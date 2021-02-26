Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CoreCivic, Inc.    CXW

CORECIVIC, INC.

(CXW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Taking Our Shot: CoreCivic Staff Share Their Decision to Get Vaccinated

02/26/2021 | 09:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine began in late 2020 following the issuance of guidance by state and local health authorities. Since then, CoreCivic has closely followed the deployment guidelines of the local jurisdictions in which we operate. We believe the vaccine is our best tool to keep those in our facilities and communities safe and to help our nation get back to normal.

Still, we realize that vaccination is a personal decision - one that takes time and research. Sometimes, hearing other accounts can help. That's why we asked CoreCivic staff members to share why they decided to get vaccinated.

Rebecca Peters
Case Manager, Adams Transitional Center
Denver, Colorado

As someone who had already contracted the virus and is at high-risk due to pre-existing conditions, Rebecca Peters, a case manager at Adams Transitional Center, felt like getting the vaccine was a 'no-brainer.'

'I contracted the virus in April 2020 and was extra worried because I have rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes. Luckily, I recovered. I got the vaccine to help prevent me from getting the virus again, and to protect my family, friends, and co-workers. In corrections, it is especially important to not pass the virus to the residents in our care and to remain strong to help those who need us.'

Amy Williams
Nurse, Wheeler Correctional Facility
Alamo, Georgia

As a health care worker, Amy Williams felt it was her duty to get vaccinated to help protect not only her loved ones but everyone else within her community as well.

'I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine to do my part in helping reduce the spread of the virus and to protect my family and the inmates who are in our care. I believe it's important for those - who are able - to get vaccinated and become part of the solution in bringing this pandemic to an end.'

Alonko Sodji
Correctional Officer, Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex
Florence, Arizona

For Correctional Officer Alonko Sodji, the decision to get vaccinated came from the pain of losing a loved one to the virus.

'Having experienced the heartache of losing a parent to COVID-19, I could not be irresponsible with my health and the health of those around me. This vaccine is a key component in beating this virus and protecting those you love.'

Troy Leeper
Recreation Supervisor, Inmate Programs, Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex
Florence, Arizona

When considering vaccination, Recreation Supervisor Troy Leeper made sure he knew everything he could about the vaccine before making his decision.

'Given the opportunity to get the vaccine as a front-line worker, I asked a lot of questions, consulted with my family, and researched to better understand how this will impact me and my family. I felt it was the best decision I could make for my family, friends, coworkers, community, and humanity. This gave me the confidence to do my part to protect those I care for every day.'

Disclaimer

CoreCivic Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 14:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CORECIVIC, INC.
09:05aTAKING OUR SHOT : CoreCivic Staff Share Their Decision to Get Vaccinated
PU
02/25CORECIVIC : Expects the Contract with the United States Marshals Service at the ..
AQ
02/23CORECIVIC : 28 inmates injured after power outage hits Indianapolis jail
AQ
02/23Companies Put the Best Face on Covid-19's Financial Impact
DJ
02/22CORECIVIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESU..
AQ
02/19CORECIVIC, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/19CORECIVIC, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Discl..
AQ
02/18CoreCivic Appoints Dr. Glenda Glover to Board of Directors
GL
02/18CORECIVIC : A Fresh Start for Justice-Involved Women in Oklahoma
PU
02/11CORECIVIC : Diversity Business Inclusion Program Plays Important Role During COV..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 914 M - -
Net income 2021 115 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 985 M 985 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022
Nbr of Employees 12 415
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CORECIVIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoreCivic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORECIVIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 15,30 $
Last Close Price 8,23 $
Spread / Highest target 89,6%
Spread / Average Target 85,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 82,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Damon T. Hininger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David M. Garfinkle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark A. Emkes Independent Chairman
John Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology
Patrick Swindle Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORECIVIC, INC.25.65%985
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)0.13%99 837
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)1.26%68 842
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-11.21%28 171
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)4.36%8 759
CYRUSONE INC.-9.75%7 953
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