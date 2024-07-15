MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company , has recognized Corero on its 2024 MES Midmarket 100 list . The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering products and services that support midmarket organizations and drive growth and innovation for those customers.

"A substantial portion of Corero's client base and revenue comes from the mid-market sector, even while our scalable technology allows us to easily address the needs of large enterprises," said Carl Herberger, CEO, Corero Network Security. "We are honored to have been named to the MES Midmarket list and are enormously gratified that our work in serving this important market has been recognized."

Corero is a leading provider of distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions to some of the largest SaaS companies, major enterprises, and hosting providers, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Its award-winning Corero SmartWall ONE is an always-on 24/7 DDoS prevention solution that automatically mitigates 98% of attacks in real-time, protecting against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability.

SmartWall ONE™ also includes additional support for 400G-connected DDoS detection, mitigation, and protection from the edge to the network core and can quadruple performance density and halve the power budget of many deployments. A modular, scalable solution platform for on-premises and hybrid cloud DDoS defense, it offers flexible deployment and automatic intelligence response and is adaptable to customers' needs. It quickly integrates with existing infrastructure, providing forensic-level analysis and reporting so organizations can automatically repel attacks with minimum downtime, disruption, and manual intervention.

"The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list recognizes the industry's key vendors that are invested in meeting the technology needs of midmarket organizations. The products and services offered by these manufacturers are helping midmarket businesses innovate, grow and thrive," said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. "Midmarket businesses are a critical driver of the U.S. economy, and we look forward to seeing how our Midmarket 100 honorees continue to serve this vital market segment."

MES Computing defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50 million-$2 billion and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

Learn more about the award-winning Corero SmartWall ONE .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com .

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

