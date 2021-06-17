Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CoreCivic, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CXW   US21871N1019

CORECIVIC, INC.

(CXW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CoreCivic : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

06/17/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

First Quarter 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements as to our beliefs and expectations of the outcome of future events that are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with: (i) changes in government policy (including the DOJ not renewing contracts as a result of President Biden's Executive Order on Reforming Our Incarceration System to Eliminate the use of Privately Operated Criminal Detention Facilities), legislation and regulations that affect utilization of the private sector for corrections, detention, and residential reentry services, in general, or our business, in particular, including, but not limited to, the continued utilization of our correctional and detention facilities by the federal government, and the impact of any changes to immigration reform and sentencing laws (our company does not, under longstanding policy, lobby for or against policies or legislation that would determine the basis for, or duration of, an individual's incarceration or detention); (ii) our ability to obtain and maintain correctional, detention, and residential reentry facility management contracts because of reasons including, but not limited to, sufficient governmental appropriations, contract compliance, negative publicity and effects of inmate disturbances; (iii) changes in the privatization of the corrections and detention industry, the acceptance of our services, the timing of the opening of new facilities and the commencement of new management contracts (including the extent and pace at which new contracts are utilized), as well as our ability to utilize available beds; (iv) general economic and market conditions, including, but not limited to, the impact governmental budgets can have on our contract renewals and renegotiations, per diem rates, and occupancy; (v) fluctuations in our operating results because of, among other things, changes in occupancy levels, competition, contract renegotiations or terminations, increases in costs of operations, fluctuations in interest rates and risks of operations; (vi) the duration of the federal government's denial of entry at the United States southern border to asylum-seekers and anyone crossing the southern border without proper documentation or authority in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19; (vii) government and staff responses to staff or residents testing positive for COVID-19 within public and private correctional, detention and reentry facilities, including the facilities we operate; (viii) restrictions associated with COVID-19 that disrupt the criminal justice system, along with government policies on prosecutions and newly ordered legal restrictions that affect the number of people placed in correctional, detention, and reentry facilities; (ix) whether revoking our REIT election, effective January 1, 2021, and our revised capital allocation strategy can be implemented in a cost effective manner that provides the expected benefits, including facilitating our planned debt reduction initiative and planned return of capital to shareholders; (x) our ability to identify and consummate the sale of additional non-core assets at attractive prices; (xi) our ability to successfully identify and consummate future development and acquisition opportunities and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of our completed acquisitions and realize projected returns resulting therefrom;

  1. increases in costs to develop or expand real estate properties that exceed original estimates, or the inability to complete such projects on schedule as a result of various factors, many of which are beyond our control, such as the effects of, and delays caused by, COVID-19, weather, the availability of labor and materials, labor conditions, delays in obtaining legal approvals, unforeseen engineering, archeological or environmental problems, and cost inflation, resulting in increased construction costs; (xiii) our ability to identify and initiate service opportunities that were unavailable under our former REIT structure; (xiv) our ability to have met and maintained qualification for taxation as a REIT for the years we elected REIT status; and (xv) the availability of debt and equity financing on terms that are favorable to us, or at all. Other factors that could cause operating and financial results to differ are described in the filings we make from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Company takes no responsibility for updating the information contained in thiscpresentation following the date hereof to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or the occurrence of unanticipated events or for any changes or modifications made to this presentation or the information contained herein by any third-parties,

including, but not limited to, any wire or internet services.

1

CoreCivic Operates at the Intersection of Government and Real Estate

Company Overview

Compelling Investment Opportunity…

• Diversified government-solutions company with the scale and differentiated expertise to

Market Leader with Critical

• Largest private owner of real-estate utilized by government

agencies

solve the tough challenges that governments face in flexible, cost-effective ways

Infrastructure in Market with

• Public overcrowding or lack of facilities drive private market need

• First quarter 2021 Revenues and Adj. EBITDA of $455 million and $96.3 million (21.2%

High Entry Barriers

• Significant cost and time to build new facility

margin), respectively

Longstanding Government

• 37+ year history of government service and relationships

• Owns and manages nearly 18 million square feet of real estate used by government

Relationships with High

• Average retention rate of 95% since 20171

• Approximately 60% of privately-owned correctional facilities in the U.S.

