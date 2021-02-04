CoreSite Realty : 4Q20 Supplemental

Log in
Table of Contents

Overview

Earnings Release

3

Company Profile

8

Summary of Financial Data

9

Financial Statements

Consolidated Balance Sheets

10

Consolidated Statements of Operations

11

Reconciliations of Net Income to FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

12

Operating Portfolio

Operating Portfolio & 10 Largest Customers

13

Leasing Statistics

14

Geographic and Vertical Diversification

16

Development

Capital Expenditures and Completed Pre-Stabilized Projects

17

Development Summary

18

Capital Structure

Market Capitalization and Debt Summary

19

Interest Summary, Debt Covenants and Liquidity

20

Components of Net Asset Value

21

2021 Guidance

22

Appendix

23

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

2

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

CoreSite Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

- Signed $37.6 Million of New and Expansion Sales for the Full Year 2020, Including $9.7 Million in Q4 - - Delivered New Data Center Capacity of 192,000 NRSF During 2020, Including 50,000 NRSF in Q4 -

- Ended 2020 with 40 Megawatts of Leasable Capacity -

DENVER, CO - February 4, 2021 - CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) ("the Company"), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced financial results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2020.

2020 Annual Highlights

  1. Key Financial Results -
    o Grew operating revenues to $606.8 million, an annual increase of 6.0%
    o Delivered net income of $1.95 per common diluted share, an annual decrease of $0.10 per share o Grew adjusted EBITDA to $324.5 million, an annual increase of 5.3%
    o Generated Funds From Operations ("FFO") of $5.31 per diluted share and unit, an annual increase of $0.21 per share, or 4.1%
    o Signed $37.6 million of annualized GAAP rent, a record year for retail and small scale leasing o Commenced $45.2 million of annualized GAAP rent
    o Delivered new data center capacity of 192,000 net rentable square feet ("NRSF") comprised of 22 megawatts ("MW")

Q4 2020 Quarterly Highlights

  1. Key Financial Results -
    o Grew operating revenues to $154.9 million, an increase of 6.1% year over year
    o Delivered net income of $0.46 per common diluted share, a decrease of $0.05 year over year o Grew adjusted EBITDA to $82.8 million, an increase of 4.7% year over year
    o Generated FFO of $1.34 per diluted share and unit, an increase of $0.04, or 3.1%, year over year
    o Paid a dividend of $1.23 per share for the fourth quarter on January 15th, representing an increase of 0.8% over the previous quarter.
  1. Lease Commencements -
    o Commenced 147 new and expansion leases for 109,154 NRSF, representing $20.4 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $187 per square foot
  1. Leasing Activity -
    o Signed 151 new and expansion leases for 53,953 NRSF and $9.7 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $180 per square foot
    o Renewed 260 leases for 121,420 NRSF and $15.8 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $130 per square foot
    o Renewed leases reflected an increase of 1.0% in cash rent and 4.4% in GAAP rent, and churn was 5.4%

Q4 2020 Notable Events

  1. Delivered new data center capacity on its Los Angeles campus
    o Completed and placed into service LA3 Phase 1 for 50,000 NRSF with 80% leased o Commenced the previously announced LA3 pre-lease for 38,000 NRSF and 4.5 MWs

"We executed well on each of our 2020 priorities amidst the backdrop of the global pandemic," said Paul Szurek, CoreSite's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The pandemic created a challenging environment that forced the team to rethink prior practices, and I'm proud of our ability to adapt quickly while continuing to execute on each priority."

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

3

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Sales Activity

CoreSite achieved new and expansion sales of almost $9.7 million of annualized GAAP rent for the quarter, which included $4.4 million of annualized GAAP rent from retail colocation leases, $3.7 million of annualized GAAP rent from small scale leases, and $1.5 million from large scale leases.

"We delivered solid new and expansion sales in the fourth quarter, ending 2020 strongly," said Steve Smith, CoreSite's Chief Revenue Officer. "We believe we are well positioned to continue to take advantage of our available, contiguous capacity and to translate new and vacant capacity into increased sales opportunities as we attract new customers and grow with our existing customers that value our platform."

As of December 31, 2020, CoreSite had annualized GAAP backlog of $7.8 million, or $21.4 million on a cash basis.

Other Financial Results

CoreSite's $154.9 million of operating revenues for the fourth quarter included $130.4 million of rental, power and related revenue, reflecting 5.5% year over year growth, $21.9 million of interconnection revenue, reflecting 12.7% year over year growth, and $2.6 million of office, light-industrial and other revenue. Net income was $22.4 million for the quarter, or $0.46 attributable to each common diluted share.

Development Activity

CoreSite continues to execute on its property development pipeline and exited 2020 with 40 MW of available capacity in its top five markets, compared to 23 MW at the end of 2019. The Company has delivered a significant amount of capacity year-to-date, which enables it to turn up services for its customers quickly.

  1. During the fourth quarter, CoreSite completed and placed into service LA3 Phase 1, comprising 50,000 NRSF and 6 MWs of turn-key data center capacity. LA3 Phase 1 is 80% leased.
  1. The Company completed and placed into service 192,000 NRSF comprised of 22 MWs of capacity during 2020.
  1. LA3 Phase 2 comprised of 54,000 NRSF and 6 MWs was placed under construction in late December 2020. This project is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2021.

CoreSite's ongoing data center development and operational position includes -

  1. the ability to increase its occupied footprint of Tier 1, purpose-built data centers, both owned or leased, by approximately 2.0 million NRSF, or about 87.4%, including space unoccupied, under construction, pre- construction or held for development, and
  1. owning (versus leasing) 93.1% of its current and developable 4.3 million data center NRSF, supporting operational control, expansion and long-term expense management.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

4

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company's balance sheet remains strong, with a ratio of net principal debt to fourth quarter annualized adjusted EBITDA of 5.2 times, or 5.1 times including backlog. As of the end of the fourth quarter, CoreSite had approximately $301.0 million of current liquidity, including $5.5 million of cash and $295.5 million of available capacity on its revolving credit facility.

Operational Excellence

The Company achieved seven-nines, or 99.999996%, of uptime for power and cooling across its portfolio of data centers, which exceeded the Company's target of six-nines and the industry standard of five-nines.

2021 Financial Outlook

CoreSite's outlook is based on current economic conditions, internal assumptions about its customer base, and the supply and demand dynamics of the markets in which it operates. The guidance does not include the impact of any future financing, investment or disposition activities, beyond what has already been disclosed.

