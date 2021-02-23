Log in
CORELOGIC, INC.

CORELOGIC, INC.

(CLGX)
Hot Housing Market Fuels Takeover Battle for CoreLogic

02/23/2021 | 08:15am EST
By Peter Grant

CoreLogic Inc., once a sleepy data firm, is the focus of a takeover battle as the hot housing market drives up the value of home- and mortgage-data services.

The country's largest provider of information on home values, mortgages and other housing statistics for financial firms and real-estate brokers agreed this month to accept an all-cash bid of $80 a share, or about $6 billion. The bid came from private-equity firms Stone Point Capital LLC and Insight Partners.

That bid won out over a competing all-stock offer at a nominally higher value from CoStar Group Inc., one of the world's largest providers of commercial real-estate data and online marketplaces.

But CoStar wasn't ready to give up. Last week, it boosted its all-stock bid to about $96 a share at the time, or around $6.9 billion. That represented a premium of 17% to CoreLogic's share price before CoStar made its offer.

If CoStar prevails, the Washington, D.C.-based data giant plans to use CoreLogic to challenge Zillow Group Inc. for dominance of the multibillion-dollar online home-sales marketplace. CoStar last year made its first push into the home-sales market by buying Homesnap Inc. for $250 million.

The fight for control of CoreLogic is a vivid sign of the investor interest in businesses tied to the housing market, which has been roaring throughout much of the pandemic.

U.S. home sales last year surged to their highest level in 14 years, fueled by record low interest rates and a pandemic that sent buyers searching for more spacious homes to accommodate remote work. That activity has stoked the revenue of residential brokerages like Realogy Holdings Corp. and home builders like Toll Brothers Inc.

Residential real-estate-data firms also have been riding the upswing.

"With housing white-hot, there's inevitably going to be more demand for data: everything from for-sale housing, to residential development, and even single-family rental homes," said Ryan Tomasello, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.

CoreLogic enjoyed a banner year in 2020. The company had $1.17 billion in revenue the first nine months of the year, compared with $1.09 billion for the first three quarters of 2019. Its database holds billions of housing-related records that banks rely on to make mortgages, and that insurance companies use to write policies. Its share price has more than doubled since the beginning of 2020, thanks to the housing-market rally and takeover interest.

Data and technology-driven services are expected to become even more important to the home-buying experience in the years to come, Mr. Tomasello said.

"A lot of housing demand is being driven by millennials and first-time buyers," he said. "They are the ones who are going to be more demanding of a tech-enabled home-search and home-buying experience."

Interest in acquiring CoreLogic goes back to at least June, when a pair of private-equity firms made the first bid for Irvine, Ca.-based CoreLogic. That bid was valued at $65 a share, or about $5.2 billion. That unsolicited bid, combined with the strong housing market, attracted the attention of other investors. Suitors included a venture of Warburg Pincus LLC and the private-equity firm GTCR LLC, according to people familiar with the matter.

CoreLogic's chairman, Paul Folino, said in a written statement when the company chose Stone Point and Insight that the bid was in cash "with a high degree of regulatory certainty and a closing expected in the near term."

But that was before CoStar increased its bid. The board is now weighing CoStar's competing offer and a decision is expected as early as this week.

Write to Peter Grant at peter.grant@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-21 0814ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORELOGIC, INC. -2.71% 86.8 Delayed Quote.12.26%
COSTAR GROUP CO., LTD. -0.37% 16.33 End-of-day quote.-20.61%
COSTAR GROUP, INC. -4.01% 876.67 Delayed Quote.-5.15%
REALOGY HOLDINGS CORP. -1.81% 17.92 Delayed Quote.36.59%
TOLL BROTHERS, INC. -2.35% 53.65 Delayed Quote.23.42%
ZILLOW GROUP, INC. -9.26% 173.73 Delayed Quote.27.80%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 640 M - -
Net income 2020 265 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,0x
Yield 2020 1,27%
Capitalization 6 350 M 6 350 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 3,87x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 100
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart CORELOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoreLogic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORELOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 76,57 $
Last Close Price 86,80 $
Spread / Highest target 3,69%
Spread / Average Target -11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frank D. Martell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James L. Balas Chief Financial Officer
Paul F. Folino Chairman
Patrick Dodd Chief Operating & Growth Officer
Douglas C. Curling Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORELOGIC, INC.12.26%6 350
S&P GLOBAL INC.1.39%80 223
RELX PLC-2.98%47 081
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION-2.80%39 767
WOLTERS KLUWER-0.78%21 796
EQUIFAX INC.-8.45%20 697
