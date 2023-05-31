|
Coreo : Informationen nach § 125 AktG und Tabelle 3 Blöcke A bis F Durchführungsverordnung EU 2018/1212
Annual General Meeting of Coreo AG on 12 July 2023
Information pursuant to Section 125 (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 (5) AktG, Article 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of Information
Description
A. Specification of the message
1. Unique identifier of the event
CORE072023HV
2. Type of message
Meeting notice of a General Meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]
B. Specification of the issuer
1. ISIN
DE000A0B9VV6
2. Name of issuer
Coreo AG
C. Specification of the meeting
1. Date of the General Meeting
12.07.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230712]
2. Time of the General Meeting
10:00 hrs. (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
08:00 hrs. UTC]
3. Type of the General Meeting
Ordinary virtual General Meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]
4. Location of the General Meeting
Virtual General Meeting:
https://hv2023.coreo.de
In accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG):
GERNS & PARTNER rechtsanwälte notare, An der Welle 3,
60322 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
The physical presence of shareholders or their proxies (excluded the
company-appointed proxies) at the location of the General Meeting according
to AktG is excluded.
5. Record Date
21.06.2023, 00:00 hrs. (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230620]
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://hv2023.coreo.de
D. Participation in the General Meeting
D. Participation in the General Meeting - following the video and audio transmission
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Following the video and audio transmission (also for proxies)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VI; ISO 20022:
VIRT (also PX; ISO 20022: PRXY)]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
Following video and audio transmission via the internet service at
participation
https://hv2023.coreo.de
Timely registration for General Meeting:
05.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230705,
22:00 hrs. UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for participation
12.07.2023, 10:00 hrs. (CEST), until the time of the closing of the General
Meeting by the chairman of the meeting on 20230712]
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230705,
22:00 hrs. UTC]
D. Participation in the General Meeting - electronic absentee voting
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through electronic absentee voting via internet
service at https://hv2023.coreo.de
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
EV; ISO 20022: EVOT]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
05.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
participation
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230705; 22:00 hrs. UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
12.07.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 12.07.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230712; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230712]
D. Participation in the General Meeting - company-appointed proxies
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions to
the proxies nominated by the Company
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
05.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
participation
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230705; 22:00 hrs. UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by the
Company
• in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email until
11.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230711; 22:00 hrs. UTC]
• electronically via the internet service at https://hv2023.coreo.de by
12.07.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 12.07.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230712; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230712]
D. Participation in the General Meeting - proxy authorisation
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through an authorised third party
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
05.07.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
participation
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230705; 22:00 hrs. UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercising of voting rights via electronic absentee voting by the proxy via
internet service at https://hv2023.coreo.de:
• 12.07.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 12.07.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230712; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230712]
Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies and
issuing instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company:
• in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email until
11.07.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230711; 22:00 hrs. UTC]
• electronically via the internet service at https://hv2023.coreo.de by
12.07.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 12.07.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230712; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230712]
E. Agenda
E. Agenda - item 1
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2. Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the approved and audited annual financial statements of
Coreo AG as at 31 December 2022, the approved consolidated financial
statements as at 31 December 2022, the consolidated management report
and the report of the Supervisory Board for the financial year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://hv2023.coreo.de
materials
4. Vote
none
5. Alternative voting options
none
E. Agenda - item 2
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
2
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Executive Board for the
business year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://hv2023.coreo.de
materials
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 3
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
3
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the members of the Supervisory Board for the
business year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://hv2023.coreo.de
materials
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 4
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4
2. Title of the agenda item
Election of the auditor and group auditor for the financial year 2023
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://hv2023.coreo.de
materials
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 5
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
5
2. Title of the agenda item
Election of a member to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Friedrich Schmitz
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://hv2023.coreo.de
materials
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 6
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
6
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the amendment of § 19 of the Articles of Association by the
new sentences 2 and 3 to enable virtual general meetings
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://hv2023.coreo.de
materials
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 7
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
7
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the repeal of § 20 subsection (3) of the Articles of Association
(restriction of the transmission of notices pursuant to § 125 of the German
Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to electronic communication)
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://hv2023.coreo.de
materials
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
