  Homepage
  Equities
  Australia
  Australian Stock Exchange
  Corella Resources Ltd
  News
  7. Summary
    CR9   AU0000147811

CORELLA RESOURCES LTD

(CR9)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:49:03 2023-02-23 pm EST
0.0340 AUD   -10.53%
Corella Resources Ltd (asx : CR9) Completes Acquisition of Mining Storage Facility
AW
05:20pCorella Resources Ltd (asx : CR9) Completes Acquisition of Mining Storage Facility
AQ
02/12Corella Resources Ltd (asx : CR9) Exceptional Sonic Drill Intercepts at Tampu
AW
Corella Resources Ltd (ASX:CR9) Completes Acquisition of Mining Storage Facility

02/27/2023 | 05:20pm EST
Completes Acquisition of Mining Storage Facility

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Corella Resources Ltd (ASX:CR9) is pleased to announce that it has successfully completed the acquisition of the Tampu grain bin located ~2.5 km from the Company's flagship Tampu kaolin deposit from grain supply chain co-operative, the CBH Group (Co-operative Bulk Handling Limited) ("CBH"). The site consists of a 3,750m2 (~15,000 tonne) storage shed, bitumen road access, loading facilities, weighbridge, offices with accommodation and excellent mobile coverage, access to 3 phase power and water connections located at the Cnr Bunce Rd & Bimbily Rd, Tampu.

The facility will allow Corella to conveniently store the mined product within close proximity to the main existing Tampu deposit for transport to the end user.

The Company paid CBH $255K cash from existing reserves in consideration for the free-hold property after a successful due diligence program.

Next steps

Aircore exploration drill hole assays at the Whitecap and Whitehills prospects are expected imminently, the Company will update the market in due course. Results will assist in designing and determining suitability for a comprehensive drill program at the new prospects targeting maiden mineral resource estimates at these locations.

Following the recent sonic drill assays from the resource definition program1, the Company is currently working with industry experts CSA Global on upgrading the existing Inferred Mineral Resource into Indicated / Measured Resource categories for conversion into Mineable Reserves. These Reserves along with additional metallurgical results from the Sonic drill core will then be used to underpin a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Tampu Project. The Company looks forward to updating the market in due course.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/UN7KD010



About Corella Resources Ltd:

Corella Resources is an Australian exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CR9). Corella Resources is focussed on exploration and development of their 100% owned Tampu, Wiltshire and Kalannie kaolin projects along with the 100% owned Bonnie Rock silica project. All 4 projects are located in the mid-west of Western Australia.



Source:
Corella Resources Ltd



Contact:

Corella Resources Ltd
Tony Cormack
T: +61-8-9200-4402
E: info@corellaresources.com.au
WWW: www.corellaresources.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
