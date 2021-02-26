Taking Our Shot: CoreCivic Staff Share Their Decision to Get Vaccinated

Distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine began in late 2020 following the issuance of guidance by state and local health authorities. Since then, CoreCivic has closely followed the deployment guidelines of the local jurisdictions in which we operate. We believe the vaccine is our best tool to keep those in our facilities and communities safe and to help our nation get back to normal.

Still, we realize that vaccination is a personal decision - one that takes time and research. Sometimes, hearing other accounts can help. That's why we asked CoreCivic staff members to share why they decided to get vaccinated.

Rebecca Peters

Case Manager, Adams Transitional Center

Denver, Colorado

As someone who had already contracted the virus and is at high-risk due to pre-existing conditions, Rebecca Peters, a case manager at Adams Transitional Center, felt like getting the vaccine was a 'no-brainer.'

'I contracted the virus in April 2020 and was extra worried because I have rheumatoid arthritis and diabetes. Luckily, I recovered. I got the vaccine to help prevent me from getting the virus again, and to protect my family, friends, and co-workers. In corrections, it is especially important to not pass the virus to the residents in our care and to remain strong to help those who need us.'

Amy Williams

Nurse, Wheeler Correctional Facility

Alamo, Georgia

As a health care worker, Amy Williams felt it was her duty to get vaccinated to help protect not only her loved ones but everyone else within her community as well.

'I decided to get the COVID-19 vaccine to do my part in helping reduce the spread of the virus and to protect my family and the inmates who are in our care. I believe it's important for those - who are able - to get vaccinated and become part of the solution in bringing this pandemic to an end.'

Alonko Sodji

Correctional Officer, Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex

Florence, Arizona

For Correctional Officer Alonko Sodji, the decision to get vaccinated came from the pain of losing a loved one to the virus.

'Having experienced the heartache of losing a parent to COVID-19, I could not be irresponsible with my health and the health of those around me. This vaccine is a key component in beating this virus and protecting those you love.'

Troy Leeper

Recreation Supervisor, Inmate Programs, Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex

Florence, Arizona

When considering vaccination, Recreation Supervisor Troy Leeper made sure he knew everything he could about the vaccine before making his decision.

'Given the opportunity to get the vaccine as a front-line worker, I asked a lot of questions, consulted with my family, and researched to better understand how this will impact me and my family. I felt it was the best decision I could make for my family, friends, coworkers, community, and humanity. This gave me the confidence to do my part to protect those I care for every day.'