The Company's guidance for 2021 includes -

  1. Total operating revenues in the range of $642.0 million to $652.0 million, representing 6.6% growth at the midpoint,
  1. Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $336.0 million to $346.0 million, representing 5.1% growth at the midpoint, o Net income attributable to common diluted shares in the range of $1.81 to $1.91, representing a decrease of
    4.4% at the midpoint, and
    o FFO per common diluted share and unit in the range of $5.42 to $5.52, representing growth of 3.0% at the midpoint.

CoreSite's 2021 guidance drivers include -

  1. Annual rental churn rate in the range of 6.5% to 8.5%,
  1. Cash rent growth on data center renewals in the range of 0.0% to 2.0%, and o Total capital expenditures in the range of $185.0 million to $225.0 million.

The difference between net income and FFO represents real estate depreciation and amortization. For further details on the Company's 2021 guidance, including operating revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, depreciation and amortization and capital expenditures, along with guidance drivers and other information, please see page 22 of CoreSite's Supplemental Information.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

5

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Conference Call Details

CoreSite will host its fourth quarter 2020 earnings call on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international).

A replay will be available after the call until February 11, 2021, and can be accessed dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13714615.

The quarterly conference call also will be offered as a simultaneous webcast, accessible by visiting CoreSite.com and clicking on the "Investors" link. An on-line replay will be available for a limited time immediately following the call.

Concurrently with issuing its financial results, the Company will post its fourth quarter 2020 Supplemental Information on its website at CoreSite.com, under the "Investors" link.

Upcoming Conferences and Events

CoreSite's management will participate virtually in Raymond James and Associates' 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 1, 2021, Citi's 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on March 8-11, 2021, and RBC Capital Markets' Datacenter / Cloud Infrastructure Executive Meetings on March 30, 2021.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options - all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

CoreSite Contact

Kate Ruppe Investor Relations 303-222-7369InvestorRelations@CoreSite.com

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

6

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Forward Looking Statements

This earnings release and accompanying supplemental information may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: the geographic concentration of the Company's data centers in certain markets and any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the level of supply of or demand for data center space in these markets; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; significant industry competition, including indirect competition from cloud service providers; failure to obtain necessary outside financing; the ability to service existing debt; the failure to qualify or maintain its status as a REIT; financial market fluctuations; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; the effects on our business operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions resulting from the spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") in our markets, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state and federal governments in response to such spread of COVID-19; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

7

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Company Profile

Low-latency, secure and reliable access to Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle and IBM from eight key

North American Markets.

ONE DATA CENTER PROVIDER. EVERYTHING YOU NEED.

CONNECTIVITY TO NETWORKS AND CLOUDS

THE BEST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

Connecting to cloud and network providers within the same data center campus can save thousands of dollars a month in networking and data egress fees while reducing latency

  • Optionality to connect to 775+ cloud, IT and network service providers as business needs evolve
  • 30,000+ interconnections
  • Peering and cloud exchanges
  • The CoreSite Interconnect GatewaySM allows customers to rapidly optimize application performance with a 100% managed solution
  • CoreSite's Inter-Site Connectivity allows SDN connectivity between its markets, enabling access to its national ecosystem

460+ team dedicated to ensuring optimal data center performance and meeting the needs of our 1,375+ customers at all times of day

  • Consistent customer satisfaction demonstrated by customer expansion and retention
  • Dedicated move-in and service representatives, and in-house 24/7 data center operations personnel
  • 100% uptime Service Level Agreement with a minimum of six-nines portfolio uptime goal - achieved seven-nines of uptime for two consecutive years
  • Prepared to support and respond to our customers, employees, and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Direct access through our customer portal to provision new space, power, cross-connects, and monitor temperature, humidity, and power draw

HIGH GROWTH, HIGH-DENSITY SOLUTIONS

LOW LATENCY, EDGE MARKETS, GLOBAL REACH

Cloud connectivity is important, and so is the ability for a data center campus to grow as business evolves

  • The ability to cost-effectively scale from a single cabinet to a large-scale deployment
  • Data center campuses that connect our buildings via short-run dark fiber to a network/cloud dense campus ecosystem
  • Flexible and high-density solutions

The closer a business is to its end users, the easier it is to provide a high quality experience

  • 25 operating data centers in eight major metros that provide access to 75% of US businesses within 5 milliseconds
  • National footprint with international cloud and data center partnerships for multi-market requirements
  • Access to subsea cables for international reach

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

8

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Summary of Financial Data

(in thousands, except per share, NRSF and MRR data)

Summary of Results

GAAP Financial Measures Operating revenues

Net income

Net income attributable to common shares

Net income per share attributable to common shares - diluted

REIT Financial Measures(1) Funds from operations (FFO) to

shares and units

Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)

EBITDAre Adjusted EBITDA

FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted

Other Financial Ratios

EBITDAre Margin

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

For the period of

Growth %

Growth %

Growth %

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q4 2019

Q/Q

Y/Y

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Y/Y

$

154,938

$

153,981

$

146,035

0.6 %

6.1 %

$

606,824

$

572,727

6.0

%

22,409

24,132

24,745

(7.1)

(9.4)

94,617

99,037

(4.5)

19,658

21,132

19,194

(7.0)

2.4

79,309

75,840

4.6

$

0.46

$

0.50

$

0.51

(8.0)

(9.8)

$

1.95

$

2.05

(4.9)

$

64,927

$

64,268

$

62,935

1.0 %

3.2 %

$

256,848

$

246,079

4.4

%

61,694

62,580

62,193

(1.4)

(0.8)

249,675

247,318

1.0

78,738

77,285

75,421

1.9

4.4

308,674

293,741

5.1

82,771

81,441

79,024

1.6

4.7

324,517

308,132

5.3

$

1.34

$

1.33

$

1.30

0.8

3.1

$

5.31

$

5.10

4.1

50.8 %

50.2 %

51.6 %

60

bps

(80) bps

50.9 %

51.3 %

(40)

bps

53.4 %

52.9 %

54.1 %

50

bps

(70) bps

53.5 %

53.8 %

(30)

bps

As of

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Dividend Activity

Dividends declared per share and OP unit

$

1.23

$

1.22

$

1.22

$

1.22

$

1.22

TTM FFO payout ratio

92.7 %

93.1 %

93.9 %

95.2 %

93.7 %

TTM AFFO payout ratio

95.3 %

94.8 %

95.2 %

95.9 %

93.2 %

Operating Portfolio Statistics

Operating data center properties

25

24

24

23

23

Stabilized data center NRSF

2,502,591

2,516,411

2,516,411

2,482,660

2,406,512

Stabilized data center NRSF occupied

2,174,897

2,207,215

2,226,153

2,183,751

2,179,854

Stabilized data center % occupied

86.9 %

87.7 %

88.5 %

88.0 %

90.6 %

Turn-Key Data Center ("TKD") Same-Store

Statistics

MRR per cabinet equivalent

$

1,635

$

1,608

$

1,601

$

1,608

$

1,602

TKD NRSF % occupied

83.1 %

83.9 %

84.7 %

83.3 %

83.4 %

Market Capitalization & Net Principal Debt

Total enterprise value

$

7,817,206

$

7,479,878

$

7,514,871

$

7,218,678

$

6,919,211

Total net principal debt outstanding

$

1,717,957

$

1,692,106

$

1,621,314

$

1,577,193

$

1,484,452

Net Principal Debt to:

