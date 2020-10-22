CoreLogic : Delivers Record Quarterly Revenue and Strong Double Digit Growth in Operating Income, Margins and Cash Flow 0 10/22/2020 | 04:34pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Double-Digit Revenue Growth Fueled by Housing Market Activity, Competitive Wins and Share Gains Significant Increases in Profits and Margin Reflect Favorable Mix and Operating Leverage Company Expects to Achieve 2020 Results at Upper End of Guidance Range CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, today reported strong operating and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 and said it expects full year 2020 results at the upper end of its current financial guidance. “Building off an excellent first half, CoreLogic delivered record revenue and the strongest operational and financial performance in its ten-year history in the third quarter. We generated double-digit top line growth with 8% organic revenue gains. Our organic growth rate more than doubled in the third quarter from the first half as we picked up momentum from mega wins and share gains secured over the past four quarters. During the quarter, we continued to boost our percentage of fixed recurring revenue in line with our strategic planning objectives. Strong top line growth, favorable markets and mix, operating leverage and our ongoing cost management programs also drove profitability to record levels during the quarter,” said Frank Martell, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Looking ahead, third quarter revenue growth trends, underpinned by share gains, pricing and the launch of new innovative solutions in insurance, geospatial and core mortgage position us well to achieve our 2021 financial objectives. Our market outlook for 2021 and beyond is supported by continued increases in external forecasts. CoreLogic is firing on all cylinders and we are exiting 2020 with accelerating momentum and believe we are well positioned to capitalize on our many value-creation opportunities to drive continuing organic growth and margin gains,” Martell added. As previously announced, the Company’s financial results reflect its reseller operations as discontinued for all periods presented. A discussion of third quarter financial results from continuing operations follows: Third Quarter Results – Strong and Accelerating Revenue, Margin and Cash Flow Growth Trends Growth Focus – Share Gains, Mega Wins and Pricing Drive Organic Growth Rates Reported revenues of $437 million were up 16% over the year-ago third quarter. Revenues were up 22% normalizing for $17 million of third quarter 2019 revenues attributable to non-core default technology units sold and the AMC transformation, which have no 2020 counterpart

Organic revenue growth of approximately 8% in the third quarter of 2020, up from 5% in the second quarter of 2020, fueled by continued share gains, pricing and new products

Strong performance in insurance and spatial solutions and international which collectively grew at mid-single digit rates

Core mortgage market out-performance in Property Tax and Flood Data solutions and double-digit growth in valuation platforms Profitability – High Operating Leverage and Productivity Fuel Expanded Margins Operating income from continuing operations of $73 million, up 18% over the 2019 third quarter

Net income from continuing operations of $102 million, up $71 million

Diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.26, up 223%; Adjusted EPS of $1.21, up 70%

Adjusted EBITDA of $176 million, up 46%

Adjusted EBITDA margin of 40%, up more than 800 basis points Liquidity and Capital Return– Record Free Cash Flow Generation Net operating cash provided by continuing operations for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020 was $508 million. Free cash flow ("FCF") for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $403 million or 73% of adjusted EBITDA

Secured gross proceeds of $46 million from the sale of an equity investment at a gain of $35 million

Debt outstanding at September 30, 2020 of $1.59 billion compared with $1.69 billion at December 31, 2019

$750 million available on revolving credit facility; covenant debt leverage at 2.5 times

