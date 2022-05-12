Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Coreo AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CORE   DE000A0B9VV6

COREO AG

(CORE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05/12 09:30:01 am EDT
1.070 EUR   -0.93%
10:08aCoreo AG completes capital increase with success
EQ
05/11Coreo AG publishes consolidated figures (IFRS) for 2021
EQ
04/19COREO AG : Resolution to carry out a capital increase
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coreo AG completes capital increase with success

05/12/2022 | 10:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Capital Increase/Real Estate
Coreo AG completes capital increase with success

12-May-2022 / 16:06 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Ad hoc announcement)

Coreo AG completes capital increase with success

Frankfurt am Main ? 12. May 2022 - Coreo AG successfully completed the capital increase from authorised capital resolved on 19. April 2022. All in all, 5,011,560 new shares were placed with subscription right shareholders and institutional investors at a price of 1.10 euros per share. It is intended that the net issue proceeds from the capital increase will be a. o. used to finance further property acquisitions.

The new shares are fully entitled to profit participation for the Financial Year 2021.

End of AD HOC
 

About Coreo AG
Coreo AG, with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company with a focus on German commercial and residential real estate. The company invests in properties with significant potential to increase in value where there is a requirement for development, preferably in medium-sized centres. The objective is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yield property portfolio.

Contact:

Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0

12-May-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 2193 96-0
Fax: +49 69 2193 96-150
E-mail: ir@coreo.de
Internet: www.coreo.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6
WKN: A0B9VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1351297

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1351297  12-May-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1351297&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about COREO AG
10:08aCoreo AG completes capital increase with success
EQ
05/11Coreo AG publishes consolidated figures (IFRS) for 2021
EQ
04/19COREO AG : Resolution to carry out a capital increase
EQ
04/19Coreo AG announced that it expects to receive €5.01156 million in funding
CI
03/30Germany's Coreo Appoints New CFO; Shares Up 11%
MT
03/30Coreo AG expands Managing Board and appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer
EQ
03/30COREO AG : Supervisory Board appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer
EQ
03/30Coreo AG Appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer, with Effect from 1 July 2..
CI
02/15INFORMATION AND EXPLANATIONS OF THE : Changes in the Managing Board of Coreo AG
EQ
02/15Changes in the Managing Board of Coreo AG
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4,60 M 4,85 M 4,85 M
Net income 2021 2,05 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18,9 M 20,0 M 20,0 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,12x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,35x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart COREO AG
Duration : Period :
Coreo AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COREO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,08 €
Average target price 2,10 €
Spread / Average Target 94,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Gothan Chairman-Management Board
Stefan Schütze Chairman-Supervisory Board
Axel-Günter Benkner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich P. Schmitz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COREO AG-8.11%20
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.12%33 482
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.24.32%31 998
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED0.30%29 887
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.1.28%28 192
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.77%27 906