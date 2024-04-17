CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Financial Information
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheet
December 31, 2023
Unaudited
Assets
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $36,909,023 $ 86,056,269
Financing notes and related accrued interest receivable, net of reserve of $50,000 606,850
Cash and cash equivalents 9,200,695
Accounts and other receivables 10,357,380
Due from affiliated companies 12,500
Deferred costs, net of accumulated amortization of $1,039,918 102,428
Inventory 2,283,592
Prepaid expenses and other assets 9,072,383
Operating right-of-use assets 6,070,298
Deferred tax asset, net 206,630
Assets held-for-sale 109,324,629
Total Assets $ 233,293,654
Liabilities and Equity
Secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs of $163,980 $ 105,864,684
Unsecured convertible senior notes, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $1,068,771 116,952,565
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 27,600,005
Income tax payable 21,982
Due to affiliated companies 118,775
Operating lease liability 6,480,693
Unearned revenue 390,749
Liabilities held-for-sale 5,969,221
Total Liabilities $ 263,398,674
Equity
Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 7.375%, $139,078,195 liquidation preference ($2,500 per share, $0.001 par value), 69,367,000 authorized; 51,810 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 $ 129,525,675
Common stock, non-convertible, $0.001 par value; 15,353,833 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 (100,000,000 shares authorized) 15,354
Class B Common Stock, $0.001 par value; 683,761 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 (11,896,100 shares authorized) 684
Additional paid-in capital 327,285,007
Retained deficit (607,062,016)
Total CorEnergy Equity (150,235,296)
Non-controlling interest 120,130,276
Total Equity (30,105,020)
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 233,293,654


Consolidated Statement of Operations
For the Year Ended December 31, 2023
Unaudited
Revenue
Transportation and distribution $ 118,460,499
Pipeline loss allowance subsequent sales 12,699,864
Lease and other revenue 407,544
Total Revenue 131,567,907
Expenses
Transportation and distribution 75,788,377
Pipeline loss allowance subsequent sales cost of revenue 12,423,097
General and administrative 27,953,275
Depreciation and amortization 14,111,980
Loss on impairment of long-lived assets 254,917,560
Total Expenses 385,194,289
Operating Loss $ (253,626,382)
Other Income (Expense)
Other Income $ 882,887
Interest expense (18,087,219)
Total Other Expense (17,204,332)
Loss before income taxes (270,830,714)
Taxes
Current tax expense 26,808
Deferred tax benefit (867,451)
Income tax benefit, net (840,643)
Net Loss $ (269,990,071)
Less: Net Income attributable to non-controlling interest 3,236,848
Net Loss attributable to CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. $ (273,226,919)
Preferred dividend requirements 9,552,519
Net Loss attributable to Common Stockholders $ (282,779,438)

