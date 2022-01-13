Log in
Corero Network Security : and ISP, OpenCape Join Forces to Win Data Security Project of the Year at 2021 SDC Awards

01/13/2022 | 05:52pm EST
AMERSHAM, England, 11 January 2022/ - Corero Network Security (AIM: CNS), a leading provider of real-time, high-performance Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) defense solutions, announces that they have won the 2021 SDC Awards' Data Security Project of the Year in partnership with OpenCape, a not-for-profit internet service provider whose mission is to advance the quality of life by promoting access to broadband technology in Southeastern MA, Cape Cod & Islands and Rhode Island.

The ability to provide an "Always on" service to their downstream customers is essential to OpenCape, so that they could be efficiently protected against DDoS attacks which represent a significant threat to their business. Corero is providing their award winning Smartwall® DDoS protection solution, enabling OpenCape to protect their critical infrastructure and their customers against the growing number of DDoS attacks. Before deploying the Smartwall ® solution, OpenCape had experienced attacks, resulting in several minutes of downtime for their customers. Now with SmartWall ®, more than 98% of the DDoS attacks are detected and mitigated automatically within seconds, eliminating the risk of downtime.

Winning the SDC Data Security Project of the Year, Corero's ability to provide deep packet inspection was a crucial differentiator for OpenCape. "Unlike other DDoS protection solutions, which rely on header-based 5-tuple flow information, SmartWall's Deep Packet Inspection looks into every bit of the packet header, before it enters our network, plus the first 128-bytes of the payload at line rate, to deliver the most advanced DDoS attack detection, with surgical mitigation, to ensure legitimate traffic is not impacted by damaging false positives, or an increase in latency," said Steve Johnston, CEO of OpenCape. "For our customers, the biggest benefit is they don't have to do anything. For a minimal fee, they have peace of mind that we are protecting them from DDoS attacks.

"We are thrilled to have worked alongside OpenCape to provide them a comprehensive end to end solution that protects their downstream customers from DDoS attacks" commented Lionel Chmilewsky, CEO of Corero. "Responsible Service Providers like OpenCape play a critical role in delivering protected Internet service to their local and regional communities around the globe."

"Our experience working with Corero was seamless. Our top priority is our ability to respond to the concerns and needs of our customers, which range from cities and municipalities to large and small businesses and non-profit organizations," says Johnston. "Our collaboration with Corero not only made that possible, but it was cost effective, and our downstream customers have benefited significantly from the offering."

Supporting Resources About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero's award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack protection, coupled with network visibility, analytics, and reporting. Corero's industry leading SmartWall and SecureWatch technology maintains business continuity, with real-time scalable protection against external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS botnets in the most complex edge and subscriber environments. Corero's key operational centers are in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Edinburgh, UK, with the Company's headquartered in Amersham, UK. The Company is also listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker CNS.

For more information, visit www.corero.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About OpenCape

OpenCape Corporation is a 501c3 non-profit technology company headquartered in Barnstable Village at the Barnstable County Complex. OpenCape owns and operates a state-of-the-art fiber optic network built to serve local governments, businesses, and residents of Southeastern Massachusetts, the Cape & Islands. OpenCape's fiber network is on par with the most sophisticated and technically proficient fiber networks in the world. OpenCape Corporation also offers a variety of internet services as part of our continued focus on advancing the needs and interests of the communities we serve.

For more information, visit www.opencape.org, and follow them on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enquiries:

Brian Hawthorne
Corero Marketing
+1 978-212-1523
Brian.Hawthorne@corero.com

Disclaimer

Corero Network Security plc published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 22:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
