CoreSite Realty : 2Q21 Supplemental

CoreSite Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
- Delivered Strong Q2 Financial Results, Including 7.7% Revenue Growth Year Over Year -
- Executed $7.8 Million of New and Expansion Sales, Driven by Retail Colocation and Small Scale -
- Increased Total Data Center Portfolio Occupancy by 220 Basis Points Year-to-Date -
DENVER, CO - July 29, 2021 - CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) ("the Company"), a premier provider of secure, reliable high-uptime data center campuses with high-performance cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced financial results for quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Q2 2021 Quarterly Highlights
-
Key Financial Results -
-
Grew operating revenues to $162.1 million, an increase of 7.7% year over year and 2.8% sequentially
-
Delivered net income of $0.59 per common diluted share, an increase of $0.07 year over year and $0.08 sequentially
-
Grew adjusted EBITDA to $87.4 million, an increase of 7.1% year over year and 1.6% sequentially
-
Generated FFO, as adjusted, of $1.42 per diluted share and unit, an increase of $0.07, or 5.2% year over year and $0.02, or 1.4% sequentially
-
Paid a dividend of $1.27 per share for the second quarter on July 15th, an increase of 3.25% over the prior quarter
-
Lease Commencements -
-
Commenced 133 new and expansion leases for 59,174 net rentable square feet ("NRSF"), representing $8.4 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $142 per NRSF
-
Leasing Activity -
-
Signed 112 new and expansion leases for 33,135 NRSF and $7.8 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average
rate of $235 per NRSF
-
Renewed 330 leases for 136,564 NRSF and $20.4 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $149
per NRSF
-
Renewed leases reflected an increase of 4.2% in cash rent and 7.1% in GAAP rent, and we reported churn of 1.3%
Q2 Notable Events
-
Achieved Stabilization at Our SV8 Data Center During the Quarter
-
During the second quarter, our SV8 data center reached 98% occupancy less than two years after the delivery of SV8 Phase 1
-
Completed the New Boston Chiller Plant Project
-
The multipurpose chiller plant project will provide significantly expanded cooling capacity and generate a positive return on investment through improved power efficiency
-
This project is another leap forward in our ongoing energy efficiency improvement initiative described in our sustainability report
"We are optimistic about the fundamental market drivers supporting our go-to-market strategy," said Paul Szurek, CoreSite's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Technology requiring low-latency,high-performance,hybrid-cloud IT architectures continues to play an increasingly important role in the success of businesses. We believe we are well- positioned to capture a good share of the edge needs in our major metropolitan U.S. markets."
Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
Sales Activity
CoreSite achieved new and expansion sales of $7.8 million of annualized GAAP rent for the quarter, which included annualized GAAP rent of $3.4 million, $3.6 million, and $0.8 million from retail colocation, small scale, and large scale leases, respectively.
"We remain focused on targeting retail and scale customers with performance-sensitive applications requiring high- performance interoperability and hybrid-cloud architectures," said Steve Smith, CoreSite's Chief Revenue Officer. "We expect these leases to drive higher yields with incremental power margin and interconnection revenues that we typically see through these types of deployments, while we continue to work on a strong funnel of scale opportunities with longer sales cycles."
CoreSite had annualized GAAP backlog of $8.1 million, or $15.6 million on a cash basis, for leases signed by not yet commenced. The difference between GAAP and cash backlog is primarily driven by a handful of scale leases with power ramps in the early portion of their lease terms.
Other Financial Results
CoreSite's $162.1 million of operating revenues for the second quarter, including $136.8 million of rental, power and related revenue, reflecting 7.6% year over year growth, $22.6 million of interconnection revenue, reflecting 8.2% year over year growth, and $2.7 million of office, light-industrial and other revenue. Net income was $28.5 million for the quarter, or $0.59 attributable to each common diluted share.
Development Activity
CoreSite continues to invest and develop new capacity as needed to meet market demand.
-
LA3 Phase 2 comprised of 54,000 NRSF and 6 megawatts ("MW") is under construction and continues to be on track for its estimated completion in the fourth quarter of 2021.
-
NY2 Phase 4A comprised of 35,000 NRSF and 4 MWs commenced development during the quarter and is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2022.
CoreSite's ongoing data center development and operational position includes -
-
the ability to increase its occupied footprint of purpose-built data centers, both owned and leased, by approximately 1.9 million NRSF, or about 82.4%, including space unoccupied, under construction, pre- construction or held for development, and
-
owning (versus leasing) 93.1% of its current and developable 4.3 million data center NRSF, supporting operational control, expansion and long-term expense management.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company's balance sheet remains strong, with a ratio of net principal debt to second quarter annualized adjusted EBITDA of 5.0 times, or 4.9 times including GAAP backlog. As of the end of the second quarter, CoreSite had approximately $264.3 million of current liquidity, including $2.9 million of cash and $261.4 million of available capacity on its revolving credit facility.
Quarter Ended June 30, 2021
2021 Updated Guidance
|
|
Updated Guidance
|
|
Previous Guidance
|
Total operating revenues
|
$645
|
- $653 million
|
|
$642
|
- $652 million
|
General and administrative expenses
|
$46.5
|
- $50.5 million
|
$47
|
- $51 million
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$340
|
- $348 million
|
$336
|
- $346 million
|
Net income attributable to common diluted shares
|
$1.99 - $2.07
|
$1.81
|
- $1.91
|
FFO per common diluted share and OP unit, diluted - as adjusted
|
$5.52 -$5.60
|
$5.42
|
- $5.52
|
Cash rent growth on data center renewals
|
|
2% - 4%
|
|
|
0%
|
- 2%
The increase of $0.09 per share, or 1.6%, at the midpoint of FFO per share, as adjusted, is largely driven by an increase in operating revenues, improved adjusted EBITDA margins, and to a lesser extent, by lower than anticipated interest expense. CoreSite's full 2021 guidance can be found in the Company's second quarter 2021 Supplemental Earnings Information on page 21.
Conference Call Details
CoreSite will host its second quarter 2021 earnings call on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international).
A replay will be available after the call until August 5, 2021, and can be accessed dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13720612.
The quarterly conference call also will be offered as a simultaneous webcast, accessible by visiting CoreSite.com and clicking on the "Investors" link. An on-line replay will be available for a limited time immediately following the call.
Concurrently with issuing its financial results, the Company will post its second quarter 2021 Supplemental Information on its website at CoreSite.com, under the "Investors" link.
Upcoming Conferences and Events
CoreSite's management will participate in the Cowen 7th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 10th.
About CoreSite
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-uptime data center campuses with high- performance cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 475+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options - all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.
CoreSite Contact
Kate Ruppe
Investor Relations Manager 303-222-7369InvestorRelations@CoreSite.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
CoreSite Realty Corporation published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 10:46:05 UTC.