Annualized adjusted EBITDA

5.2

x

5.2 x

5.0

x

5.0

x

4.7

x

Annualized adjusted EBITDA, including backlog(2)

5.1

x

4.9

x

4.8

x

4.7

x

4.5

x

Enterprise value

22.0 %

22.6 %

21.6 %

21.8 %

21.5 %

  1. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures on page 12 and a discussion of the non-GAAP disclosures in the Appendix.
  2. Backlog is the annualized rent for data center leases that were signed, but have not yet commenced during the quarter. Backlog for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $7.8 million on a GAAP basis and $21.4 million on a cash basis.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

9

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Assets:

Investments in real estate:

Land

$

104,734

$

94,593

Buildings and improvements

2,273,536

1,989,731

2,378,270

2,084,324

Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(867,975)

(720,498)

Net investment in operating properties

1,510,295

1,363,826

Construction in progress

319,411

394,474

Net investments in real estate

1,829,706

1,758,300

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

173,928

172,976

Cash and cash equivalents

5,543

3,048

Accounts and other receivables, net

20,849

21,008

Lease intangibles, net

2,507

3,939

Goodwill

40,646

40,646

Other assets, net

103,094

101,082

Total assets

$

2,176,273

$

2,100,999

Liabilities and equity:

Liabilities

Debt, net

$

1,715,911

$

1,478,402

Operating lease liabilities

189,404

187,443

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

79,140

123,304

Accrued dividends and distributions

63,878

62,332

Acquired below-market lease contracts, net

2,313

2,511

Unearned revenue, prepaid rent and other liabilities

53,149

33,119

Total liabilities

2,103,795

1,887,111

Stockholders' equity

Common stock, par value $0.01

422

373

Additional paid-in capital

555,595

512,324

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(20,526)

(6,026)

Distributions in excess of net income

(471,910)

(348,509)

Total stockholders' equity

63,581

158,162

Noncontrolling interests

8,897

55,726

Total equity

72,478

213,888

Total liabilities and equity

$

2,176,273

$

2,100,999

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

10

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Operating revenues:

Data center revenue:(1)

Rental, power, and related revenue

$

130,430

$

130,300

$

123,597

$

512,343

$

485,131

Interconnection revenue

21,947

21,144

19,477

84,073

75,751

Total data center revenue

152,377

151,444

143,074

596,416

560,882

Office, light-industrial and other revenue

2,561

2,537

2,961

10,408

11,845

Total operating revenues

154,938

153,981

146,035

606,824

572,727

Operating expenses:

Property operating and maintenance

43,649

44,986

39,865

169,855

157,293

Real estate taxes and insurance

6,218

5,989

5,709

23,996

22,866

Depreciation and amortization

44,386

41,759

39,737

168,915

152,925

Sales and marketing

5,844

5,901

5,527

23,726

22,439

General and administrative

10,302

10,854

10,641

44,026

43,764

Rent

10,187

8,966

8,872

36,547

32,624

Total operating expenses

120,586

118,455

110,351

467,065

431,911

Operating income

34,352

35,526

35,684

139,759

140,816

Interest expense

(11,933)

(11,384)

(10,917)

(45,086)

(41,712)

Income before income taxes

22,419

24,142

24,767

94,673

99,104

Income tax expense

(10)

(10)

(22)

(56)

(67)

Net income

22,409

24,132

24,745

94,617

99,037

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

2,751

3,000

5,551

15,308

23,197

Net income attributable to common shares

$

19,658

$

21,132

$

19,194

$

79,309

$

75,840

Net income per share attributable to

common shares:

Basic

$

0.46

$

0.50

$

0.51

$

1.96

$

2.06

Diluted

$

0.46

$

0.50

$

0.51

$

1.95

$

2.05

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

42,330

42,235

37,291

40,453

36,766

Diluted

42,529

42,404

37,489

40,634

36,944

  1. Below is a breakout of our contractual data center rental, power, and tenant reimbursements and other revenue:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Rental revenue

$

83,891

$

82,943

$

79,257

$

329,331

$

308,623

Power revenue

43,374

43,112

41,804

169,667

165,406

Tenant reimbursement and other

3,165

4,245

2,536

13,345

11,102

Rental, power, and related revenue

$

130,430

$

130,300

$

123,597

$

512,343

$

485,131

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

11

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Reconciliations of Net Income to FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO

Net income

Real estate depreciation and amortization

FFO available to common shareholders and OP unit holders

Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted Weighted average OP units outstanding - diluted Total weighted average shares and units outstanding -

diluted

FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

22,409

$

24,132

$

24,745

$

94,617

$

99,037

42,518

40,136

38,190

162,231

147,042

$

64,927

$

64,268

$

62,935

$

256,848

$

246,079

42,529

42,404

37,489

40,634

36,944

5,943

6,030

10,797

7,777

11,275

48,472

48,434

48,286

48,411

48,219

$

1.34

$

1.33

$

1.30

$

5.31

$

5.10

Reconciliation of FFO to AFFO

FFO available to common shareholders and unit holders

Adjustments:

Amortization of deferred financing costs and hedge amortization

Non-cash compensation Non-real estate depreciation Straight-line rent adjustment

Amortization of above and below market leases Recurring capital expenditures(1)

Tenant improvements Capitalized leasing costs

AFFO available to common shareholders and OP unit holders

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

64,927

$

64,268

$

62,935

$

256,848

$

246,079

1,028

1,028

970

4,128

3,338

4,033

4,156

3,603

15,843

14,384

1,868

1,623

1,547

6,684

5,883

(1,243)

(496)

671

(2,323)

5,637

(37)

(34)

(35)

(139)

(254)

(2,457)

(2,911)

(3,468)

(8,336)

(7,404)

(1,506)

(1,275)

(1,173)

(5,919)

(4,267)

(4,919)

(3,779)

(2,857)

(17,111)

(16,078)

$

61,694

$

62,580

$

62,193

$

249,675

$

247,318

  1. Recurring capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2019, included, and therefore, was reduced due to a $1.7 million energy efficiency rebate received from the power utility related to the replacement of our chiller plant at LA2.

