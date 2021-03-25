CoreLogic : CRMLS Selects CoreLogic to Provide Real Estate Professionals with State-of-the-Art Multiple Listing Platform and Interactive Homebuying Portal

Multiple listing management platform combined with AI enabled virtual collaboration portal to revolutionize the homebuying experience

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced a new multi-year renewal agreement with California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS), the nation’s largest and most recognized MLS with more than 100,000 users from 40 real estate associations, boards and multiple listing organizations. As part of the agreement, CoreLogic will provide a variety of digital real estate solutions to CRMLS in addition to the already adopted CoreLogic multiple listing solution, public-record database and security suite. This includes access to OneHome™ – the interactive portal that transforms the homebuying experience – enabling virtual collaboration between agents, homebuyers and other important constituents engaged in the homebuying journey. Homebuyers can score property preferences to match them with their dream home. The marketplace connects homebuyers to mortgage, homeowner’s insurance and home improvement resources, including important broker and agent recommendations.

“We have experienced strong and steady growth in recent years and CoreLogic, being the provider of Matrix™ and Realist®, has been a significant part of that,” said Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS. “Through our participating associations, we are committed to delivering superior property data combined with innovative technology that supports our users’ business goals.”

Trusted by the largest multiple listing organizations in North America and more than 1.2 million real estate professionals, CoreLogic provides the most robust and feature-rich multiple listing ecosystem available in the industry.

“CoreLogic powers real estate professionals with integrated digital platforms that enable faster, more intuitive ways for their customers to find their dream homes,” said Olumide Soroye, Managing Director, CoreLogic Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions. “We are thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with CRMLS as it serves a diverse and dynamic market known for its innovation and shares our strong commitment to delivering superior, digital solutions that empower agents and consumers. This renewal solidifies our strong past performance and validates our vision to transform the real estate industry.”



CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo, ONEHOME, MATRIX, AND REALIST are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

