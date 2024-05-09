MARLBOROUGH, Mass., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Corero Network Security (LON: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, announced a partnership with SEMPRE, a technology company dedicated to securing America's critical infrastructure. Together, Corero and SEMPRE are developing military-grade, resilient communications nodes to support the future of high-availability communications services.

Corero's on-premises DDoS protection technology, ideally suited for this challenge, delivers analytics and protection across modular or distributed environments. The Corero SmartWall ONE architecture features node-by-node scaling and partitioned command-and-control, adapting dynamically to the tactical footprint of resilient critical infrastructure deployments.

SEMPRE provides a secure, resilient 5G cellular network and private local cloud for anytime, anywhere access to communications and high-performance edge computing. The security-focused software architecture within a tamper-resistant EMP-hardened enclosure ensures the network and local cloud are available in real-time, where and when its needed. Both SEMPRE fixed and mobile networks overlay and extend existing telecommunication infrastructure or operate as a stand-alone solution.

Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security, commented, "We are excited to team with SEMPRE to advance the availability of secure and resilient networks. Our joint research will integrate our collective domain expertise to accelerate the delivery of market-leading solutions."

Rob Spalding, CEO of SEMPRE and former senior director of strategy at the National Security Council and retired USAF Brigadier General, stated, "By combining SEMPRE's secure anywhere, anytime network with Corero's industry-leading DDoS protection, we're creating a powerful solution for the military and beyond. This means critical information will flow freely even under attack, empowering decision-makers to react swiftly and accurately in any situation."

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF)

About SEMPRE

SEMPRE connects, protects and secures what matters most: information and communication vital to critical infrastructure. To accomplish this, the company's team of security and digital infrastructure experts set out to tackle every aspect of what modern communications should offer users: security, resiliency, high-performing edge compute and survivability. With a focus on innovation and a commitment to excellence, SEMPRE is dedicated to providing solutions that enhance the nation's security and help secure a safer future for all. To learn more about SEMPRE, visit sempre.ai.

