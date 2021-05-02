Log in
    CXW   US21871N1019

CORECIVIC, INC.

(CXW)
CoreCivic : Celebrating National Correctional Officers and Employees Week

05/02/2021 | 09:21am EDT
Each year, the first full week in May is recognized as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week (NCOEW), a time when we honor the hard work and dedication of those who serve in this noble field across the country.

This year, we're recognizing a group of CoreCivic employees who were nominated because of the way they exemplify our mission through their work every day. While we can only highlight a small group, they represent the nearly 14,000 CoreCivic employees who serve the public with honor while striving to make a difference in the lives of those in our care.


Francine Analla
Program Coordinator at Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center

Linda Campbell
Administrative Clerk at Lee Adjustment Center

Bonnie Conklin
Chaplain at Eden Detention Center

Antoinette Dukes
Academic Instructor at Lake City Correctional Facility

Tatyana Exum
Academic Instructor at Lake City Correctional Facility

Marcelino Gonzales
Detention Officer at T. Don Hutto Detention Center

Tonee Meiner
Quality Assurance Manager at Saguaro Correctional Center

Angela Tarango
Administrative Coordinator at El Paso Multi-Use Facility

Willie Troup Jr.
Senior Correctional Officer at Wheeler Correctional Facility

Angela Wilkerson
Warehouse Manager at Jenkins Correctional Center

To Team CoreCivic, and all those who serve in the correctional field, thank you for all you do.

Disclaimer

CoreCivic Inc. published this content on 02 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 May 2021 13:20:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
