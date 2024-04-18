(Alliance News) - Corero Network Security PLC on Thursday announced the launch of its latest cyber-security solution, which it said offers enhanced protection to customers.

The London-based cybersecurity provider specialises in distributed denial-of-service protection solutions.

Its new cloud-based service SmartWall One, was developed with the company's key strategic technology partner Akamai Technologies Inc.

Corero Chief Technical Officer Ashley Stephenson said: "Our strategic cooperation with Akamai, initiated last year, has been instrumental in reaching this important milestone."

The new hybrid platform was designed to address the growing need for comprehensive, scalable cybersecurity solutions that combine the benefits of both on-premise and cloud-based protections, Corero said.

Corero shares were up 2.1% to 12.00 each in London on Thursday morning.

By Elijah Dale, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.