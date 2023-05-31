Advanced search
    CORE   DE000A0B9VV6

COREO AG

(CORE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:16:06 2023-05-31 am EDT
0.5050 EUR   -5.61%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coreo : Information pursuant to § 125 AktG and Table 3 Blocks A to F Implementing Regulation EU 2018/1212

05/31/2023 | 05:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual General Meeting of Coreo AG on 12 July 2023

Information pursuant to Section 125 (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 (5) AktG, Article 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Information

Description

A. Specification of the message

1. Unique identifier of the event

CORE072023HV

2. Type of message

Meeting notice of a General Meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]

B. Specification of the issuer

1. ISIN

DE000A0B9VV6

2. Name of issuer

Coreo AG

C. Specification of the meeting

1. Date of the General Meeting

12.07.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230712]

2. Time of the General Meeting

10:00 hrs. (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

08:00 hrs. UTC]

3. Type of the General Meeting

Ordinary virtual General Meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]

4. Location of the General Meeting

Virtual General Meeting:

https://hv2023.coreo.de

In accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG):

GERNS & PARTNER rechtsanwälte notare, An der Welle 3,

60322 Frankfurt am Main, Germany

The physical presence of shareholders or their proxies (excluded the

company-appointed proxies) at the location of the General Meeting according

to AktG is excluded.

5. Record Date

21.06.2023, 00:00 hrs. (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230620]

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://hv2023.coreo.de

1

Annual General Meeting of Coreo AG on 12 July 2023

D. Participation in the General Meeting

D. Participation in the General Meeting - following the video and audio transmission

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Following the video and audio transmission (also for proxies)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VI; ISO 20022:

VIRT (also PX; ISO 20022: PRXY)]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Following video and audio transmission via the internet service at

participation

https://hv2023.coreo.de

Timely registration for General Meeting:

05.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230705,

22:00 hrs. UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for participation

12.07.2023, 10:00 hrs. (CEST), until the time of the closing of the General

Meeting by the chairman of the meeting on 20230712]

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230705,

22:00 hrs. UTC]

D. Participation in the General Meeting - electronic absentee voting

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through electronic absentee voting via internet

service at https://hv2023.coreo.de

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

EV; ISO 20022: EVOT]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

05.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

participation

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230705; 22:00 hrs. UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

12.07.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 12.07.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230712; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230712]

D. Participation in the General Meeting - company-appointed proxies

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions to

the proxies nominated by the Company

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

05.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

participation

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230705; 22:00 hrs. UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by the

Company

in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email until

11.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230711; 22:00 hrs. UTC]

electronically via the internet service at https://hv2023.coreo.de by

12.07.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 12.07.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230712; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230712]

2

Annual General Meeting of Coreo AG on 12 July 2023

D. Participation in the General Meeting - proxy authorisation

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through an authorised third party

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

05.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

participation

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230705; 22:00 hrs. UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercising of voting rights via electronic absentee voting by the proxy via

internet service at https://hv2023.coreo.de:

12.07.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 12.07.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230712; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230712]

Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies and

issuing instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company:

in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email until

11.07.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230711; 22:00 hrs. UTC]

electronically via the internet service at https://hv2023.coreo.de by

12.07.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 12.07.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230712; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230712]

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2. Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the approved and audited annual financial statements of

Coreo AG as at 31 December 2022, the approved consolidated financial

statements as at 31 December 2022, the consolidated management report

and the report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://hv2023.coreo.de

materials

4. Vote

none

5. Alternative voting options

none

3

Annual General Meeting of Coreo AG on 12 July 2023

E. Agenda - item 2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the

business year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://hv2023.coreo.de

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 3

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the

business year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://hv2023.coreo.de

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 4

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4

2. Title of the agenda item

Election of the auditor and group auditor for the financial year 2023

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://hv2023.coreo.de

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

4

Annual General Meeting of Coreo AG on 12 July 2023

E. Agenda - item 5

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

5

2. Title of the agenda item

Election of a member to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Friedrich Schmitz

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://hv2023.coreo.de

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 6

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

6

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the amendment of § 19 of the Articles of Association by the

new sentences 2 and 3 to enable virtual general meetings

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://hv2023.coreo.de

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 7

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

7

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the repeal of § 20 subsection (3) of the Articles of Association

(restriction of the transmission of notices pursuant to § 125 of the German

Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to electronic communication)

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://hv2023.coreo.de

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

5

Disclaimer

Coreo AG published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 08:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 14,7 M 15,7 M 15,7 M
Net income 2021 -0,93 M -0,99 M -0,99 M
Net Debt 2021 57,0 M 61,2 M 61,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -22,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12,1 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,08x
EV / Sales 2021 5,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart COREO AG
Duration : Period :
Coreo AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COREO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,54 €
Average target price 1,85 €
Spread / Average Target 246%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dennis Gothan Chief Executive Officer
Michael Tegeder Chief Financial Officer
Stefan Schütze Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christoph Jeannée Member-Supervisory Board
Jürgen Faè Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COREO AG-32.70%13
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-4.49%37 731
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-15.80%27 400
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-20.68%22 829
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-14.41%21 895
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.51%19 668
