CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust : Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results, Dividends

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced financial results for the third quarter, ended September 30, 2020. Third Quarter Performance Summary Third quarter financial highlights are as follows: For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Per Share Total Basic Diluted Net Loss (Attributable to Common Stockholders)1 $ (6,228,770) $ (0.46) $ (0.46) NAREIT Funds from Operations (NAREIT FFO)1 $ (4,175,478) $ (0.31) $ (0.31) Funds From Operations (FFO)1 $ (4,175,478) $ (0.31) $ (0.31) Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)1 $ (2,879,414) $ (0.21) $ (0.21) Dividends Declared to Common Stockholders $ 0.05 1 Management uses AFFO as a measure of long-term sustainable operational performance. NAREIT FFO, FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of NAREIT FFO, FFO and AFFO, as presented, to Net Loss Attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders are included at the end of this press release. See Note 1 for additional information. Management Commentary "Within CorEnergy's existing asset portfolio, our MoGas and Omega assets are generating steady, predictable results, even as we implemented multiple expansion projects with customers on these lines," said Dave Schulte, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We expect the most recent of our MoGas expansion projects to come online by the beginning of December, driving incremental revenue generating capabilities under a new 10-year contract with Spire, in addition to a recent 10-year expansion agreement signed with Ameren. Our Omega pipeline is providing increased support as the Department of Defense constructs additional natural gas using facilities at Fort Leonard Wood, a 30,000 person Army post. Finally, we are working toward resolution of the rents due at our GIGS asset, which the tenant is using on a daily basis. Rents continue to accrue uninterrupted under the lease agreement, and we intend to enforce our full claim if resolution is not reached." "CorEnergy has completed substantial diligence, and we are evaluating funding options for an acquisition as part of our goal to announce a transaction before year end," continued Schulte. "We believe our stakeholders are best served by using our resources to acquire critical assets serving credit-worthy counterparties, enabling CorEnergy to provide a stable dividend in 2021, with long term prospects for growth. Of course, there is no assurance that any particular acquisition will be completed, due to a number of factors including market conditions." Dividend Declaration Common Stock: A third quarter 2020 dividend of $0.05 per share was declared for CorEnergy's common stock. The dividend will be paid on November 30, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2020. Preferred Stock: For the Company's 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, a cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share was declared. The preferred stock dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, will be paid on November 30, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 16, 2020. Third Quarter Results Call CorEnergy will host a conference call on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results. Please dial into the call at +1-201-689-8035 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. A link to the webcast will be accessible at corenergy.reit. A replay of the call will be available until 1:00 p.m. Central Time on December 3, 2020, by dialing +1-919-882-2331. The Conference ID is 58666. A webcast replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website, corenergy.reit. About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in CorEnergy’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy’s Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants. Notes 1NAREIT FFO represents net loss (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, impairment losses of depreciable properties, real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs or loan origination costs) and other adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and non-controlling interests. Adjustments for non-controlling interests are calculated on the same basis. FFO as we have presented it here, is derived by further adjusting NAREIT FFO for distributions received from investment securities, income tax expense (benefit) from investment securities, net distributions and other income and net realized and unrealized gain or loss on other equity securities. CorEnergy defines AFFO as FFO Adjusted for Securities Investment plus deferred rent receivable write-off, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for loan (gain) loss, net of tax, transaction costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, accretion of asset retirement obligation, non-cash costs associated with derivative instruments, and certain costs of a nonrecurring nature, less maintenance, capital expenditures (if any), income tax (expense) benefit unrelated to securities investments, amortization of debt premium, and other adjustments as deemed appropriate by Management. Reconciliations of NAREIT FFO, FFO Adjusted for Securities Investments and AFFO to Net Loss Attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders are included in the additional financial information attached to this press release. Consolidated Balance Sheets September 30,

