Corella Resources Ltd (ASX:CR9) Commences Sonic Drilling at Tampu

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Corella Resources Ltd (ASX:CR9) is pleased to advise that resource definition drilling is due to commence at the Company's 100% owned flagship Tampu kaolin project, located near Beacon in Western Australia. The drill program will total ~1000m and consist of 50 to 80 sonic drill core holes, to an average depth of ~15m to a drill spacing of 80 x 80m in select locations.



- 1000m Resource Definition sonic drill core program to commence at Tampu



- Drill program designed to upgrade Resources into Reserves and fast track to PFS



- Sonic drill core to produce 10 tonne composite sample for definitive metallurgical test work for offtake and to feed into feasibility studies



Corella Resources Managing Director, Tony Cormack, commented "Following on from the recent highly successful HPA results, Corella will now commence its second phase of drilling at the Tampu project targeting Reserves. The program will focus on several important aspects to progress the project, including allowing us to upgrade the maiden JORC Inferred Resource into Mineable Reserves allowing us to advance quickly to a Pre-Feasibility Study.



The Board is keen to continue to move quickly and advance Tampu towards securing binding offtake agreements and commence mining operations, this sonic core drilling program is an important step which will provide us the definitive information required to further the offtake discussions and advance the Tampu project towards 'mine ready' status".



Drilling and further exploration



The Company has secured a sonic drill rig for the 50 to 80 hole program (~1,000m). A field team is currently mobilising to site to prepare for the drilling program expected to commence in the coming weeks. The program has been specifically designed to upgrade the existing 24.7Mt of Inferred Mineral Resource into Indicated and Measured Resources for conversion into Reserves. These Reserves will be used to underpin a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Tampu Project and have the deposit in mineable classifications.



The Company also intends to complete additional aircore holes at the project towards the conclusion for the sonic drilling program aimed at extending known resources and test further locations for further potential resources of bright white kaolin. The Company is in discussions with a RC/Aircore drilling contractor working on the timing of the program's commencement.



About the kaolin and HPA markets



Historically used in the paper and ceramics industry, kaolin is now viewed as a "white gold" new economy commodity, able to be processed into metakaolin or High Purity Alumina (HPA). Kaolin is exceptionally well-suited natural material to produce High Purity Alumina (HPA) used in high end technology such as Lithium Ion Batteries (LIB).



The high purity bright white kaolin deposit at Tampu has extremely low levels of impurities, which is critical to all existing markets and end user products. The ultra-high purity distinguishes it as a leading kaolin project, particularly as feedstock for HPA applications.



Metakaolin is one of the best cement substitutes, and can improve concrete's flexibility and strength, reduce its permeability and the CO2 emissions in its manufacture by up to 40%. Given concretes massive use around the world, this has significant implications for a greener and more sustainable world.



HPA is in increasingly high demand as it is used in smartphones, LEDs and, most significantly, lithium-ion batteries, a keystone in the renewable energy revolution. Traditionally produced from aluminium metal, new technologies mean HPA can now be produced more economically and with a lower environmental footprint from kaolin. This is now fuelling an ever-growing interest in, and demand for, high quality kaolin.



