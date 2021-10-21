Log in
CORECIVIC : Raises $565,000 at 30th Annual Charity Golf Classic
PU
CORECIVIC : Supporting Residents in Recovery
PU
CORECIVIC : Annual Charity Golf Classic Raises $565,000 - October 8, 2021
PU
CoreCivic : Raises $565,000 at 30th Annual Charity Golf Classic

10/21/2021 | 10:24am EDT
On October 8, 2021, CoreCivic held its 30th annual Charity Golf Classic. The tournament brought together approximately 270 individuals to raise support for 32 non-profit organizations in Middle Tennessee that help support formerly incarcerated individuals, victims of crime and abuse, and underserved youth. This year, CoreCivic raised $565,000 through the tournament, and more than $6.5 million has been raised for charity since the event's inception in 1991.

"This event has allowed us to serve the non-profit community for 30 years now, and we are thrilled to have another opportunity to give back again this year," said Tony Grande, CoreCivic Charitable Foundation Chairman.

The 2021 CoreCivic Foundation Charity Golf Classic fund recipients are:

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Middle Tennessee
  • Book 'Em
  • Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tennessee
  • CASA Nashville
  • Crossbridge
  • Cul2Vate
  • Dismas House, Inc.
  • Education Equal Opportunity Group
  • Fannie Battle Day Home for Children, Inc.
  • HUGGS for Inspirational Men and Women
  • Leaving The Cocoon
  • Men of Valor Ministry
  • Mending Hearts, Inc.
  • Midway Church
  • Nashville Children's Alliance, Inc.
  • Nashville Youth Basketball Association
  • Play Like a Girl
  • Project Return, Inc.
  • Renewal House, Inc.
  • Renewed Life Ministries Outreach
  • Tennessee Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence
  • Tennessee Higher Education Initiative
  • Tennessee Voices for Victims
  • Tennessee Youth Courts, Inc.
  • The Family Center
  • The HELP Center
  • The Next Door
  • The Refuge Center for Counseling
  • This is Living Ministries
  • United Way of Greater Nashville
  • Women of Worth Transition House
  • You Have the Power…Know How to Use It, Inc.

Disclaimer

CoreCivic Inc. published this content on 21 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 October 2021 14:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
