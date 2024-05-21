[Link]

Marlborough, MA, May 21, 2024 - Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB:DDoSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS)protection specialists, has partnered with Netherlands-based RoyaleHosting, a global leader in hosting services, to integrate Corero's award-winningDDoSmitigation technology across RoyaleHosting's network infrastructure. This collaboration aims to bolster RoyaleHosting's Shield Panel and deliver comprehensiveDDoSprotection-as-a-service for its rapidly growing customer base.

RoyaleHosting's Shield Panel enables customers to tailor their security with heuristic precision and now features full integration with Corero's advancedDDoSmitigation features. This collaboration ensures RoyaleHosting's 700+ active customers receive reliableDDoSprotection-as-a-service with comprehensive insights through an intuitive user interface. With a customer rating of 4.8 stars, RoyaleHosting is renowned for its exceptional customer support since its founding in 2017, resolving issues quickly through 24/7 live chat.

"Corero'sseamless integration into our Shield Panel was a logical step. Their proactiveDDoSmitigation aligns perfectly with our core values of providing excellent service and reliable network protection. Our customers now enjoy comprehensive security without compromise, reinforcing our commitment to supporting their needs,"

said Stan van de Klippe, CEO, RoyaleHosting.

Corero's flexible deployment model ensures easy integration into any infrastructure, providing RoyaleHostingwith seamless setup at its primary hub in Amsterdam. As RoyaleHostingcontinues its global expansion, Corero'stechnology will also be implemented at the company's new points of presence (PoPs) in Los Angeles, Singapore, London, and Frankfurt. This will ensure consistent, high-qualityDDoSprotection for RoyaleHosting'sdiverse customer base as they receive the highest standard of service.

"The collaboration with RoyaleHostingexemplifies our shared values of delivering top-notch protection and customer service. RoyaleHosting'sdedication to integrating Corerotechnology within their Shield Panel ensures customers experience the best inDDoSprotection,"

said Carl Herberger, Corero Network Security CEO.