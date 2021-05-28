CoreLogic : U.S. Home Supply Tightest Since 2000

May 28, 2021

Months into 2021, housing supply remains at historically low levels while the impact from the pandemic and low mortgage interest rates linger. This has meant that some potential sellers are still holding on to their properties in fear of the virus while homebuyers are flooding the market, trying to capture the benefits of low mortgage interest rates. Together, these have shrunk the already small supply of available homes.

Nationally, the number of homes for sale equated to a 2.2-month supply[1]in March 2021, falling from a supply of 3 months in March 2020, the lowest months' supply since 2000 (Figure 1).

Figure 1: Tightest Supply Since 2000Months of Supply By Price Tier for March of Each Year

With demand strong and supply tight, many homes didn't spend long on the market in in the first three months of 2021. Figure 2 shows that over the past two years, the share of homes selling within 30 days of the initial list date[2]has been at the highest level since 2000. In March 2021, the share selling within 30 days was 26.4%, higher than the pre-pandemic peak of 23.6% in May 2019 and more than four times of the level during the January 2011 trough.