MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS) (OTCQB: DDOSF), the distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection specialists, is pleased to announce that it has won ChannelVision's 2024 Visionary Spotlight Award (VSA) for Cybersecurity (Business Technology) for its market-leading Corero SmartWall ONE™ DDoS protection solution.

The annual VSA competition highlights both channel and service provider innovation in communications, honoring outstanding products, services and deployments across numerous categories. Editors from Beka Business Media, as well as a panel of judges from independent industry resources fielded hundreds of applications. Criteria included overall innovation, future industry impact, creativity, feature set differentiation, ease of use, and interoperability.

"We are excited that SmartWall ONE has again been singled out as a best-in-breed anti-DDoS solution," said Carl Herberger, CEO of Corero Network Security. "Winning this award speaks volumes to the trust leading cloud protection providers place in us and our ongoing commitment to protecting our customers."

Corero SmartWall ONE is an always-on 24/7 DDoS protection solution that automatically mitigates 98% of attacks in real-time. As a modular platform for on-premises and hybrid cloud DDoS defense, it provides flexible deployment and automatic intelligence response and is adaptable to any customer's needs. It quickly integrates with existing infrastructure while scaling to users' needs, providing forensic-level analysis and reporting so organizations can automatically fend off attacks with minimum downtime, disruption, and manual intervention.

SmartWall ONE includes additional support for 400G-connected DDoS detection, mitigation, and protection from the edge to the network core—SmartWall ONE's family of virtual and hardware appliances can quadruple the performance density and halve the power budget of many deployments. Additionally, by offering protection-as-a-service, providers can transform DDoS defense into revenue by delivering their customers ultimate peace of mind through a seamlessly integrated DDoS protection solution.

"Congratulations to all of our winners," said Beka Business Media founder and ChannelVision Magazine publisher, Berge Kaprelian. "For a year that saw a record number of nominations, I can proudly say that all VSA recipients - spanning Overall Excellence, Business Technology and Service Provider Technology - have made outstanding strides that warrant distinction."

Learn more about the award-winning Corero SmartWall ONE.

About ChannelVision Magazine

ChannelVision Magazine (www.channelvisionmag.com), which operates under its parent company, Beka Business Media, is a bi-monthly publication and website that is read by channel partners that sell all manner of voice, data, access, managed and business services – both on premise and "in the cloud" – as well as technology gear and equipment, primarily in the SMB space. ChannelVision offers a highly focused and efficient way for service providers and hardware and software companies to reach experienced channel partners targeting the small/medium business space. More than two-thirds of ChannelVision's subscribers (plus an additional and growing Web-based readership) are telecom agents and equipment VARs. The company is also the driving force behind the annual CVxEXPO (www.cvxexpo.com) community gathering, each November in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leading provider of DDoS protection solutions, specializing in automatic detection and protection solutions with network visibility, analytics, and reporting tools. Corero's technology protects against external and internal DDoS threats in complex edge and subscriber environments, ensuring internet service availability. With operational centers in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA, and Edinburgh, UK, Corero is headquartered in London and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market (ticker: CNS) and the US OTCQB Market (OTCQB: DDOSF).