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income

$

22,409

$

24,132

$

24,745

$

94,617

$

99,037

Adjustments:

Interest expense

11,933

11,384

10,917

45,086

41,712

Income taxes

10

10

22

56

67

Depreciation and amortization

44,386

41,759

39,737

168,915

152,925

EBITDAre

$

78,738

$

77,285

$

75,421

$

308,674

$

293,741

Non-cash compensation

4,033

4,156

3,603

15,843

14,384

Transaction costs / litigation

-

-

-

-

7

Adjusted EBITDA

$

82,771

$

81,441

$

79,024

$

324,517

$

308,132

For additional discussion of these non-GAAP measures, see the Appendix starting on page 23.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

12

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Operating Portfolio & Top Customers

Data Center Operating Portfolio

Annualized

Stabilized

Pre-Stabilized

Total

Held for

Rent

Total

Percent

Total

Percent

Percent

NRSF Under

Development

Market

($000)(1)

NRSF

Occupied(2)

NRSF

Occupied(2)

NRSF

Occupied(2)

Construction

NRSF

Total NRSF

San Francisco Bay

$

102,152

888,108

52,201

940,309

-

240,000

1,180,309

86.1 %

75.1 %

85.5 %

Los Angeles (3)

91,158

563,943

91.8

67,614

65.4

631,557

89.0

54,388

64,740

750,685

Northern Virginia

57,872

516,036

85.6

51,233

27.7

567,269

83.7

-

809,742

1,377,011

New York

22,492

168,267

87.9

34,589

16.0

202,856

75.6

-

81,799

284,655

Chicago

16,708

178,407

87.1

54,798

0.7

233,205

66.8

-

112,368

345,573

Boston

14,952

122,730

78.0

19,961

-

142,691

67.1

-

110,985

253,676

Denver

5,483

34,924

77.5

-

-

34,924

77.5

-

-

34,924

Miami

1,756

30,176

81.5

-

-

30,176

81.5

-

13,154

43,330

Total Data Center

$

312,573

2,502,591

Facilities

Office & Light-

9,536

418,110

Industrial (4)

Total Portfolio

$

322,109

2,920,701

86.9

%280,396

79.7

-

85.9

% 280,396

36.9

%2,782,987

-

418,110

36.9

% 3,201,097

81.9

%

79.7

81.6

%

54,388 1,432,788 4,270,163

- (49,799) 368,311

54,388 1,382,989 4,638,474

  1. On a gross basis, our total portfolio annualized rent was approximately $327.8 million as of December 31, 2020, which includes $5.7 million in operating expense reimbursements under modified gross and triple-net leases.
  2. Includes customer leases that have commenced as of December 31, 2020. If all leases signed during the current and prior periods had commenced, the percent occupied would have been as follows:

Percent Leased

Stabilized

Pre-Stabilized

Total

Total Data Center Facilities

88.6

%

38.7

%

83.6

%

Total Portfolio

88.1

%

38.7

%

83.8

%

  1. In the fourth quarter of 2020, CoreSite made the decision to exit and vacate our leased data center space at LA4 and two computer rooms at LA1 by the end of 2021. These spaces, which represent 21,850 NRSF for LA4 and 6,723 NRSF at LA1, were previously acquired in 2018 through the acquisition of U.S. Colo. Due to this business decision, we have excluded these leased spaces and the associated annualized rent from the reported Los Angeles market operating property portfolio.
  2. Included within our Reston Campus Expansion held for development space is 49,799 NRSF which is currently operating as office and light- industrial space.

10 Largest Customers (total portfolio, including data center and office and light-industrial "OLI")

Weighted

Percentage

Percentage

Average

Number

Total

of Total

Annualized

of Total

Remaining

of

Occupied

Operating

Rent

Annualized

Lease Term in

CoreSite Vertical

Customer Industry

Locations

NRSF

NRSF(1)

($000)

Rent(2)

Months(3)

1

Cloud

Public Cloud

10

210,404

6.6

%

$

41,659

12.9

%

82

2

Enterprise

Digital Content

8

157,560

4.9

21,403

6.6

35

3

Cloud

Public Cloud

11

328,424

10.3

19,797

6.1

37

4

Cloud

Public Cloud

3

118,684

3.7

13,714

4.3

35

5

Network

Global Service Provider

9

44,147

1.4

9,359

2.9

20

6

Enterprise(4)

Travel / Hospitality

2

32,828

1.0

6,950

2.2

9

7

Network

US National Service Provider

14

39,868

1.2

5,112

1.6

31

8

Network

Cable Service Provider

16

21,501

0.7

4,391

1.4

24

9

Enterprise

SI & MSP

1

35,695

1.1

4,301

1.3

24

10

Enterprise

Government

3

25,485

0.8

4,075

1.3

138

Total / Weighted Average

1,014,596

31.7

%

$

130,761

40.6

%

50

  1. Represents the customer's total occupied square feet divided by the total operating NRSF in the portfolio as of December 31, 2020.
  2. Represents the customer's total annualized rent divided by the total annualized rent in the portfolio as of December 31, 2020.
  3. Weighted average based on percentage of total annualized rent expiring calculated as of December 31, 2020.
  4. This customer had $8.3 million of annualized rent that expired in Q4 2020, and has $6.7 million of annualized rent expiring in Q4 2021, which will not be renewed.

See Appendix for definitions

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

13

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Leasing Statistics

Data Center Leasing Activity

GAAP

GAAP

Cash

Leasing

Number

Annualized

Total

Annualized

Rental

Cash

GAAP

Activity

of

Rent

Leased

Rent per

Churn

Rent

Rent

Period

Leases(1)

($000)

NRSF

Leased NRSF

Rate

Growth

Growth

New / expansion leases commenced

YTD 2020

510

$

45,188

232,980

$

194

Q4 2020

147

20,397

109,154

187

Q3 2020

130

7,188

33,233

216

Q2 2020

121

7,925

45,271

175

Q1 2020

112

9,678

45,322

214

Q4 2019

130

16,613

86,187

193

New / expansion leases signed

YTD 2020

509

$

37,647

207,705

$

181

Q4 2020

151

9,685

53,953

180

Q3 2020

129

12,485

72,207

173

Q2 2020

112

3,471

22,191

156

Q1 2020

117

12,006

59,354

202

Q4 2019

129

6,642

30,770

216

Renewal leases signed

YTD 2020

1,182

$

78,801

553,248

$

142

11.6 %

0.8 %

5.5 %

Q4 2020

260

15,844

121,420

130

5.4

1.0

4.4

Q3 2020

309

20,662

135,959

152

1.9

2.9

5.1

Q2 2020

333

24,961

174,926

143

1.0

(1.5)

5.5

Q1 2020

280

17,334

120,943

143

3.3

1.4

7.2

Q4 2019

323

21,921

151,057

145

2.9

(0.8)

0.1

  1. Number of leases represents each agreement with a customer; a lease agreement could include multiple spaces and a customer could have multiple leases.

