CorEnergy Declares Common and Preferred Dividends, Schedules Results Release for First Quarter 2022

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a first quarter 2022 dividend of $0.05 per share for its common stock, consistent with the preceding quarter. The dividend is payable on May 31, 2022 to shareholders of record on May 17, 2022.

The Board of Directors also declared a cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share for the Company’s 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The preferred stock dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, is payable on May 31, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 17, 2022.

First Quarter 2022 Results Release Date

The Company announced that it will report results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022, on May 12, 2022.

CorEnergy will host a conference call on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results. Please dial into the call at +1-973-528-0002 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. A link to the webcast will be accessible at corenergy.reit.

A webcast replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at corenergy.reit. A replay of the call will be available until June 11, 2022, by dialing +1-919-882-2331. The Conference ID is 754740.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in CorEnergy's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy's Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.

Source: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220505006129/en/