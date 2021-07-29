CoreSite Realty : 2Q21 Supplemental

"We are optimistic about the fundamental market drivers supporting our go-to-market strategy," said Paul Szurek, CoreSite's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Technology requiring low-latency,high-performance,hybrid-cloud IT architectures continues to play an increasingly important role in the success of businesses. We believe we are well- positioned to capture a good share of the edge needs in our major metropolitan U.S. markets."

This project is another leap forward in our ongoing energy efficiency improvement initiative described in our sustainability report

The multipurpose chiller plant project will provide significantly expanded cooling capacity and generate a positive return on investment through improved power efficiency

During the second quarter, our SV8 data center reached 98% occupancy less than two years after the delivery of SV8 Phase 1

Achieved Stabilization at Our SV8 Data Center During the Quarter

Renewed leases reflected an increase of 4.2% in cash rent and 7.1% in GAAP rent, and we reported churn of 1.3%

Renewed 330 leases for 136,564 NRSF and $20.4 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $149

Signed 112 new and expansion leases for 33,135 NRSF and $7.8 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average

Commenced 133 new and expansion leases for 59,174 net rentable square feet ("NRSF"), representing $8.4 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $142 per NRSF

Paid a dividend of $1.27 per share for the second quarter on July 15

Generated FFO, as adjusted, of $1.42 per diluted share and unit, an increase of $0.07, or 5.2% year over year and $0.02, or 1.4% sequentially

Grew adjusted EBITDA to $87.4 million, an increase of 7.1% year over year and 1.6% sequentially

Delivered net income of $0.59 per common diluted share, an increase of $0.07 year over year and $0.08 sequentially

Grew operating revenues to $162.1 million, an increase of 7.7% year over year and 2.8% sequentially

DENVER, CO - July 29, 2021 - CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) ("the Company"), a premier provider of secure, reliable high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2021.

- Executed $7.8 Million of New and Expansion Sales, Driven by Retail Colocation and Small Scale -

Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Sales Activity

CoreSite achieved new and expansion sales of $7.8 million of annualized GAAP rent for the quarter, which included annualized GAAP rent of $3.4 million, $3.6 million, and $0.8 million from retail colocation, small scale, and large scale leases, respectively.

"We remain focused on targeting retail and scale customers with performance-sensitive applications requiring high- performance interoperability and hybrid-cloud architectures," said Steve Smith, CoreSite's Chief Revenue Officer. "We expect these leases to drive higher yields with incremental power margin and interconnection revenues that we typically see through these types of deployments, while we continue to work on a strong funnel of scale opportunities with longer sales cycles."

CoreSite had annualized GAAP backlog of $8.1 million, or $15.6 million on a cash basis, for leases signed by not yet commenced. The difference between GAAP and cash backlog is primarily driven by a handful of scale leases with power ramps in the early portion of their lease terms.

Other Financial Results

CoreSite's $162.1 million of operating revenues for the second quarter, including $136.8 million of rental, power and related revenue, reflecting 7.6% year over year growth, $22.6 million of interconnection revenue, reflecting 8.2% year over year growth, and $2.7 million of office, light-industrial and other revenue. Net income was $28.5 million for the quarter, or $0.59 attributable to each common diluted share.

Development Activity

CoreSite continues to invest and develop new capacity as needed to meet market demand.

LA3 Phase 2 comprised of 54,000 NRSF and 6 megawatts ("MW") is under construction and continues to be on track for its estimated completion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

NY2 Phase 4A comprised of 35,000 NRSF and 4 MWs commenced development during the quarter and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022.

CoreSite's ongoing data center development and operational position includes -

the ability to increase its occupied footprint of purpose-built data centers, both owned and leased, by approximately 1.9 million NRSF, or about 82.4%, including space unoccupied, under construction, pre- construction or held for development, and

owning (versus leasing) 93.1% of its current and developable 4.3 million data center NRSF, supporting operational control, expansion and long-term expense management.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's balance sheet remains strong, with a ratio of net principal debt to second quarter annualized adjusted EBITDA of 5.0 times, or 4.9 times including GAAP backlog. As of the end of the second quarter, CoreSite had approximately $264.3 million of current liquidity, including $2.9 million of cash and $261.4 million of available capacity on its revolving credit facility.