Dividends paid to shareholders totaled $26 million Discontinued Operations During July 2020, the Company announced its intention to exit its reseller operations focused on mortgage credit and borrower verification and multi-family tenant screening. Although market leaders in their respective business areas, these reseller businesses are not compatible with the Company’s long-term strategic imperatives. The divestiture of these operations is expected to improve the Company’s revenue growth trends, revenue mix, and significantly enhance profit margins. As outlined in the Company’s October 16, 2020 press release, CoreLogic’s reseller operations have been classified as discontinued operations as of September 30, 2020. Prior period results have been presented on a comparable basis. For the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020, these businesses generated revenues of $103 million and $287 million, and operating income of $14 million and $38 million, respectively. The Company’s consolidated financial statements reflecting the effect of discontinued operations for prior periods have been provided separately. Teleconference/Webcast Teleconference/Webcast CoreLogic management will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss these results. All interested parties are invited to listen to the event via webcast on the CoreLogic website at http://investor.corelogic.com. Alternatively, participants may use the following dial-in numbers: 1-844-861-5502 for U.S./Canada callers or 1-412-858-4604 for international callers. A replay of the webcast will be available on the CoreLogic investor website for 10 days and also through the conference call number 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. and Canada participants or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants using Conference ID 10149374. About CoreLogic CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy, and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com. CLGX-F Safe Harbor / Forward Looking Statements Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including but not limited to those statements related to (i) projections and trends regarding financial performance and operating results, including with respect to revenue growth, margin gains, contract wins, market share gains, new products, and long-term stockholder value, (ii) our financing plans and activities, including under our share repurchase program, (iii) all statements regarding our financial guidance, (iv) the impact of general economic or market conditions, such as from the COVID-19 pandemic or fluctuations in mortgage market volumes, and (v) the outcome and impact of the unsolicited acquisition offer we received from Senator Investment Group LP (“Senator”) and Cannae Holdings, Inc. (“Cannae”). Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause the results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties set forth in Part I, Item 1A of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in Part II, Item 1A of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented, or superseded from time to time by other reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: any potential developments related to the unsolicited acquisition proposal from Senator and Cannae; our adoption of a shareholder rights plan; any impact resulting from COVID-19; our ability to protect our information systems against data corruption, cyber-based attacks or network security breaches; limitations on our ability to repurchase our shares; changes in prices at which we are able to repurchase our shares; limitations on access to or increase in prices for data from external sources, including government and public record sources; systems interruptions that may impair the delivery of our products and services; changes in applicable government legislation, regulations and the level of regulatory scrutiny affecting our customers or us, including with respect to consumer financial services and the use of public records and consumer data; difficult or uncertain conditions in the mortgage and consumer lending industries and the economy generally; reliance on our top ten clients for a significant portion of our revenue and profits; risks related to the outsourcing of services and international operations; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of certain acquisitions and/or divestitures and the timing thereof; impairments in our goodwill or other intangible assets; and our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our debt. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. CoreLogic does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Use of Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) Financial Measures This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and FCF, which are provided only as supplemental information. Investors should consider these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, U.S. GAAP. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures for historical periods to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures is included in this press release. CoreLogic believes that its presentation of these non-GAAP measures provides useful supplemental information to investors and management regarding CoreLogic's financial condition and results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income from continuing operations adjusted for interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, non-operating gains/losses, and other adjustments. Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted income from continuing operations, net of tax per share, adjusted for share-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangibles, non-operating gains/losses, and other adjustments; and assumes an effective tax rate of 25% for 2019 and 26% for 2020 and 2021. FCF is defined as net cash provided by continuing operating activities, less capital expenditures for purchases of property and equipment, capitalized data, and other intangible assets. Other firms may calculate non-GAAP measures differently than the Company, which limits comparability between companies. Non-GAAP measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, U.S. GAAP. Because the non-GAAP measures for future periods included herein are forward-looking, CoreLogic is not able to provide a reconciliation, without unreasonable efforts, of such forward-looking guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure due to the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of special charges or gains that are material to the comparable GAAP financial measure. CoreLogic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

