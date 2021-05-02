CoreCivic : Celebrating National Correctional Officers and Employees Week

Each year, the first full week in May is recognized as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week (NCOEW), a time when we honor the hard work and dedication of those who serve in this noble field across the country.

This year, we're recognizing a group of CoreCivic employees who were nominated because of the way they exemplify our mission through their work every day. While we can only highlight a small group, they represent the nearly 14,000 CoreCivic employees who serve the public with honor while striving to make a difference in the lives of those in our care.



Francine Analla

Program Coordinator at Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center

Linda Campbell

Administrative Clerk at Lee Adjustment Center

Bonnie Conklin

Chaplain at Eden Detention Center

Antoinette Dukes

Academic Instructor at Lake City Correctional Facility

Tatyana Exum

Academic Instructor at Lake City Correctional Facility

Marcelino Gonzales

Detention Officer at T. Don Hutto Detention Center

Tonee Meiner

Quality Assurance Manager at Saguaro Correctional Center

Angela Tarango

Administrative Coordinator at El Paso Multi-Use Facility

Willie Troup Jr.

Senior Correctional Officer at Wheeler Correctional Facility

Angela Wilkerson

Warehouse Manager at Jenkins Correctional Center

To Team CoreCivic, and all those who serve in the correctional field, thank you for all you do.