INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RP, CLGX, COHR, CHNG; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

02/06/2021 | 11:44am EST
NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 in cash per share. If you are a RealPage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a CoreLogic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Coherent shareholders will receive $100.00 per share in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each Coherent share they own. If you are a Coherent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Optum, a company that is part of UnitedHealth Group. Under the merger agreement, Change Healthcare shareholders will receive $25.75 per share in cash. If you are a Change Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-rp-clgx-cohr-chng-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301223439.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