September 30, For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenues $ 436,727 $ 375,571 $ 1,174,733 $ 1,088,032 Cost of services (excluding depreciation and amortization shown below) 154,192 164,715 439,032 486,973 Selling, general and administrative expenses 165,742 106,600 393,247 348,788 Depreciation and amortization 43,610 42,389 130,639 132,767 Impairment loss — — 1,228 47,834 Total operating expenses 363,544 313,704 964,146 1,016,362 Operating income 73,183 61,867 210,587 71,670 Interest expense: Interest income 100 349 611 1,728 Interest expense 17,021 19,852 52,958 59,137 Total interest expense, net (16,921 ) (19,503 ) (52,347 ) (57,409 ) Gain/(loss) on investments and other, net 35,674 227 37,154 (2,116 ) Tax indemnification release — — — (13,394 ) Income/(loss) from continuing operations before equity in earnings of affiliates and income taxes 91,936 42,591 195,394 (1,249 ) (Benefit)/provision for income taxes (9,560 ) 11,530 19,433 (8,976 ) Income from continuing operations before equity in earnings of affiliates 101,496 31,061 175,961 7,727 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of tax 971 607 1,859 498 Net income from continuing operations 102,467 31,668 177,820 8,225 Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 10,679 (8,485 ) 28,149 11,073 Net income $ 113,146 $ 23,183 $ 205,969 $ 19,298 Basic income per share: Net income from continuing operations $ 1.29 $ 0.40 $ 2.24 $ 0.10 Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.13 (0.11 ) 0.35 0.14 Net income $ 1.42 $ 0.29 $ 2.59 $ 0.24 Diluted income per share: Net income from continuing operations $ 1.26 $ 0.39 $ 2.19 $ 0.10 Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 0.13 (0.10 ) 0.35 0.14 Net income $ 1.39 $ 0.29 $ 2.54 $ 0.24 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 79,467 79,761 79,300 80,138 Diluted 81,402 80,914 81,136 81,205 Please refer to the full Form 10-Q filing for the complete financial statements and related notes that are an integral part of the financial statements. CoreLogic, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (in thousands, except par value) September 30, December 31, Assets 2020 2019 Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 302,329 $ 104,162 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $9,188 and $6,937 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) 279,492 247,683 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 84,595 53,105 Assets of discontinued operations 207,791 201,986 Total current assets 874,207 606,936 Property and equipment, net 407,228 424,670 Operating lease assets 86,489 65,825 Goodwill, net 2,298,876 2,286,896 Other intangible assets, net 334,363 375,629 Capitalized data and database costs, net 314,399 308,409 Investment in affiliates, net 1,121 16,666 Other assets 76,787 74,250 Total assets $ 4,393,470 $ 4,159,281 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and other accrued expenses $ 190,997 $ 139,511 Accrued salaries and benefits 91,763 83,418 Dividends payable — 17,374 Contract liabilities, current 401,986 320,634 Liabilities of discontinued operations 50,497 42,708 Current portion of long-term debt 21,382 56,022 Operating lease liabilities, current 16,245 18,058 Total current liabilities 772,870 677,725 Long-term debt, net of current 1,548,785 1,610,538 Contract liabilities, net of current 584,907 563,190 Deferred income tax liabilities 67,171 92,783 Operating lease liabilities, net of current 103,293 85,139 Other liabilities 193,705 178,696 Total liabilities 3,270,731 3,208,071 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value; 500 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.00001 par value; 180,000 shares authorized; 79,545 and 78,972 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 135,267 111,000 Retained earnings 1,185,904 1,006,992 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (198,433 ) (166,783 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,122,739 951,210 Total liabilities and equity $ 4,393,470 $ 4,159,281 Please refer to the full Form 10-Q filing for the complete financial statements and related notes that are an integral part of the financial statements. CoreLogic, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 205,969 $ 19,298 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 28,149 11,073 Net income from continuing operations 177,820 8,225 Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 130,639 132,767 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,710 3,836 Amortization of operating lease assets 11,067 11,675 Impairment loss 1,228 47,834 Provision for bad debt and claim losses 14,020 10,998 Share-based compensation 33,898 26,018 Equity in earnings of affiliates, net of taxes (1,859 ) (498 ) Gain on sale of property and equipment 1,360 (3 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — 1,453 Deferred income tax 56 (10,642 ) Impairment loss on investment in affiliates — 1,511 Gain on investments