New / Expansion Leases Signed by Deployment Size by Period(1)

YTD 2020

YTD 2019

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

GAAP Annualized Rent ($000)

Retail Colocation (< 130 CkW)

$

11,686

$

12,318

$

4,448

$

3,589

$

1,901

$

1,748

$

2,783

Small Scale (130 - 500 CkW)

13,577

9,168

3,721

1,634

1,570

6,652

1,379

Large Scale & Hyperscale (> 500 CkW)

12,384

33,493

1,516

7,262

-

3,606

2,480

Total GAAP Annualized Rent

$

37,647

$

54,979

$

9,685

$

12,485

$

3,471

$

12,006

$

6,642

  1. Our new and expansion leases signed are presented based on the critical kilowatt ("CkW") size, which represents the maximum amount of power that customers can draw per their contractual lease agreement.

MRR per Cabinet Equivalent Billed (TKD Occupied Same-Store)

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

14

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Leasing Statistics

Lease Distribution (total portfolio, including total data center and office and light-industrial "OLI")

Total

Percentage

Percentage

Number

Percentage

Operating

of Total

Annualized

of Total

of

of All

NRSF of

Operating

Rent

Annualized

Lease Distribution

Leases

Leases

Leases

NRSF

($000)

Rent

Unoccupied data center

Leased but not commenced

-

- %

51,272

1.6 % $

-

- %

Available capacity

-

-

453,290

14.2

-

-

Unoccupied OLI

Leased but not commenced

-

-

23,642

0.7

-

-

Available capacity

-

-

61,264

1.9

-

-

Data center deployment by CkW:

Retail Colocation (< 130 CkW)

2,123

85.6

514,978

16.1

78,017

24.2

Small Scale (130 - 500 CkW)

147

5.9

425,734

13.3

69,786

21.6

Large Scale (501 - 2,000 CkW)

47

1.9

419,950

13.1

63,685

19.8

Hyperscale (> 2,000 CkW)

12

0.5

494,912

15.5

84,599

26.3

Powered shell

17

0.7

422,851

13.2

16,486

5.1

OLI

135

5.4

333,204

10.4

9,536

3.0

Portfolio Total

2,481

100.0

%

3,201,097

100.0

%

$

322,109

100.0

%

Lease Expirations (total portfolio, including total data center and office and light-industrial "OLI")

Total

Annualized

Number

Operating

Percentage

Percentage

Annualized

Annualized

Rent Per

of

NRSF of

of Total

Annualized

of Total

Rent Per

Rent at

Leased

Leases

Expiring

Operating

Rent

Annualized

Leased

Expiration

NRSF at

Year of Lease Expiration

Expiring(1)

Leases

NRSF

($000)

Rent

NRSF

($000)(2)

Expiration

Unoccupied data center

-

504,562

15.8

%

$

-

-% $

-

$

-

$

-

Unoccupied OLI

-

84,906

2.6

-

-

-

-

-

2021

1,277

633,077

19.7

94,043

29.2

149

94,673

150

2022

571

386,652

12.1

60,675

18.9

157

62,747

162

2023

314

370,763

11.6

54,524

16.9

147

58,947

159

2024

94

115,102

3.6

18,963

5.9

165

20,352

177

2025

66

211,678

6.6

23,671

7.3

113

37,685

180

2026-Thereafter

24

561,153

17.5

60,697

18.8

108

71,184

127

OLI (3)

135

333,204

10.5

9,536

3.0

29

10,007

30

Portfolio Total / Weighted Average

2,481

3,201,097

100.0

%

$ 322,109

100.0

%

$

123

$ 355,595

$

136

  1. Includes leases that upon expiration will automatically be renewed, primarily on a year-to-year basis. Number of leases represents each agreement with a customer; a lease agreement could include multiple spaces and a customer could have multiple leases.
  2. Represents the final monthly contractual rent under existing customer leases as of December 31, 2020, multiplied by 12. This amount reflects total annualized base rent before any one-time or non-recurring rent abatements and excludes power revenue, interconnection revenue and operating expense reimbursement. Leases expiring during 2021 include annualized rent of $6.1 million associated with lease terms currently on a month-to- month basis.
  3. The office and light-industrial leases are scheduled to expire as follows:

NRSF of

Annualized

Expiring

Rent

Year

Leases

($000)

2021

50,904

$

1,792

2022

67,624

1,549

2023

141,284

3,985

2024

9,983

256

2025

14,933

573

Thereafter

48,476

1,381

Total OLI

333,204

$

9,536

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

15

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Geographic and Vertical Diversification

Geographical Diversification

Percentage of Total Data Center

Annualized Rent

Metropolitan Market

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

San Francisco Bay

32.7%

35.8%

Los Angeles

29.2

26.8

Northern Virginia

18.5

17.8

New York

7.2

7.3

Chicago

5.3

5.3

Boston

4.8

5.0

Denver

1.8

1.5

Miami

0.5

0.5

Total

100.0%

100.0%

Vertical Diversification

Percentage of Total Data Center

Annualized Rent

Vertical

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2019

Enterprise

42.2%

44.6%

Cloud

33.8

33.0

Network

24.0

22.4

Total

100.0%

100.0%

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

16

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Capital Expenditures and Completed

Pre-Stabilized Projects

(in thousands, except NRSF, cost per NRSF, MW, and cost per MW data)

Capital Expenditures and Repairs and Maintenance

Year Ended

Three Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2020

2020

2020

2020

2020

Data center expansion(1)

$

202,992

$

29,110

$

37,117

$

70,187

$

66,578

Non-recurring investments(2)

3,963

1,078

980

996

909

Tenant improvements

5,919

1,506

1,275

2,172

966

Recurring capital expenditures(3)

8,336

2,457

2,911

1,550

1,418

Total capital expenditures

$

221,210

$

34,151

$

42,283

$

74,905

$

69,871

Repairs and maintenance expense(4)

$

15,033

$

4,214

$

3,649

$

3,290

$

3,880

  1. Data center expansion capital expenditures include new data center construction, development projects adding capacity to existing data centers and other revenue generating investments. Data center expansion also includes investment of Deferred Expansion Capital.
  2. Non-recurringinvestments include upgrades to existing data center or office space and company-wide improvements that are ancillary to revenue generation, such as internal system development for on-premises IT infrastructure and system-wide security upgrades, which have a future economic benefit.
  3. Recurring capital expenditures include required equipment upgrades with future economic benefit within our operating portfolio.
  4. Repairs and maintenance expense is classified within property operating and maintenance expense in the consolidated statements of operations. These expenditures represent recurring maintenance contracts and repairs to operating equipment necessary to maintain current operations.

