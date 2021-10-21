CoreCivic : Raises $565,000 at 30th Annual Charity Golf Classic

On October 8, 2021, CoreCivic held its 30th annual Charity Golf Classic. The tournament brought together approximately 270 individuals to raise support for 32 non-profit organizations in Middle Tennessee that help support formerly incarcerated individuals, victims of crime and abuse, and underserved youth. This year, CoreCivic raised $565,000 through the tournament, and more than $6.5 million has been raised for charity since the event's inception in 1991.
"This event has allowed us to serve the non-profit community for 30 years now, and we are thrilled to have another opportunity to give back again this year," said Tony Grande, CoreCivic Charitable Foundation Chairman.
The 2021 CoreCivic Foundation Charity Golf Classic fund recipients are:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee
Book 'Em
Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee
CASA Nashville
Crossbridge
Cul2Vate
Dismas House, Inc.
Education Equal Opportunity Group
Fannie Battle Day Home for Children, Inc.
HUGGS for Inspirational Men and Women
Leaving The Cocoon
Men of Valor Ministry
Mending Hearts, Inc.
Midway Church
Nashville Children's Alliance, Inc.
Nashville Youth Basketball Association
Play Like a Girl
Project Return, Inc.
Renewal House, Inc.
Renewed Life Ministries Outreach
Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence
Tennessee Higher Education Initiative
Tennessee Voices for Victims
Tennessee Youth Courts, Inc.
The Family Center
The HELP Center
The Next Door
The Refuge Center for Counseling
This is Living Ministries
United Way of Greater Nashville
Women of Worth Transition House
You Have the Power…Know How to Use It, Inc.
