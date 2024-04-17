|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
|Consolidated Balance Sheet
|December 31, 2023
|Unaudited
|Assets
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $36,909,023
|$
|86,056,269
|Financing notes and related accrued interest receivable, net of reserve of $50,000
|606,850
|Cash and cash equivalents
|9,200,695
|Accounts and other receivables
|10,357,380
|Due from affiliated companies
|12,500
|Deferred costs, net of accumulated amortization of $1,039,918
|102,428
|Inventory
|2,283,592
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|9,072,383
|Operating right-of-use assets
|6,070,298
|Deferred tax asset, net
|206,630
|Assets held-for-sale
|109,324,629
|Total Assets
|$
|233,293,654
|Liabilities and Equity
|Secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs of $163,980
|$
|105,864,684
|Unsecured convertible senior notes, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $1,068,771
|116,952,565
|Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
|27,600,005
|Income tax payable
|21,982
|Due to affiliated companies
|118,775
|Operating lease liability
|6,480,693
|Unearned revenue
|390,749
|Liabilities held-for-sale
|5,969,221
|Total Liabilities
|$
|263,398,674
|Equity
|Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 7.375%, $139,078,195 liquidation preference ($2,500 per share, $0.001 par value), 69,367,000 authorized; 51,810 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023
|$
|129,525,675
|Common stock, non-convertible, $0.001 par value; 15,353,833 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 (100,000,000 shares authorized)
|15,354
|Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 683,761 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 (11,896,100 shares authorized)
|684
|Additional paid-in capital
|327,285,007
|Retained deficit
|(607,062,016)
|Total CorEnergy Equity
|(150,235,296)
|Non-controlling interest
|120,130,276
|Total Equity
|(30,105,020)
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|233,293,654
|CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
|Consolidated Statement of Operations
|For the Year Ended December 31, 2023
|Unaudited
|Revenue
|Transportation and distribution
|$
|118,460,499
|Pipeline loss allowance subsequent sales
|12,699,864
|Lease and other revenue
|407,544
|Total Revenue
|131,567,907
|Expenses
|Transportation and distribution
|75,788,377
|Pipeline loss allowance subsequent sales cost of revenue
|12,423,097
|General and administrative
|27,953,275
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,111,980
|Loss on impairment of long-lived assets
|254,917,560
|Total Expenses
|385,194,289
|Operating Loss
|$
|(253,626,382)
|Other Income (Expense)
|Other Income
|$
|882,887
|Interest expense
|(18,087,219)
|Total Other Expense
|(17,204,332)
|Loss before income taxes
|(270,830,714)
|Taxes
|Current tax expense
|26,808
|Deferred tax benefit
|(867,451)
|Income tax benefit, net
|(840,643)
|Net Loss
|$
|(269,990,071)
|Less: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest
|3,236,848
|Net Loss attributable to CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
|$
|(273,226,919)
|Preferred dividend requirements
|9,552,519
|Net Loss attributable to Common Stockholders
|$
|(282,779,438)
