is the nation’s largest owner of partnership correctional, detention and residential reentry facilities, and believes it is the largest private owner of real estate used by government agencies in the U.S. CoreCivic has been a flexible and dependable partner for government for more than 35 years. CoreCivic’s employees are driven by a deep sense of service, high standards of professionalism and a responsibility to help government better the public good.