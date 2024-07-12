CoreCivic, Inc. is a diversified, government-solutions company. The Company provides a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management. Its segments include CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. CoreCivic Safety segment consists of approximately 43 correctional and detention facilities that are owned, or controlled via a long-term lease, and managed by CoreCivic, as well as those correctional and detention facilities owned by third parties but managed by CoreCivic. CoreCivic Safety also includes the operating results of its subsidiary that provides transportation services to governmental agencies, TransCor America, LLC. CoreCivic Community segment consists of the residential reentry centers that are owned, or controlled via a long-term lease, and managed by CoreCivic. CoreCivic Properties segment consists of the real estate properties owned by CoreCivic and leased to government agencies.

Sector Business Support Services