Completed Pre-Stabilized Projects

Metropolitan

Power

Cost Per

Cost Per

Percent

Percent

Projects / Facilities

Market

Completion

NRSF

(MW)

Cost(1)

NRSF

MW

Leased(2)

Occupied

LA1

Los Angeles

Q2 2019

17,238

1.5

$

11,635

$

675

$

7,757

45.4 %

42.7 %

VA3 Phase 1B

Northern Virginia

Q2 2019

51,233

6.0

53,393

1,042

8,899

27.7

27.7

BO1

Boston

Q4 2019

19,961

1.5

7,124

357

4,749

-

-

NY2 Phase 3

New York

Q1 2020

34,589

4.0

50,144

1,450

12,536

19.8

16.0

CH2 Phase 1

Chicago

Q2 2020

54,798

6.0

62,988

1,149

10,498

0.8

0.7

SV8 Phase 3

San Francisco Bay

Q2 2020

52,201

6.0

61,375

1,176

10,229

75.1

75.1

LA3 Phase 1

Los Angeles

Q4 2020

50,376

6.0

72,513

1,439

12,086

79.7

73.2

Total completed pre-stabilized

280,396

31.0

$

319,172

$

1,138

$

10,296

38.7

%

36.9

%

  1. Cost includes capital expenditures related to the specific project / phase and, for CH2 Phase 1, LA3 Phase 1, NY2 Phase 3, SV8 Phase 3, and VA3 Phase 1B projects, also includes allocations of capital expenditures related to land, building shell, and infrastructure that were incurred at the beginning of the overall project.
  2. Includes customer leases that have been signed as of December 31, 2020, but have not commenced. The percent leased is determined based on leased NRSF as a proportion of total pre-stabilized NRSF.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

17

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Development Summary

Data Center Leasing Capacity

The following chart sets forth the total data center power capacity in megawatts ("MW"), net of backlog, available in our portfolio as of the end of each reporting period presented:

  1. The available capacity represents total MW's within unoccupied operating data center space, net of backlog.
  2. The MWs under construction represents sellable capacity that will be available for lease according to the estimated timeline disclosed in the development table below.
  3. The developable MW's represents the sellable capacity that is currently held for development within existing core and shell buildings.

Development Detail

(in thousands, except NRSF and power data)

Under Construction

Held for Development

Total

Costs

Estimated

Estimated

Estimated

Incurred

Estimated

Percent

Power

NRSF

Power

Projects/Facilities

Completion

NRSF

To- Date

Total

Leased

(MW)

Total Cost

(MW)

NRSF

Cost

Data center expansion

BO1

-

- $

- $

-

-%

-

110,985

$

71,200

9.0

110,985

$

71,200

CH2

Phase 2

-

-

-

-

-

-

56,184

40,000

6.0

56,184

40,000

Phase 3

-

-

-

-

-

-

56,184

40,000

6.0

56,184

40,000

LA1

-

-

-

-

-

-

10,352

1,250

0.5

10,352

1,250

LA3

Phase 2

Q4 2021

54,388

383

39,000

-

6.0

-

-

-

54,388

39,000

Phase 3

54,388

36,000

6.0

54,388

36,000

MI1

-

-

-

-

-

-

13,154

7,500

1.0

13,154

7,500

NY2

Phase 4

-

-

-

-

-

-

46,699

23,000

5.0

46,699

23,000

Phase 5

-

-

-

-

-

-

35,100

40,000

4.5

35,100

40,000

VA3

Phase 1C

-

-

-

-

-

-

49,316

35,000

6.0

49,316

35,000

Phase 1D

-

-

-

-

-

-

34,143

22,000

3.0

34,143

22,000

Phase 1E

-

-

-

-

-

-

23,365

22,000

3.0

23,365

22,000

Total data center expansion

54,388

$

383

$

39,000

-%

6.0

489,870

$

337,950

50.0

544,258

$

376,950

New development

Ground-up construction

VA3

Phase 2

-

-

-

-

-

-

289,173

200,000

27.0

289,173

200,000

Reston Campus Expansion

Future Phases

-

-

-

-

-

-

413,745

550,000

54.0

413,745

550,000

Pre-construction

SV9

-

-

-

-

-

-

240,000

325,000

30.0

240,000

325,000

Total new development

- $

- $

-

-%

-

942,918

$

1,075,000

111.0

942,918

$

1,075,000

Total development(1)(2)

54,388

$

383

$

39,000

-%

6.0

1,432,788

$

1,412,950

161.0

1,487,176

$

1,451,950

  1. In addition to new development and incremental capacity in existing core and shell buildings, we have land adjacent to our NY2 facility, in the form of an existing parking lot. By utilizing this land, we believe we can build approximately 100,000 NRSF of data center capacity in Secaucus, New Jersey, upon receipt of necessary entitlements.
  2. We have an estimated $34.0 million in deferred expansion capital under construction at multiple properties as of December 31, 2020, of which $6.9 million has been incurred to-date. We estimate approximately $35 million of additional deferred expansion capital may be required in the future to support existing or anticipated future customer utilization.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

18

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Market Capitalization and Debt Summary

(in thousands, except per share data)

Market Capitalization

Shares or

Equivalents

Market Price as of

Market Value

Outstanding

December 31, 2020

Equivalents

Common shares

42,768

$

125.28

$

5,357,994

Operating partnership units

5,917

125.28

741,255

Total equity

6,099,249

Total net principal debt outstanding(1)

1,717,957

Total enterprise value

$

7,817,206

Net principal debt to enterprise value

22.0

%

  1. Net principal debt outstanding includes total principal debt outstanding net of $5.5 million of cash and cash equivalents.

