  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Corero Network Security plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CNS   GB00B54X0432

CORERO NETWORK SECURITY PLC

(CNS)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-09-12 am EDT
10.25 GBX    0.00%
02:10aCORERO NETWORK SECURITY : Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
02:10aCORERO NETWORK SECURITY : Presentation for the Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022
PU
02:05aEarnings Flash (CNS.L) CORERO NETWORK SECURITY Reports H1 Loss $-0.00
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Corero Network Security : Presentation for the Interim Results for the six months ended 30 June 2022

09/13/2022 | 02:10am EDT
H1 2022

RESULTS

LIONEL CHMILEWSKY, CEO ANDREW MILLER, Interim CFO

September 2022

AGENDA

01

02

03

04

05

06

07

Exe c u t ive Su m m a ry

Th e Co re ro Ad va n t a g e

Fin a n c ia ls

So lu t io n Ove rvie w

Co m p e t it io n & Diffe re n t ia t io n

St ra t e g y & Gro w t h

Su m m a ry & Ou t lo o k

EXECUTIVE

SUMMARY

H1 2022

HALF YEAR RESULTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

  • Continued our growth trajectory and delivered new financial records
  • Continued to invest in the Business and significantly reinforced its organisation, particularly in Sales & Marketing
  • New Sales & Marketing initiatives (ABM, Alliances, Channels) are being implemented to increase awareness, pipeline and win rate
  • New products and features strengthened technology and innovation leadership
  • Demonstrated ability to hire talent in a challenging HR environment

4

H1 2022

HALF YEAR RESULTS (cont'd)

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS:

  • Record H1 2022 order intake, increasing by 22% to $10.9 million (H1 2021: $8.9 million)
  • Record H1 2022 Group revenue up 6% to $8.8 million (H1 2021: $8.3 million)
  • Record Annualised Recurring Revenues ("ARR") up 21% to $13.6 million (H1 2021: $11.2 million)
  • Continued strong gross margin of 88% (H1 2021: 84%)
  • Record EBITDA of $0.9 million (H1 2021: EBITDA profit of $0.1 million)
  • Record Adjusted EBITDA of $0.3 million (H1 2021: Adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million)
  • Net cash on 30 June 2022 of $5.8 million (30 June 2021: $5.1 million)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Corero Network Security plc published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 06:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 28,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -0,40 M - -
Net cash 2022 8,00 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 59,4 M 59,4 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 60
Free-Float 29,3%
Technical analysis trends CORERO NETWORK SECURITY PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,12 $
Average target price 0,31 $
Spread / Average Target 161%
Managers and Directors
Lionel Chmilewsky Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew Douglas Miller Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jens Peter Montanana Non-Executive Chairman
Ashley Stephenson Executive Director & Chief Technology Officer
Julian Galsworthy Palmer Executive Vice President-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CORERO NETWORK SECURITY PLC-18.00%59
ACCENTURE PLC-28.78%183 787
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.93%147 886
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-1.07%101 511
INFOSYS LIMITED-19.92%79 645
SNOWFLAKE INC.-42.37%60 201