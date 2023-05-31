Coreo : Informationen nach § 125 AktG und Tabelle 3 Blöcke A bis F Durchführungsverordnung EU 2018/1212

Annual General Meeting of Coreo AG on 12 July 2023

D. Participation in the General Meeting

D. Participation in the General Meeting - following the video and audio transmission

1. Method of participation by shareholder Following the video and audio transmission (also for proxies)

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of Following video and audio transmission via the internet service at

Timely registration for General Meeting:

05.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

3. Issuer deadline for participation 12.07.2023, 10:00 hrs. (CEST), until the time of the closing of the General

Meeting by the chairman of the meeting on 20230712]

D. Participation in the General Meeting - electronic absentee voting

1. Method of participation by shareholder Exercising the right to vote through electronic absentee voting via internet

service at https://hv2023.coreo.de

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of 05.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

3. Issuer deadline for voting 12.07.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 12.07.2023

D. Participation in the General Meeting - company-appointed proxies

1. Method of participation by shareholder Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions to

the proxies nominated by the Company

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of 05.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

3. Issuer deadline for voting Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by the

Company

• in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email until

11.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

• electronically via the internet service at https://hv2023.coreo.de by

12.07.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 12.07.2023

