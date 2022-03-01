CorePoint Lodging : Stockholders Approve Pending Transaction - Form 8-K

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements often contain words such as "assume," "will," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," "project," "potential," "contemplate," "plan," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "is targeting," "may," "should," "would," "could," "goal," "seek," "hope," "aim," "continue" and other similar words or expressions or the negative thereof or other variations thereon. Forward-looking statements are made based upon management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Such forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. Our actual business, financial condition or results of operations may differ materially from those suggested by forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties which include, among others: completion of the proposed transaction is subject to various risks and uncertainties related to, among other things, its terms, timing, structure, benefits, costs and completion; the receipt of certain regulatory approvals, to the extent required, and the timing and conditions for such approvals; the stock price of CorePoint prior to the consummation of the proposed transaction; and the satisfaction of the closing conditions to the proposed transaction; business, financial and operating risks inherent to the lodging industry; macroeconomic and other factors beyond our control, including without limitation the

Under the terms of the previously announced merger agreement, upon the closing of the merger, Highgate and Cerberus will acquire all outstanding shares of CorePoint common stock in an all-cash transaction. Assuming the closing of the merger occurs on March 3, 2022, the total merger consideration to be paid upon completion of the transaction will be $15.99 per share in cash (without interest and subject to applicable withholding taxes).

Keith Cline, President and Chief Executive Officer of CorePoint, said, "I thank our stockholders for their support of this transaction and am incredibly grateful to the CorePoint team for their continued dedication to serving our stakeholders. We look forward to completing this transaction and delivering immediate and compelling cash value to our stockholders."

