INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RP, CLGX, COHR, CHNG; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ: RP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $88.75 in cash per share. If you are a RealPage shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE: CLGX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds managed by Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a CoreLogic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Coherent shareholders will receive $100.00 per share in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each Coherent share they own. If you are a Coherent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Optum, a company that is part of UnitedHealth Group. Under the merger agreement, Change Healthcare shareholders will receive $25.75 per share in cash. If you are a Change Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

