CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. The Company's Crimson Pipeline System is an approximately 2,000-mile crude oil transportation pipeline system, which includes approximately 1,100 active miles, with associated storage facilities located in southern California and the San Joaquin Valley. The pipeline network provides a critical link between California crude oil production and California refineries. The Company's MoGas Pipeline System is an approximately 263-mile interstate natural gas pipeline. Its Omega Pipeline System is an approximately 75-mile natural gas distribution system that services primarily the United States Army's Fort Leonard Wood military post in south-central Missouri.