Debt Summary(1)

Weighted

Outstanding as of:

Average

December 31,

December 31,

Instrument

Rate(2)

2020

2019

Revolving credit facility

1.39

%

$

148,500

$

62,500

Senior unsecured term loans

2.27

700,000

700,000

Senior unsecured notes(3)

4.16

875,000

725,000

Total principal debt outstanding

1,723,500

1,487,500

Unamortized deferred financing costs

(7,589)

(9,098)

Total debt

$

1,715,911

$

1,478,402

Weighted average interest rate

3.16 %

Floating rate vs. fixed rate debt

9% / 91%

29% / 71%

  1. See the filed Form 10-K and 10-Q for information on specific debt instruments.
  2. The interest rates above reflect the impacts of interest rate swap agreements.
  3. On May 6, 2020, we entered into a note purchase agreement to issue an aggregate principal amount of $150 million, 3.75% Series C senior notes maturing on May 6, 2027 (the "2027 Notes").

Debt Maturities

  1. The revolving credit facility contains a one-time extension option, which, if exercised, would extend the maturity date to November 2024.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

19

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Interest Summary, Debt Covenants and Liquidity

(in thousands)

Interest Expense Components

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2020

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest expense and fees

$

13,748

$

13,555

$

13,630

$

53,733

$

52,022

Amortization of deferred financing costs and

hedge amortization

1,028

1,028

970

4,128

3,338

Capitalized interest

(2,843)

(3,199)

(3,683)

(12,775)

(13,648)

Total interest expense

$

11,933

$

11,384

$

10,917

$

45,086

$

41,712

Percent capitalized

19.2 %

21.9 %

25.2 %

22.1 %

24.7 %

Debt Covenants and Liquidity

Revolving Credit Facility and Senior Unsecured Term Loans and Notes

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

Required Compliance

2020

2020

2020

2020

2019

Fixed charge coverage ratio

Greater than 1.50x

6.0 x

6.1 x

6.5 x

5.8 x

5.9 x

Total indebtedness to gross asset

value

Less than 60%

33.6 %

32.3 %

31.1 %

31.2 %

29.0 %

Secured debt to gross asset value

Less than 40%

-%

-%

-%

-%

-%

Revolving credit facility availability

$

450,000

$

450,000

$

450,000

$

450,000

$

450,000

Borrowings outstanding

(148,500)

(120,000)

(99,000)

(155,500)

(62,500)

Outstanding letters of credit

(6,053)

(6,053)

(6,053)

(6,053)

(4,879)

Current availability

$

295,447

$

323,947

$

344,947

$

288,447

$

382,621

Cash

5,543

2,894

2,686

3,307

3,048

Current liquidity

$

300,990

$

326,841

$

347,633

$

291,754

$

385,669

Subsequent debt financing(1)

-

-

50,000

100,000

-

Pro forma liquidity

$

300,990

$

326,841

$

397,633

$

391,754

$

385,669

  1. On May 6, 2020, the Company executed a note purchase agreement to issue an aggregate principal of $150 million senior notes. On May 6, 2020, we issued $100 million of senior notes, and on July 14, 2020, we issued the remaining $50 million of senior notes. The proceeds from the senior notes were used to pay down outstanding amounts on the revolving credit facility.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

20

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Components of Net Asset Value (NAV)

(in thousands)

Cash Net Operating Income

Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI)

Q4 2020

Annualized

Operating Income

$

34,352

$

137,408

Adjustments:

Depreciation and amortization

44,386

177,544

General and administrative

10,302

41,208

Net Operating Income

$

89,040

$

356,160

Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI)

Net Operating Income

$

89,040

$

356,160

Adjustments:

Straight-line rent

(1,243)

(4,972)

Amortization of above and below-market leases

(37)

(148)

Cash NOI

$

87,760

$

351,040

Cash NOI with backlog (83.8% leased)(1)

$

93,387

$

373,546

Cash stabilized NOI (93% leased)

$

103,639

$

414,556

  1. Cash NOI with backlog includes cash backlog as of December 31, 2020, less any leasing of currently occupied NRSF and data center projects under development.

Development Projects

Data Center Projects Under Construction

Q4 2020

TKD construction in progress(1)

$

383

Remaining spend(1)

38,617

Total

$

39,000

Targeted stabilized annual yields

12 - 16 %

Annualized pro forma NOI range

$

4,600 - 6,200

  1. Does not include spend associated with leasing commissions. See page 18 for further breakdown of data center projects under construction.

Other Assets and Liabilities

Other Assets

Remaining construction in progress(1)

Cash and cash equivalents

Accounts and other receivables

Other tangible assets

Total other assets

Liabilities Principal debt

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities Accrued dividends and distributions

Total liabilities

Weighted average common shares and units - diluted

Q4 2020

$

319,028

5,543

20,849

30,095

$

375,515

$

1,723,500

132,289

63,878

$

1,919,667

48,472

  1. Represents the book value of in-progress capital projects, including land and shell building, of future data center expansion, non-recurring investments, tenant improvements and recurring capital expenditures.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

21

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

2021 Guidance

(in thousands, except per share data)

The annual guidance provided below represents forward-looking projections, which are based on current economic conditions, internal assumptions about our existing customer base and the supply and demand dynamics of the markets in which we operate. Please refer to the press release for additional information on forward-looking statements.

2021

Implied

Low

High

Mid

2020

Growth(1)

Net income attributable to common diluted shares

$

1.81

$

1.91

$

1.86

$

1.95

(4.6)%

Real estate depreciation and amortization

3.61

3.61

3.61

3.36

FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted

$

5.42

$

5.52

$

5.47

$

5.31

3.0 %

Projected operating results:

Total operating revenues

$

642,000

$

652,000

$

647,000

$

606,824

6.6 %

Interconnection revenues

87,000

93,000

90,000

84,073

7.0

General and administrative expenses

47,000

51,000

49,000

44,026

11.3

Property taxes and insurance

27,500

29,500

28,500

23,996

18.8

Net Income

$

88,000

$

93,000

$

90,500

$

94,617

(4.4)%

Depreciation and amortization

182,500

182,500

182,500

168,915

8.0

Other adjustments(2)

65,500

70,500

68,000

60,985

11.5

Adjusted EBITDA

$

336,000

$

346,000

$

341,000

$

324,517

5.1 %

Guidance drivers:

Annual rental churn rate

6.5

%

8.5 %

7.5

%

11.6 %

Cash rent growth on data center renewals

- %

2.0 %

1.0

%

0.8 %

Capitalized interest

16.0

%

20.0

%

18.0

%

22.1

%

Sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue

3.7

%

3.9

%

3.8

%

3.9

%

Capital expenditures:

Data center expansion

$

165,000

$

195,000

$

180,000

$

202,992

Non-recurring investments

2,000

5,000

3,500

3,963

Tenant improvements

4,500

6,500

5,500

5,919

Recurring capital expenditures - data center

10,000

15,000

12,500

8,336

Recurring capital expenditures - office & light-industrial(3)

