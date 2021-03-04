Corero Network Security : Enhances SmartProtect - DDoS Protection as-a-Service

AMERSHAM, England, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Corero Network Security plc (AIM: CNS.L), a leading provider of real-time, high-performance, automatic Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) cyber defense solutions announces several new capabilities of their SmartProtect offering, along with flexible procurement models.

These new capabilities make it easier than ever for Service Providers, Hosting Providers, and Managed Service Providers/Managed Security Service Providers (MSP/MSSPs) to deliver Corero's industry leading DDoS Protection as-a-service (DDPaaS) as a premium value-add offering to their customers which maximizes Return on Investment (ROI). Providers are now able to gain even more control when defending against saturating attacks without resorting to blocking all traffic (good and bad) to the victim.

New features include:

Enhanced Traffic Control - automated features, such as fine-grained policies that enable flexible service-level traffic control enforcement, with both local and remote signaling, and the ability to exclude critical infrastructure IP addresses from automated blocking policies.

- automated features, such as fine-grained policies that enable flexible service-level traffic control enforcement, with both local and remote signaling, and the ability to exclude critical infrastructure IP addresses from automated blocking policies. Flexible Service-Level Enforcement - automatic, real-time protection service with the flexibility to defend against the largest saturating DDoS attacks, without resorting to blocking all traffic to the victim.

SmartProtect is powered by Corero's award-winning SmartWall solution, which delivers real-time, automatic mitigation of DDoS attacks in seconds not the minutes or tens-of-minutes taken by traditional providers. Supporting multiple deployment topologies, SmartWall utilizes an always-on DDoS mitigation architecture to automatically, and surgically, remove just the DDoS attack traffic.

"These latest enhancements to SmartProtect make it even more attractive for providers that are looking to generate incremental recurring revenue and gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace by offering DDoS Protection as-a-service to their end customers," said Corero CTO, Ashley Stephenson.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security plc is a global leader in real-time, high-performance, automatic DDoS cyber defense solutions. Both Service and Hosting providers, alongside digital enterprises across the globe rely on Corero's award winning cybersecurity technology to eliminate the threat of Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) to their digital environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, coupled with network visibility, analytics and reporting. Corero's industry leading SmartWall and SecureWatch technology provides scalable protection capabilities against external DDoS attackers and internal DDoS botnets in the most complex edge and subscriber environments, while enabling a more cost-effective economic model than previously available. Corero's key operational centers are located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Edinburgh, UK, with the Company's headquartered in Amersham, UK. The Company is also listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market under the ticker CNS.

For more information, visit www.corero.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enquiries

Brian J. Hawthorne

Corero Marketing

+1 978-212-1523

Brian.Hawthorne@corero.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/corero-network-security-enhances-smartprotect---ddos-protection-as-a-service-301240408.html

SOURCE Corero Network Security