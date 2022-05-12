DGAP-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Real Estate

Coreo AG completes capital increase with success

Frankfurt am Main ? 12. May 2022 - Coreo AG successfully completed the capital increase from authorised capital resolved on 19. April 2022. All in all, 5,011,560 new shares were placed with subscription right shareholders and institutional investors at a price of 1.10 euros per share. It is intended that the net issue proceeds from the capital increase will be a. o. used to finance further property acquisitions.

The new shares are fully entitled to profit participation for the Financial Year 2021.

About Coreo AG

Coreo AG, with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company with a focus on German commercial and residential real estate. The company invests in properties with significant potential to increase in value where there is a requirement for development, preferably in medium-sized centres. The objective is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yield property portfolio.

