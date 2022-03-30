Log in
    CORE   DE000A0B9VV6

COREO AG

(CORE)
Coreo AG expands Managing Board and appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer

03/30/2022 | 10:57am EDT
DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Personnel
Coreo AG expands Managing Board and appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer

30.03.2022 / 16:55
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Coreo AG expands Managing Board and appoints Michael Tegeder as Chief Financial Officer

Frankfurt am Main/Germany, 30 March 2022 - The Supervisory Board of Coreo AG (WKN (German securities identification code): A0B9VV)) appointed Mr Michael Tegeder (43) as a further member of the company's Managing Board with responsibility for the financial area at its meeting today. With effect from 1 July 2022, Mr Tegeder will assume his duties at Coreo AG.

Michael Tegeder can look back on many years of experience in setting up and structuring financial organisations as well as extensive financing experience. He held senior positions at today's Vonovia, among others, where he accompanied the restructuring of the liabilities side prior to the IPO, the IPO itself and the company's promotion to the DAX. He led investor communications at PATRIZIA AG, a leading independent asset manager for real estate and infrastructure.
Mr Tegeder currently works for DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG, where he is responsible for financing, corporate finance and investor communications and has been able to significantly reduce interest costs through extensive refinancing activities. Mr Tegeder studied at Zeppelin University, Friedrichhafen, and completed an MBA programme at Bayes (formerly Cass) Business School in London.

Quotes:
Stefan Schütze, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: "We are delighted to have gained Michael Tegeder, an experienced financial expert, for Coreo AG. He has demonstrated his ability to create structures and build organisations and has many years of financing and capital market expertise. Mr Tegeder will work with Mr Gothan to drive Coreo's development and to design and implement a growth agenda."

Dennis Gothan, CEO of Coreo AG, comments: "Having Michael Tegeder on board means that I am gaining an accomplished financial expert as a fellow board member. We complement each other very well both professionally and personally and will continue to develop Coreo AG together."

Michael Tegeder supplements: "For the trust you have placed in me, I would like to thank you and I am very much looking forward to joining the Coreo AG team and the task of accompanying and driving forward the institutionalisation of Coreo AG."
 

About Coreo AG
Coreo AG (WKN: A0B9VV), with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company with a focus on German commercial and residential real estate. The company invests in properties with significant potential to increase in value where there is a requirement for development, preferably in medium-sized centres. The objective is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yield property portfolio.

Contact:
Coreo AG
Andrea Glaab
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0

30.03.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 2193 96-0
Fax: +49 69 2193 96-150
E-mail: ir@coreo.de
Internet: www.coreo.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6
WKN: A0B9VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1314535

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1314535  30.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1314535&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
