Coremax : Announcement on behalf of The Major Subsidiary, Uranus Chemicals Co., Ltd., of the supervisor's resignation

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the change:2022/03/08 2.Elected or changed position (Please enter institutional director, institutional supervisor, independent director, natural-person director or natural-person supervisor):natural-person supervisor 3.Title and name of the previous position holder: Ho, Chi-Chao 4.Resume of the previous position holder:the company's supervisor 5.Title and name of the new position holder:N/A 6.Resume of the new position holder:N/A 7.Circumstances of change (Please enter "resignation", "dismissal", "term expired", "death" or "new appointment"):resignation 8.Reason for the change:resignation 9.Number of shares held by the new position holder when elected:N/A 10.Original term (from __________ to __________):2020/06/12~2023/06/11 11.Effective date of the new appointment:N/A 12.Turnover rate of directors of the same term:N/A 13.Turnover rate of independent directors of the same term:N/A 14.Turnover rate of supervisors of the same term:1/2 15.Change in one-third or more of directors (Please enter "Yes" or "No"):No 16.Any other matters that need to be specified:None