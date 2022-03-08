Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taiwan Stock Exchange
  Coremax Corporation
  News
  Summary
    4739   TW0004739008

COREMAX CORPORATION

(4739)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

Coremax : Announcement on behalf of The Major Subsidiary, Uranus Chemicals Co., Ltd., of the supervisor's resignation

03/08/2022 | 02:11am EST
Today's Information

Provided by: Coremax Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/08 Time of announcement 15:02:23
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of The Major Subsidiary,
Uranus Chemicals Co., Ltd., of the supervisor's
resignation
Date of events 2022/03/08 To which item it meets paragraph 6
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/08
2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director,
institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or
natural-person supervisor):natural-person supervisor
3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Ho, Chi-Chao
4.Resume of the previous position holder:the company's supervisor
5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A
6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A
7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal",
"term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation
8.Reason for the change:resignation
9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A
10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/12~2023/06/11
11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A
12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A
13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A
14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:1/2
15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or
"No"):No
16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

Coremax Corporation published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 7 339 M 260 M 260 M
Net income 2021 463 M 16,4 M 16,4 M
Net Debt 2021 1 896 M 67,0 M 67,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 32,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15 252 M 539 M 539 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,57x
EV / Sales 2021 2,42x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,0%
Chart COREMAX CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Coremax Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COREMAX CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chi Cheng Ho Chairman & General Manager
Chih Hsien Weng Manager, Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Wen Tsung Wang Independent Director
I Ping Hsu Independent Director
Yuan Lung Chang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COREMAX CORPORATION-3.72%539
SIKA AG-23.72%48 346
ECOLAB INC.-32.42%48 206
GIVAUDAN SA-21.16%37 928
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.6.02%22 813
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-17.63%21 416