2019 Assets (Unaudited) Leased property, net of accumulated depreciation of $5,631,017 and $105,825,816 $ 66,121,507 $ 379,211,399 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $21,815,093 and $19,304,610 105,510,927 106,855,677 Financing notes and related accrued interest receivable, net of reserve of $600,000 and $600,000 1,202,960 1,235,000 Cash and cash equivalents 104,221,404 120,863,643 Deferred rent receivable — 29,858,102 Accounts and other receivables 3,103,170 4,143,234 Deferred costs, net of accumulated amortization of $1,979,058 and $1,956,710 1,229,159 2,171,969 Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,861,017 804,341 Deferred tax asset, net 4,367,933 4,593,561 Goodwill 1,718,868 1,718,868 Total Assets $ 289,336,945 $ 651,455,794 Liabilities and Equity Secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs of $0 and $158,070 $ — $ 33,785,930 Unsecured convertible senior notes, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $3,206,295 and $3,768,504 114,843,705 118,323,496 Asset retirement obligation 8,646,065 8,044,200 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 3,760,287 6,000,981 Management fees payable 969,756 1,669,950 Unearned revenue 6,053,376 6,891,798 Total Liabilities $ 134,273,189 $ 174,716,355 Equity Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 7.375%, $125,270,350 and $125,493,175 liquidation preference ($2,500 per share, $0.001 par value), 10,000,000 authorized; 50,108 and 50,197 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively $ 125,270,350 $ 125,493,175 Capital stock, non-convertible, $0.001 par value; 13,651,521 and 13,638,916 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (100,000,000 shares authorized) 13,652 13,639 Additional paid-in capital 342,734,629 360,844,497 Retained deficit (312,954,875 ) (9,611,872 ) Total Equity 155,063,756 476,739,439 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 289,336,945 $ 651,455,794 Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 Revenue Lease revenue $ 20,126 $ 16,984,903 $ 21,320,998 $ 50,338,489 Deferred rent receivable write-off — — (30,105,820 ) — Transportation and distribution revenue 4,573,155 4,068,338 14,156,361 13,808,064 Financing revenue 32,099 28,003 88,319 89,532 Total Revenue 4,625,380 21,081,244 5,459,858 64,236,085 Expenses Transportation and distribution expenses 1,438,443 1,116,194 4,035,807 3,866,092 General and administrative 2,793,568 2,494,240 10,195,635 8,104,502 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion expense 2,169,806 5,645,342 11,479,799 16,935,688 Loss on impairment of leased property — — 140,268,379 — Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property — — 146,537,547 — Loss on termination of lease — — 458,297 — Total Expenses 6,401,817 9,255,776 312,975,464 28,906,282 Operating Income (Loss) $ (1,776,437 ) $ 11,825,468 $ (307,515,606 ) $ 35,329,803 Other Income (Expense) Net distributions and other income $ 29,654 $ 360,182 $ 449,512 $ 902,056 Interest expense (2,247,643 ) (2,777,122 ) (8,053,650 ) (7,582,199 ) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt — (28,920,834 ) 11,549,968 (33,960,565 ) Total Other Income (Expense) (2,217,989 ) (31,337,774 ) 3,945,830 (40,640,708 ) Loss before income taxes (3,994,426 ) (19,512,306 ) (303,569,776 ) (5,310,905 ) Taxes Current tax expense (benefit) (2,431 ) (1,270 ) (399,505 ) 352,474 Deferred tax expense (benefit) (72,897 ) (91,436 ) 225,628 64,854 Income tax expense (benefit), net (75,328 ) (92,706 ) (173,877 ) 417,328 Net Loss attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders (3,919,098 ) (19,419,600 ) (303,395,899 ) (5,728,233 ) Preferred dividend requirements 2,309,672 2,313,780 6,880,137 6,941,688 Net Loss attributable to Common Stockholders $ (6,228,770 ) $ (21,733,380 ) $ (310,276,036 ) $ (12,669,921 ) Loss Per Common Share: Basic $ (0.46 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (22.73 ) $ (0.98 ) Diluted $ (0.46 ) $ (1.65 ) $ (22.73 ) $ (0.98 ) Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding: Basic 13,651,521 13,188,546 13,650,449 12,870,357 Diluted 13,651,521 13,188,546 13,650,449 12,870,357 Dividends declared per share $ 0.050 $ 0.750 $ 0.850 $ 2.250 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 Operating Activities Net loss $ (303,395,899 ) $ (5,728,233 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income tax, net 225,628 64,854 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion 12,441,775 17,828,773 Loss on impairment of leased property 140,268,379 — Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property 146,537,547 — Loss on termination of lease 458,297 — Deferred rent receivable write-off, noncash 30,105,820 — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (11,549,968 ) 33,960,565 Gain on sale of equipment (3,542 ) (1,800 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in deferred rent receivable (247,718 ) (3,656,655 ) Decrease in accounts and other receivables 1,040,064 2,081,674 Increase in financing note accrued interest