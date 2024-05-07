Corero Network Security PLC - London-based cybersecurity provider specialising in distributed denial-of-service protection solutions - Names Chris Goulden, previously of CBRE Global Workplace Solutions, as its new chief financial officer with immediate effect. Follows CFO Phil Richards' resignation "to pursue an opportunity in the iGaming sector". Richards will remain with the business until the publication of the trading update for the six months ended June 30.

CEO Carl Herberger says: "I am delighted to welcome Chris to Corero and look forward to working with him as we continue to deliver and grow as a company. His experience will further strengthen the company's skillset and I am confident he will significantly contribute to our future success."

Current stock price: 13.48 pence, up 7.8%

12-month change: doubled from 6.75 pence in May 2023

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.