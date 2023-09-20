Corero Network Security PLC - cybersecurity provider - Announces strategic global partnership with Akamai Technologies Inc, a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based provider of cloud computing, security and content delivery services. Under the partnership, Akamai offers Corero on-premises distributed denial of services protection to extend Akamai Prolexic, which is part of Akamai's portfolio of DDoS security solutions. Corero says: "This partnership will expand Corero's routes to market and deliver incremental revenue growth opportunities for Corero."

Corero Network Chief Technology Officer Ashley Stephenson says: "The combination of Corero and Akamai's highly complementary technologies for on-premises and cloud DDoS defense will deliver a best-in-class hybrid DDoS protection solution to meet the evolving needs of customers to provide effective protection from one of the most prevalent forms of cyberattacks."

Current Corero Network stock price: 7.35 pence, closed up 13% on Wednesday in London

12-month change: down 31%

Current Akamai stock price: USD108.59, 0.1% higher in after-hours trading in New York

12-month change: up 29%