and other, net (37,154 ) (847 ) Tax indemnification release — 13,394 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (33,159 ) (23,218 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (2,104 ) (7,201 ) Accounts payable and other accrued expenses 54,847 (19,894 ) Contract liabilities 102,302 19,899 Income taxes (32,815 ) 31,239 Dividends received from investments in affiliates 109 — Other assets and other liabilities (45,550 ) (29,122 ) Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations 378,415 217,424 Net cash provided by operating activities - discontinued operations 40,687 29,669 Total cash provided by operating activities $ 419,102 $ 247,093 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment $ (40,187 ) $ (52,807 ) Purchases of capitalized data and other intangible assets (28,717 ) (25,845 ) Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired (12,045 ) (13,280 ) Purchases of investments (1,315 ) (658 ) Cash received from sale of business-lines — 4,109 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment — 3 Proceeds from investments and other 48,035 5,591 Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations (34,229 ) (82,887 ) Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations (9,259 ) (13,987 ) Total cash used in investing activities $ (43,488 ) $ (96,874 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt $ — $ 1,770,000 Debt issuance costs — (9,621 ) Repayment of long-term debt (102,461 ) (1,844,155 ) Proceeds from issuance of shares in connection with share-based compensation 8,487 8,391 Payment of tax withholdings related to net share settlements (9,816 ) (9,645 ) Shares repurchased and retired (9,273 ) (61,607 ) Dividends paid (61,062 ) — Contingent consideration payments subsequent to acquisitions — (600 ) Net cash used in financing activities - continuing operations (174,125 ) (147,237 ) Net cash used in financing activities - discontinued operations (6 ) (12 ) Total cash used in financing activities $ (174,131 ) $ (147,249 ) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (2,042 ) 637 Net change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 199,441 3,607 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 114,679 94,679 Less: Change in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - discontinued operations 31,422 15,670 Plus: Cash swept from discontinued operations 30,135 17,697 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 312,833 $ 100,313 Please refer to the full Form 10-Q filing for the complete financial statements and related notes that are an integral part of the financial statements. CoreLogic, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 (in thousands) PIRM UWS CORP ELIM CoreLogic Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 58,325 $ 124,834 $ (80,692 ) $ — $ 102,467 Income taxes — — (9,237 ) — (9,237 ) Depreciation and amortization 23,474 12,017 8,119 — 43,610 Interest expense/(income), net 459 (8 ) 16,470 — 16,921 Share-based compensation 2,195 2,515 7,836 — 12,546 Non-operating (gains)/losses (35,101 ) (128 ) (101 ) — (35,330 ) Efficiency investments and other (524 ) 320 7,953 — 7,749 Transaction costs 235 223 368 — 826 Unsolicited Proposal Related Costs — — 36,748 — 36,748 Adjusted EBITDA $ 49,063 $ 139,773 $ (12,536 ) $ — $ 176,300 For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 (in thousands) PIRM UWS CORP ELIM CoreLogic Net income/(loss) from continuing operations $ 19,366 $ 70,642 $ (58,340 ) $ — $ 31,668 Income taxes — — 11,731 — 11,731 Depreciation and amortization 23,061 11,799 7,529 — 42,389 Interest (income)/expense, net (61 ) 61 19,503 — 19,503 Share-based compensation 1,528 1,586 5,691 — 8,805 Non-operating (gains)/losses (190 ) 278 (1,327 ) — (1,239 ) Efficiency investments and other 237 304 5,827 — 6,368 Transaction costs 1,606 138 — 1,744 Amortization of acquired intangibles included in equity in losses of affiliates 77 — — 77 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,624 $ 84,670 $ (9,248 ) $ — $ 121,046 CoreLogic, Inc. Reconciliation of Adjusted EPS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, (Diluted income per share) 2020 2019 Net income from continuing operations $ 1.26 $ 0.39 Share-based compensation 0.15 0.11 Non-operating gains (0.43 ) (0.02 ) Efficiency investments and other 0.10 0.08 Transaction costs 0.01 0.02 Depreciation and amortization of acquired software and intangibles 0.22 0.21 Unsolicited Proposal Related Costs 0.45 — Income tax effect on adjustments (0.55 ) (0.08 ) Adjusted EPS $ 1.21 $ 0.71 Core Logic, Inc. Reconciliation to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (in thousands) For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities - continuing operations $ 508,323 Purchases of property and equipment (66,645 ) Purchases of capitalized data and other intangible assets (38,353 ) Free cash flow $ 403,325 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201022006172/en/ © Business Wire 2020

