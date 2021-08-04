Log in
    CORR   US21870U5020

CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC.

(CORR)
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust : Schedules Results Release for Second Quarter 2021 (Form 8-K)

08/04/2021 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
CorEnergy Schedules Results Release for Second Quarter 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ('CorEnergy' or the 'Company') announced today that it will report earnings results for its second quarter, ended June 30, 2021, on August 9, 2021.

CorEnergy will host a conference call on Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results. Please dial into the call at +1-201-689-8035 at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. A link to the webcast will be accessible at corenergy.reit.

A replay of the call will be available until September 8, 2021, by dialing +1-919-882-2331. The Conference ID is 40741. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company's website.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are 'forward-looking statements.' Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in CorEnergy's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy's Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.

Source: CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

Contacts
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
Investor Relations
Debbie Hagen or Matt Kreps
877-699-CORR (2677)
info@corenergy.reit

Disclaimer

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 21:59:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
