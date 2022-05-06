Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CORR   US21870U5020

CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC.

(CORR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/05 04:00:02 pm EDT
2.610 USD   -0.76%
08:31aCorEnergy Declares Common and Preferred Dividends, Schedules Results Release for First Quarter 2022
BU
03/16CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14CORENERGY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CorEnergy Declares Common and Preferred Dividends, Schedules Results Release for First Quarter 2022

05/06/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.05 per share for its common stock, consistent with the preceding quarter. The dividend is payable on May 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2022.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share for the Company’s 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, is payable on May 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 17, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Results Release Date

The Company announced that it will report results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on May 12, 2022.

CorEnergy will host a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results. Please dial into the call at +1-973-528-0002 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. A link to the webcast will be accessible at corenergy.reit.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at corenergy.reit. A replay of the call will be available until June 11, 2022, by dialing +1-919-882-2331. The Conference ID is 754740.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in CorEnergy's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy's Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.

Source: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC.
08:31aCorEnergy Declares Common and Preferred Dividends, Schedules Results Release for First ..
BU
03/16CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC. : Shareholder Director Nominations (form 8-K)
AQ
03/14CORENERGY : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/14CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL..
AQ
03/14CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Modification of Security Holder Rights - Form 8-K
PU
03/14CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC. : Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders..
AQ
03/14TRANSCRIPT : CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc., Q4 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 14, 2022
CI
03/14CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Announces 2021 Results and 2022 Outlook - Form 8-K
PU
03/14CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter En..
CI
03/14CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended D..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 7,66%
Capitalization 40,8 M 40,8 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 -
Nbr of Employees 155
Free-Float 87,1%
Chart CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,61 $
Average target price 4,00 $
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
Managers and Directors
David John Schulte Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Waldron CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Executive VP
Valerie Jackson VP-Engineering & Regulatory Compliance
John D. Grier Chief Operating Officer & Director
Conrad S. Ciccotello Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC.-16.61%41
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION-17.44%110 183
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP.-13.01%78 634
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-11.99%36 917
CYRUSONE INC.0.71%11 707
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY-11.63%10 875