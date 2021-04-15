Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CoreLogic, Inc.    CLGX

CORELOGIC, INC.

(CLGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CoreLogic : Securities Data Coverage Report

04/15/2021 | 02:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CoreLogic publishes daily Securities Deal Status reports each month that continue until at least 90% of pools currently boarded are updated with the latest performance data. They include the date of the report (column C), number of days since payment to bondholders (column M) and total percentage of pools covered (column L).

Current Data Coverage Report

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Inc. published this content on 15 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2021 18:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CORELOGIC, INC.
04/14CORELOGIC  : What Is the Affordable Housing Crisis?
PU
04/13CORELOGIC  : Did Low Interest Rates Really Make Homes Cheaper?
PU
04/13CORELOGIC  : Early-Stage Delinquency Rate Lowest in Over 20 Years
PU
04/13CORELOGIC  : Reports US Mortgage Delinquency Rates Fall for Fifth Consecutive Mo..
BU
04/12CORELOGIC  : AGEAS Renew Strategic Collaboration With Multi-Year Deal
MT
04/12CORELOGIC  : AGEAS Continues Technology Collaboration with CoreLogic to Deliver ..
PU
04/08ECONOMICS : RBC Awaits RBA Semi-Annual Financial Stability Review, Friday
MT
04/07PUTTING DATA TO WORK : Driving Innovations in Smart Cities
PU
04/06CORELOGIC  : How to Predict Fire Insurance Losses
PU
04/06MARKET FORCES AT WORK : Supply Constraints and Buyer Demand Pushes US Home Price..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 666 M - -
Net income 2021 255 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 608 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,9x
Yield 2021 1,66%
Capitalization 5 862 M 5 862 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,48x
EV / Sales 2022 4,51x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart CORELOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoreLogic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORELOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 80,00 $
Last Close Price 79,68 $
Spread / Highest target 13,0%
Spread / Average Target 0,40%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank D. Martell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James L. Balas Chief Financial Officer
Paul F. Folino Chairman
Bob Frosell Chief Information Officer
Patrick Dodd Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORELOGIC, INC.3.05%5 862
S&P GLOBAL INC.13.17%89 617
RELX PLC7.20%51 065
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION9.47%45 030
MSCI INC.2.44%37 851
WOLTERS KLUWER10.02%23 703
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