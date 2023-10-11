EQS-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Disposal

Coreo AG: Coreo sells all WEG units at Hagenweg in Göttingen



11-Oct-2023

Frankfurt am Main - October 11, 2023 - Coreo AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6) has sold its 119 WEG units in the Hagenweg property in Göttingen to a real estate developer. The sale is subject to regulatory approvals. The sale is part of a portfolio adjustment and will lead to a loss compared to the last IFRS book value in the amount of EUR 600 thousand.





About Coreo AG

Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV), based in Frankfurt am Main, is an opportunistic real estate investor. Investments are primarily made in residential and commercial properties with significant appreciation potential or where there is an existing need for development, preferably in medium-sized centers. The aim is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yield real estate portfolio. 11-Oct-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

