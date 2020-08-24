DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Bond/Real Estate

Coreo bond: Subscription period commences with subscription commitments of EUR 8 million from the anchor shareholders



24.08.2020 / 08:00

6.75% interest p.a. with interest payment every six months

5 years term

Subscriptions as of EUR 1.000 possible

Public offer from 24 August to 8 September 2020 in Germany, Austria and Luxembourg

Frankfurt am Main - 24 August 2020 - "Apeiron Investment Group Ltd.", Family Office of Christian Angermayer, and "alex schütz familienstiftung", the two anchor shareholders of Coreo AG, independently communicated to the company that they or companies and investors associated with them intend to subscribe to at least EUR 4 million each of the Coreo Bond.

The company intends to use the proceeds of the bond of up to EUR 30 million to continue its dynamic portfolio growth. Rental income shall be increased sustainably - while at the same time reducing financing costs - through further investments in high-yielding properties with high potential for value increase.

The bond pays 6.75% interest per year with interest payments every six months. The term is 5 years. After closing the bond will trade in the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Within the framework of the public offering, investors can now subscribe via the "DirectPlace" subscription functionality of Deutsche Boerse. Investors can find information on how to submit a subscription and further info on the bond here: https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/coreo and https://www.coreo.de/#investoren.

The prospectus approved by the Luxembourg securities supervisory authority Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 14 August 2020 is available for download under https://www.coreo.de/fileadmin/Investor_Relations/Anleihe_2020-2025/Coreo_AG_-_Prospectus_-_14._August_2020.pdf.

futurum bank AG will accompany the transaction as lead manager.



About Coreo AG

Coreo AG, with headquarters in Frankfurt am Main, is a portfolio developer with a focus on German commercial and residential real estate. The real estate portfolio of existing and development properties forms the cornerstone of the company's three pillars of income: income from letting, sales and valuation. Investments are made in real estate with considerable potential for value appreciation with existing development needs, preferably in medium-sized centres and with a volume of EUR 5-20 million, as part of the value-creating growth strategy (sweet spot). The objective is to create an efficiently managed, high-yield real estate portfolio with a volume of EUR 400 - 500 million over the next few years by means of prudent development and the sale of non-strategic objects.





Important notes

This release is intended for information purposes only and does not constitute any offer to buy, sell, exchange or transfer any securities, nor a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Coreo AG in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction. The above mentioned securities of Coreo AG were not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. Neither the Company nor any other party to the aforementioned transaction is planning to register the securities referred to herein under the Securities Act or with any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction in the United States of America in conjunction with this announcement. Under no circumstances may the securities be offered in any jurisdiction in circumstances which would require the preparation or registration of a prospectus or offering circular in conjunction with the securities in that jurisdiction.

Except for certain exemptions under the Securities Act, the securities described in this announcement may not be sold or offered for sale in Australia, Canada, or Japan, or to or for the account or benefit of persons resident or domiciled in Australia, Canada, or Japan.

This release comprises future-related statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Due to various risk factors and uncertainties, including changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing, future results could differ materially from those currently anticipated. The Company assumes no responsibility to update the future-related statements contained in this release.



Coreo AGAndrea GlaabInvestor RelationsGrüneburgweg 18D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.ir@coreo.deT: +49 (0) 69-21 93 96-0