MILLEN, Ga. May 14, 2024 -- Jenkins County K 9-1-1 Rescue brought a scrawny puppy to the Jenkins Correctional Center (JCC) after he was found eating scraps of paper and other trash next to a dumpster in Millen.

A group of JCC offenders who participate in a special dog training program, along with facility staff, welcomed the malnourished pup with open arms and plenty of food, treats, training, and love. After just a few weeks of care and training, the puppy, appropriately named "Scrappy," looked and acted like a totally different dog.

The K 9-1-1 Rescue Program has been in place at JCC since October 2021 and is the result of an idea by Marie Taylor, an Administrative Supervisor at JCC.

"My heart has always been in rescue, so I went to my warden, and he approved my pitch to partner with the local shelter to foster and train rescue puppies and dogs," Taylor said. "I saw where a program like this would benefit our community, our offenders, and the neglected dogs, giving them a better chance at being adopted. With basic training such as crate, potty, leash, and obedience training, families would quickly adopt them."

Once approved, Taylor contacted Jenkins County K 9-1-1 Rescue, and they were as eager to be part of the program as the staff and offenders at JCC.

"We are beyond grateful for the efforts of the trainers and Marie and her team for all of their help in giving so many of our rescue dogs a second chance at a good life," said Faye White, Director of Jenkins County K 9-1-1 Rescue. "The adoption rate at our shelter has almost doubled since the start of the program at JCC. "

"I believe all 1,135 offenders, as well as the entire staff, met those 22 precious puppies that would be the first to go through the training program," Taylor added. "It was a stellar day for Jenkins!"

According to Taylor, the program has had as much, or maybe an even bigger, impact on the offenders who are program participants. She says it has given them a new perspective and purpose in life. The dogs require accountability, compassion, responsibility, and unconditional love. To provide these things requires an individual to work with others, which has led to a greater sense of community inside the dorm where the program operates.

Tyler Underwood is one of the program participants who has, like the other offenders, have been touched by the program.

"Having an opportunity to work with these dogs that are in desperate need of care opens your eyes to the changes you need to make in your life," Underwood said. "These dogs give unconditional love and the only thing they ask for is the same in return. When I think about the impact I've made, I'm reminded of where I was when I came here and how much I've grown since then. I started out thinking I could change the lives of every dog I encountered, as I reflect now, I realize they were the ones changing me," Underwood added.

As for Scrappy, we are happy to report that he found his "furever" home! According to White, more than 200 stray and unwanted dogs that have graduated from the JCC program have been adopted locally or sent to rescues in the northern U.S., where shelters need adoptable dogs.