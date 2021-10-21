CoreCivic : Raises $565,000 at 30th Annual Charity Golf Classic

On October 8, 2021, CoreCivic held its 30th annual Charity Golf Classic. The tournament brought together approximately 270 individuals to raise support for 32 non-profit organizations in Middle Tennessee that help support formerly incarcerated individuals, victims of crime and abuse, and underserved youth. This year, CoreCivic raised $565,000 through the tournament, and more than $6.5 million has been raised for charity since the event's inception in 1991.

"This event has allowed us to serve the non-profit community for 30 years now, and we are thrilled to have another opportunity to give back again this year," said Tony Grande, CoreCivic Charitable Foundation Chairman.

The 2021 CoreCivic Foundation Charity Golf Classic fund recipients are:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee

Book 'Em

Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee

CASA Nashville

Crossbridge

Cul2Vate

Dismas House, Inc.

Education Equal Opportunity Group

Fannie Battle Day Home for Children, Inc.

HUGGS for Inspirational Men and Women

Leaving The Cocoon

Men of Valor Ministry

Mending Hearts, Inc.

Midway Church

Nashville Children's Alliance, Inc.

Nashville Youth Basketball Association

Play Like a Girl

Project Return, Inc.

Renewal House, Inc.

Renewed Life Ministries Outreach

Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence

Tennessee Higher Education Initiative

Tennessee Voices for Victims

Tennessee Youth Courts, Inc.

The Family Center

The HELP Center

The Next Door

The Refuge Center for Counseling

This is Living Ministries

United Way of Greater Nashville

Women of Worth Transition House

You Have the Power…Know How to Use It, Inc.