receivable (11,293 ) — Increase in prepaid expenses and other assets (1,056,726 ) (26,026 ) Decrease in management fee payable (700,194 ) (166,587 ) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities (2,551,374 ) 3,449,442 Decrease in unearned revenue (838,422 ) (40,477 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,722,374 $ 47,765,530 Investing Activities Purchases of property and equipment, net (885,711 ) (311,566 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 7,500 — Principal payment on note receivable — 5,000,000 Principal payment on financing note receivable 43,333 32,500 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ (834,878 ) $ 4,720,934 Financing Activities Debt financing costs — (161,963 ) Net offering proceeds on convertible debt — 116,355,125 Repurchases of preferred stock (161,997 ) (60,550 ) Dividends paid on Series A preferred stock (6,933,124 ) (6,941,340 ) Dividends paid on common stock (11,603,792 ) (28,949,060 ) Cash paid for extinguishment of convertible notes (1,316,250 ) (78,939,743 ) Cash paid for maturity of convertible notes (1,676,000 ) — Cash paid for settlement of Pinedale Secured Credit Facility (3,074,572 ) — Principal payments on secured credit facilities (1,764,000 ) (2,646,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (26,529,735 ) $ (1,343,531 ) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ (16,642,239 ) $ 51,142,933 Cash and Cash Equivalents at beginning of period 120,863,643 69,287,177 Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period $ 104,221,404 $ 120,430,110 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Interest paid $ 9,066,335 $ 5,893,078 Income taxes paid (net of refunds) (466,382 ) 282,786 Non-Cash Investing Activities Proceeds from sale of leased property provided directly to secured lender $ 18,000,000 $ — Purchases of property, plant and equipment in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 313,859 — Non-Cash Financing Activities Change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to debt financing costs $ — $ 197,227 Reinvestment of distributions by common stockholders in additional common shares — 403,831 Common stock issued upon exchange and conversion of convertible notes 419,129 62,639,326 Proceeds from sale of leased property used in settlement of Pinedale Secured Credit Facility (18,000,000 ) — NAREIT FFO, FFO Adjusted for Securities Investment and AFFO Reconciliation (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 Net Loss attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders $ (3,919,098 ) $ (19,419,600 ) $ (303,395,899 ) $ (5,728,233 ) Less: Preferred Dividend Requirements 2,309,672 2,313,780 6,880,137 6,941,688 Net Loss attributable to Common Stockholders $ (6,228,770 ) $ (21,733,380 ) $ (310,276,036 ) $ (12,669,921 ) Add: Depreciation 2,045,651 5,511,367 11,080,993 16,533,762 Amortization of deferred lease costs 7,641 22,983 53,607 68,949 Loss on impairment of leased property — — 140,268,379 — Loss on impairment and disposal of leased property — — 146,537,547 — Loss on termination of lease — — 458,297 — NAREIT funds from operations (NAREIT FFO) $ (4,175,478 ) $ (16,199,030 ) $ (11,877,213 ) $ 3,932,790 Less: Income tax (expense) benefit from investment securities — (45,205 ) 149,585 (203,910 ) Funds from operations adjusted for securities investments (FFO) $ (4,175,478 ) $ (16,153,825 ) $ (12,026,798 ) $ 4,136,700 Add: Deferred rent receivable write-off — — 30,105,820 — (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt — 28,920,834 (11,549,968 ) 33,960,565 Transaction costs 946,817 14,799 1,145,807 157,380 Amortization of debt issuance costs 308,061 313,022 961,975 893,084 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 116,514 110,992 345,199 332,977 Income tax expense (benefit) (75,328 ) (137,911 ) (24,292 ) 213,418 Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) $ (2,879,414 ) $ 13,067,911 $ 8,957,743 $ 39,694,124 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding: Basic 13,651,521 13,188,546 13,650,449 12,870,357 Diluted 13,651,521 15,609,545 13,650,449 15,197,745 NAREIT FFO attributable to Common Stockholders Basic $ (0.31 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (0.87 ) $ 0.31 Diluted (1) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.23 ) $ (0.87 ) $ 0.31 FFO attributable to Common Stockholders Basic $ (0.31 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (0.88 ) $ 0.32 Diluted (1) $ (0.31 ) $ (1.22 ) $ (0.88 ) $ 0.32 AFFO attributable to Common Stockholders Basic $ (0.21 ) $ 0.99 $ 0.66 $ 3.08 Diluted (2) $ (0.21 ) $ 0.94 $ 0.66 $ 2.89 (1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 diluted per share calculations exclude dilutive adjustments for convertible note interest expense, discount amortization and deferred debt issuance amortization because such impact is antidilutive. For periods presented without per share dilution, the number of weighted average diluted shares is equal to the number of weighted average basic shares presented. (2) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, diluted per share calculations include a dilutive adjustment for convertible note interest expense. Source: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102005983/en/ © Business Wire 2020

