CoreCivic : Celebrating National Correctional Officers and Employees Week

Each year, the first full week in May is recognized as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week (NCOEW), a time when we honor the hard work and dedication of those who serve in this noble field across the country.
This year, we're recognizing a group of CoreCivic employees who were nominated because of the way they exemplify our mission through their work every day. While we can only highlight a small group, they represent the nearly 14,000 CoreCivic employees who serve the public with honor while striving to make a difference in the lives of those in our care.
Francine Analla
Program Coordinator at Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center
Linda Campbell
Administrative Clerk at Lee Adjustment Center
Bonnie Conklin
Chaplain at Eden Detention Center
Antoinette Dukes
Academic Instructor at Lake City Correctional Facility
Tatyana Exum
Academic Instructor at Lake City Correctional Facility
Marcelino Gonzales
Detention Officer at T. Don Hutto Detention Center
Tonee Meiner
Quality Assurance Manager at Saguaro Correctional Center
Angela Tarango
Administrative Coordinator at El Paso Multi-Use Facility
Willie Troup Jr.
Senior Correctional Officer at Wheeler Correctional Facility
Angela Wilkerson
Warehouse Manager at Jenkins Correctional Center
To Team CoreCivic, and all those who serve in the correctional field, thank you for all you do.
