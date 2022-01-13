Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Corem Property Group AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CORE A   SE0010714279

COREM PROPERTY GROUP AB (PUBL)

(CORE A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Klövern : Klövern notes that its parent company Corem has announced results from tender offer for Klövern's outstanding 2018/2022 SEK bonds

01/13/2022 | 11:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Klövern notes that its parent company Corem has announced results from tender offer for Klövern's outstanding 2018/2022 SEK bonds
2022-01-13 17:00

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS (INCLUDING PUERTO RICO, THE U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, GUAM, AMERICAN SAMOA, WAKE ISLAND AND THE NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS, ANY STATE OF THE UNITED STATES AND THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA) OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON (AS DEFINED IN REGULATION S OF THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED) OR IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT. THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS DOCUMENT IN CERTAIN JURISDICTIONS (IN PARTICULAR, THE UNITED STATES AND THE UNITED KINGDOM) MAY BE RESTRICTED BY LAW.

Klövern AB (publ) ("Klövern") notes that its parent company Corem Property Group AB (publ) ("Corem") has announced the results of the tender offer (the "Tender Offer") to the holders of Klövern's outstanding senior unsecured floating rate bonds maturing on 4 April 2022 with ISIN SE0011063163 and outstanding amount of SEK 2,350,000,000 (the "Bonds"). The Tender Offer expired at 12:00 CET on 13 January 2022. The Tender Offer has been accepted by holders of Bonds representing a total nominal amount of SEK 1,897,900,000.

Corem will complete the Tender Offer and accepts all tendered Bonds for purchase. The price for the Bonds in the Tender Offer amounts to 100.20 per cent of the nominal amount. Corem will also pay accrued and unpaid interest from, but excluding, the previous interest payment date until, and including, the settlement date. Settlement for the Tender Offer is expected to occur on 21 January 2022.

Settlement of the Tender Offer will occur as a secondary trade via Nordea Bank Abp and Swedbank AB (publ) (the "Dealer Managers"). All bondholders participating in the Tender Offer should coordinate the trade bookings with their local sales representative immediately.

Information about the Tender Offer may be obtained from the Dealer Managers.

Dealer Managers
Nordea Bank Abp:+45 6136 0379, NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com
Swedbank AB (publ):+46 (0)8 700 90 22, Syndicate@swedbank.se


Klövern AB (publ)

For additional information, please contact:
Jens Andersson, Head of Finance, +46 76 855 67 02, jens.andersson@corem.se
Eva Landén, CEO, +46 8 503 853 33, eva.landen@corem.se

Klövern AB (publ). Phone: +46 10 482 70 00. Email: info@klovern.se.

This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.


Downloadable files

Disclaimer

Klövern AB published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 16:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COREM PROPERTY GROUP AB (PUBL)
11:11aKLÖVERN : Klövern notes that its parent company Corem has announced results from tender of..
PU
11:01aCorem issues green bonds of SEK 2,350 million and announces results from tender offer f..
AQ
01/10COREM PROPERTY : 2022-01-10 Återköpsdokument – Tender Information Document SE0011063..
PU
01/10KLÖVERN : Klövern notes that its parent company Corem has announced a tender offer for Klö..
PU
01/10Corem considers issuance of green SEK bonds and announces tender offer for the outstand..
AQ
01/07Corem Secures $4 Million Annual Rent in Four New Lease Deals in Sweden
MT
01/07Corem signs four lease contracts
AQ
01/07Corem Signs Four Lease Contracts
CI
01/05Corem Signs Up Tenant At New York Building
MT
01/05Corem signs a lease contract in New York
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 921 M 327 M 327 M
Net income 2021 2 786 M 312 M 312 M
Net Debt 2021 43 160 M 4 832 M 4 832 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 332 M 260 M 261 M
EV / Sales 2021 15,6x
EV / Sales 2022 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 270
Free-Float 45,6%
Chart COREM PROPERTY GROUP AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Corem Property Group AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COREM PROPERTY GROUP AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eva Landén Chief Executive Officer
Anna-Karin Hag Chief Financial Officer
Johan Patrik Philip Essehorn Chairman
Björn Jonsson Chief Information Technology Officer
Jan Gunnar Percyval Sundling Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COREM PROPERTY GROUP AB (PUBL)-12.27%260
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.16%35 232
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.28%33 399
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.44%31 880
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED22.43%31 741
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.2.37%30 119