CoreCivic : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation contains statements as to our beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with: (i) changes in government policy (including the DOJ not renewing contracts as a result of President Biden's Executive Order on Reforming Our Incarceration System to Eliminate the use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities), legislation and regulations that affect utilization of the private sector for corrections, detention, and residential reentry services, in general, or our business, in particular, including, but not limited to, the continued utilization of our correctional and detention facilities by the federal government, and the impact of any changes to immigration reform and sentencing laws (our company does not, under longstanding policy, lobby for or against policies or legislation that would determine the basis for, or duration of, an individual's incarceration or detention); (ii) our ability to obtain and maintain correctional, detention, and residential reentry facility management contracts because of reasons including, but not limited to, sufficient governmental appropriations, contract compliance, negative publicity and effects of inmate disturbances; (iii) changes in the privatization of the corrections and detention industry, the acceptance of our services, the timing of the opening of new facilities and the commencement of new management contracts (including the extent and pace at which new contracts are utilized), as well as our ability to utilize available beds; (iv) general economic and market conditions, including, but not limited to, the impact governmental budgets can have on our contract renewals and renegotiations, per diem rates, and occupancy; (v) fluctuations in our operating results because of, among other things, changes in occupancy levels, competition, contract renegotiations or terminations, increases in costs of operations, fluctuations in interest rates and risks of operations; (vi) the duration of the federal government's denial of entry at the United States southern border to asylum-seekers and anyone crossing the southern border without proper documentation or authority in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19; (vii) government and staff responses to staff or residents testing positive for COVID-19 within public and private correctional, detention and reentry facilities, including the facilities we operate; (viii) restrictions associated with COVID-19 that disrupt the criminal justice system, along with government policies on prosecutions and newly ordered legal restrictions that affect the number of people placed in correctional, detention, and reentry facilities; (ix) whether revoking our REIT election, effective January 1, 2021, and our revised capital allocation strategy can be implemented in a cost effective manner that provides the expected benefits, including facilitating our planned debt reduction initiative and planned return of capital to shareholders; (x) our ability to identify and consummate the sale of additional non-core assets at attractive prices; (xi) our ability to successfully identify and consummate future development and acquisition opportunities and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of our completed acquisitions and realize projected returns resulting therefrom;
increases in costs to develop or expand real estate properties that exceed original estimates, or the inability to complete such projects on schedule as a result of various factors, many of which are beyond our control, such as the effects of, and delays caused by, COVID-19, weather, the availability of labor and materials, labor conditions, delays in obtaining legal approvals, unforeseen engineering, archeological or environmental problems, and cost inflation, resulting in increased construction costs; (xiii) our ability to identify and initiate service opportunities that were unavailable under our former REIT structure; (xiv) our ability to have met and maintained qualification for taxation as a REIT for the years we elected REIT status; and (xv) the availability of debt and equity financing on terms that are favorable to us, or at all. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The Company takes no responsibility for updating the information contained in thiscpresentation following the date hereof to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events or for any changes or modifications made to this presentation or the information contained herein by any third-parties,
including, but not limited to, any wire or internet services.
CoreCivic Operates at the Intersection of Government and Real Estate
Company Overview
Compelling Investment Opportunity…
• Diversified government-solutions company with the scale and differentiated expertise to
Market Leader with Critical
• Largest private owner of real-estate utilized by government
agencies
solve the tough challenges that governments face in flexible, cost-effective ways
Infrastructure in Market with
• Public overcrowding or lack of facilities drive private market need
• First quarter 2021 Revenues and Adj. EBITDA of $455 million and $96.3 million (21.2%
High Entry Barriers
• Significant cost and time to build new facility
margin), respectively
Longstanding Government
• 37+ year history of government service and relationships
• Owns and manages nearly 18 million square feet of real estate used by government
Relationships with High
• Average retention rate of 95% since 20171
• Approximately 60% of privately-owned correctional facilities in the U.S.
Renewal Rates
• Unprecedented commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting
Conservative Balance Sheet
• Strong and predictable cash flow from large unencumbered asset
within the corrections industry
with Strong Predictable Cash
base
• Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee
Flows and Diversified
• Moderate leverage and strong fixed charge coverage
Growth
• Diversifying toward growing Properties and Community segments
Provides a broad range of solutions to government partners
Proven Management Team
with Track Record of
• Combined 120+ years experience
through three segments
Excellence Over Multiple
• Unwavering commitment to rehabilitation and combating recidivism
Administrations
Safety
Properties
Community
…That Benefits the Public Good
• Improved conditions
Reduced overcrowding, modern amenities, and improved medical
Prepares Offenders for
programs
CoreCivic's historical core
Leases mission-critical real
Completes spectrum of
99.5% average facility ACA Audit Score in 2020
Successful Reentry Into
• Focus on rehabilitation and reentry
business, addresses the need
estate to government tenants to
correctional services by
Society
Supports legislation designed to eliminate discrimination against
for correctional facilities,
address serious challenges in
providing needed residential
rehabilitated justice-involved persons
including programming,
their criminal justice
reentry facilities and non-
Training and treatment programs
recreational, courts, and
infrastructure
residential services primarily to
administrative spaces
states and localities
Company's ESG Focus
• Serves the needs of government partners, taxpayers and the
EST. 1983
EST. 2012
EST. 2013
Benefits All Stakeholders
broader community
1
Refers to Owned / Controlled facilities
Largest Private Owner of Real Estate Utilized by Government Agencies
Manage nearly 18M square feet of real estate used by government
SAFETY
85.6% of NOI for the quarter ended March 31, 2021
14.3M square feet
70,003 correctional/detention beds
In 2020, we have been awarded 3 new Safety contracts, representing nearly 4,000 beds
5 remaining idle facilities, including 6,826 beds available for growth opportunities
PROPERTIES
12.3% of NOI for the quarter ended March 31, 2021
2.7M square feet
Consists of a combination of corrections/detention, reentry and office real estate leased to government entities
Actively marketing 3-property portfolio of government-leased office
real estate for sale. Expected to generate up to $120 million of net proceeds, after pay down of non-recourse mortgage debt associated with the portfolio
COMMUNITY
• 2.1% of NOI for the quarter ended March 31, 2021
•
0.6M square feet
•
5,049 community corrections beds
• Serves approximately 20,000 individuals on a daily basis through non-
residential electronic monitoring and case management services
CoreCivic's Business Segments are Complementary
Customers
2021 Business
Mix(1)
(% of NOI)
Industry Trends
Value Proposition
Core Competency
Safety
Properties
Community
Government tenants
85.6%
12.3%
2.1%
Strong fundamental demand from federal and
Government entities require purpose-
States and localities place high value
state partners
built facilities and financing flexibility
on reducing recidivism
Critical infrastructure without available
Facility design, construction and
Broad rehabilitative expertise to deliver
alternative capacity, flexible solutions tailored
maintenance expertise. More efficient
customized and flexible program
to government partners' needs
process for developing needed solutions
offerings, includes critical infrastructure
Ability to develop unique solutions for government partners
1
Based on financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021