Renewal Rates

• Unprecedented commitment to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) reporting

Conservative Balance Sheet

• Strong and predictable cash flow from large unencumbered asset

within the corrections industry

with Strong Predictable Cash

base

• Founded in 1983 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee

Flows and Diversified

• Moderate leverage and strong fixed charge coverage

Growth

• Diversifying toward growing Properties and Community segments

Provides a broad range of solutions to government partners

Proven Management Team

with Track Record of

• Combined 120+ years experience

through three segments

Excellence Over Multiple

• Unwavering commitment to rehabilitation and combating recidivism

Administrations

Safety

Properties

Community

…That Benefits the Public Good

• Improved conditions

Reduced overcrowding, modern amenities, and improved medical

Prepares Offenders for

programs

CoreCivic's historical core

Leases mission-critical real

Completes spectrum of

99.5% average facility ACA Audit Score in 2020

Successful Reentry Into

• Focus on rehabilitation and reentry

business, addresses the need

estate to government tenants to

correctional services by

Society

Supports legislation designed to eliminate discrimination against

for correctional facilities,

address serious challenges in

providing needed residential

rehabilitated justice-involved persons

including programming,

their criminal justice

reentry facilities and non-

Training and treatment programs

recreational, courts, and

infrastructure

residential services primarily to

administrative spaces

states and localities

Company's ESG Focus

• Serves the needs of government partners, taxpayers and the

EST. 1983

EST. 2012

EST. 2013

Benefits All Stakeholders

broader community

c

2

1

Refers to Owned / Controlled facilities

Largest Private Owner of Real Estate Utilized by Government Agencies

Manage nearly 18M square feet of real estate used by government

SAFETY

  • 85.6% of NOI for the quarter ended March 31, 2021
  • 14.3M square feet
  • 70,003 correctional/detention beds
  • In 2020, we have been awarded 3 new Safety contracts, representing nearly 4,000 beds
  • 5 remaining idle facilities, including 6,826 beds available for growth opportunities

PROPERTIES

  • 12.3% of NOI for the quarter ended March 31, 2021
  • 2.7M square feet
  • Consists of a combination of corrections/detention, reentry and office real estate leased to government entities
  • Actively marketing 3-property portfolio of government-leased office

real estate for sale. Expected to generate up to $120 million of net proceeds, after pay down of non-recourse mortgage debt associated with the portfolio

COMMUNITY

2.1% of NOI for the quarter ended March 31, 2021

0.6M square feet

c

5,049 community corrections beds

• Serves approximately 20,000 individuals on a daily basis through non-

3

residential electronic monitoring and case management services

CoreCivic's Business Segments are Complementary

Customers

2021 Business

Mix(1)

(% of NOI)

Industry Trends

Value Proposition

Core Competency

Safety

Properties

Community

Government tenants

85.6%

12.3%

2.1%

Strong fundamental demand from federal and

Government entities require purpose-

States and localities place high value

state partners

built facilities and financing flexibility

on reducing recidivism

Critical infrastructure without available

Facility design, construction and

Broad rehabilitative expertise to deliver

alternative capacity, flexible solutions tailored

maintenance expertise. More efficient

customized and flexible program

to government partners' needs

process for developing needed solutions

offerings, includes critical infrastructure

Ability to develop unique solutions for government partners

c

4

1

Based on financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CoreCivic Inc. published this content on 17 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2021 18:11:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CORECIVIC, INC.
02:12pCORECIVIC  : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
09:16aBREAKING THE CYCLE : The Role of Fatherhood in Successful Reentry
PU
06/10CREATING LONG-LASTING CHANGE : Evidence-Based Practices at CoreCivic
PU
06/03MEET JAMES STOGNER : CoreCivic's New Director of Chaplaincy
PU
06/01CORECIVIC  : Enters Deal With Mahoning County, Ohio for Use of Up to 990 Beds at..
MT
05/28CORECIVIC  : US court revives lawsuit against private prison in Nevada
AQ
05/28CoreCivic Enters Into New Contract with Mahoning County, Ohio at the Northeas..
GL
05/27CORECIVIC'S ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY : Q&A with Chief Development Officer Tony Gran..
PU
05/20CORECIVIC  : Providing Care and Compassion at Webb County Detention Center
PU
05/18CORECIVIC, INC.  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Ev..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 849 M - -
Net income 2021 -51,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -27,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 440 M 1 440 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,78x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 12 415
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart CORECIVIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoreCivic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORECIVIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,30 $
Last Close Price 11,97 $
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Damon T. Hininger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Garfinkle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Emkes Independent Chairman
Harold Shannon Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology
Patrick D. Swindle Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORECIVIC, INC.82.75%1 440
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)18.74%120 950
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)21.84%83 823
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION12.46%34 694
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)26.18%10 618
CYRUSONE INC.-0.21%8 945