Coremax : Announcement on behalf of The Major Subsidiary, Uranus Chemicals Co., Ltd., of the supervisor's resignation
03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Close
Today's Information
Provided by: Coremax Corporation
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/03/08
Time of announcement
15:02:23
Subject
Announcement on behalf of The Major Subsidiary,
Uranus Chemicals Co., Ltd., of the supervisor's
resignation
Date of events
2022/03/08
To which item it meets
paragraph 6
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/08
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Ho, Chi-Chao
4.Resume of the previous position holder:the company's supervisor
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:resignation
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/12~2023/06/11
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:1/2
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None
Coremax Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:04 UTC.