3,500

3,500

3,500

-

Total capital expenditures

$

185,000

$

225,000

$

205,000

$

221,210

  1. Implied growth is based on the midpoint of 2021 guidance.
  2. Refer to the appendix for the adjustments made to net income to calculate adjusted EBITDA.
  3. Included in our recurring capital expenditures is an estimated $3.5 million of expenditures related to an office lease expected to commence in Q2 2021.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

22

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Appendix

Definitions

This document includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are helpful in understanding our business, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs") and therefore may not be comparable. The non-GAAP measures should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance and should be considered only a supplement to net income, cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of profitability and/or liquidity, computed in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Funds From Operations "AFFO" is a non-GAAP measure that is used as a supplemental operating measure specifically for comparing year over year ability to fund dividend distribution from operating activities. We use AFFO as a basis to address our ability to fund our dividend payments. AFFO is calculated by adding to or subtracting from FFO:

  1. Plus: Amortization of deferred financing costs and hedge amortization
  2. Plus: Non-cash compensation
  3. Plus: Non-real estate depreciation
  4. Plus: Impairment charges
  5. Plus: Below market debt amortization
  6. Plus: Original issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
  7. Plus / Less: Net straight line rent adjustments (lessor revenue and lessee expense)
  8. Plus / Less: Net amortization of above and below market leases
  9. Less: Recurring capital expenditures
  10. Less: Tenant improvements
  11. Less: Capitalized leasing costs

Capitalized leasing costs consist of commissions payable to third parties, including brokers, leasing agents, referral agents, and internal sales commissions payable to employees. Capitalized leasing costs are accrued and deducted from AFFO generally in the period the lease is executed. Leasing costs are generally paid a) to third party brokers and internal sales employees 50% at customer lease signing and 50% at lease commencement and b) to referral and leasing agents monthly over the lease term as and to the extent we receive payment from the end customer.

AFFO is not intended to represent cash flow from operations for the period, and is only intended to provide an additional measure of performance by adjusting for the effect of certain items noted above included in FFO. Other REITs widely report AFFO, however, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating AFFO and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs.

Annualized Rent

Monthly contractual rent under existing commenced customer leases as of quarter-end, multiplied by 12. This amount reflects total annualized base rent before any one-time or non-recurring rent abatements and excludes power revenue, interconnection revenue and operating expense reimbursement.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

23

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Appendix

Data Center Leasing Metrics

  • Cash Rental Churn Rate - represents data center leases which are not renewed or are terminated during the period. Rental churn is calculated based on the annualized cash rent of data center expired leases terminated in the period, compared with total data center annualized rent at the beginning of the period.
  • Cash and GAAP Rent Growth - represents the change in rental rates on renewed data center leases signed during the period, as compared with the previous rental rates for the same space. Cash and GAAP rent growth are calculated based on annualized rent from the renewed data center lease compared to annualized rent from the expired data center lease.

Data Center Net Rentable Square Feet ("NRSF")

Both occupied and available data center NRSF includes a factor based on management's estimate of space to account for a customer's proportionate share of the required data center support space (such as the mechanical, telecommunications and utility rooms) and building common areas, which may be updated on a periodic basis to reflect the most current build-out of our properties.

Deferred Expansion Capital

As we construct data center capacity, we work to optimize both the amount of the capital we deploy on power and cooling infrastructure and the timing of that capital deployment; as such, we generally construct our power and cooling infrastructure supporting our data center NRSF based on our estimate of customer utilization. This practice can result in our investment at a later time in Deferred Expansion Capital. We define Deferred Expansion Capital as our estimate of the incremental capital we may invest in the future to add power or cooling infrastructure to support existing or anticipated future customer utilization of NRSF within our operating data centers. From time to time, we may revise our estimate of Deferred Expansion Capital as well as the potential time period during which we may invest it. See the Development Summary for more detail.

Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre) and Adjusted

EBITDA

EBITDAre is calculated in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). EBITDAre is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from the sale of depreciated property, and impairment of depreciated property. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by adding our non-cash compensation expense, transaction costs from unsuccessful deals and business combinations and litigation expense to EBITDAre as well as adjusting for the impact of other impairment charges, gains or losses from sales of undepreciated land and gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt. Management uses EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of our ability to incur and service debt. In addition, we consider EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDA to be appropriate supplemental measures of our performance because they eliminate depreciation and interest, which permits investors to view income from operations without the impact of non-cash depreciation or the cost of debt. However, because EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and taxes, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utilization as a cash flow measurement is limited.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

24

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Appendix

Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a supplemental measure of our performance which should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income and cash provided by operating activities as a measure of operating performance. We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by Nareit. FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and undepreciated land and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

Our management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, by excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs.

We offer this measure because we recognize that investors use FFO as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations. FFO is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a measure of liquidity, an alternative to net income, cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. In addition, our calculations of FFO are not necessarily comparable to FFO as calculated by other REITs that do not use the same definition or implementation guidelines or interpret the standards differently from us. Investors in our securities should not rely on these measures as a substitute for any GAAP measure, including net income.

GAAP Annualized Rent

Represents the monthly average contractual rent as stated on customer contracts, multiplied by 12. This amount is inclusive of any one-time or non-recurring rent abatements and excludes power revenue, interconnection revenue and operating expense reimbursement.

Monthly Recurring Revenue per Cabinet Equivalent Billed

Represents the turn-key monthly recurring colocation revenue ("MRR") per cabinet equivalent billed. We define MRR as recurring contractual revenue, including rental, power, and interconnection revenue and operating expense reimbursement, under existing commenced customer leases. MRR per cabinet equivalent is calculated as (current quarter MRR/3) divided by ((quarter-end cabinet equivalents billed plus prior quarter-end cabinet equivalents billed)/2). Cabinet equivalents are calculated as cage-usable square feet (turn-key leased NRSF/NRSF factor) divided by 25.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

25

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Appendix

Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Cash NOI - NOI, and cash NOI are supplemental measures for the operating performance of the Company's portfolio. NOI is operating revenues less operating expenses adjusted for items such as depreciation and amortization, general and administrative expenses, transaction costs from unsuccessful deals and business combinations and litigation expenses. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above and below market rent amortization.

NRSF Held for Development

Represents incremental data center capacity that may be constructed in existing facilities that requires significant capital investment in order to develop new data center facilities. The estimates are based on current construction plans and expectations regarding entitlements, and they are subject to change based on current economic conditions, final zoning approvals, and the supply and demand of the market. The estimated NRSF for new development projects is based on the entire building size. NRSF placed into service may change depending on the final construction and utilization of the built space.

NRSF Under Construction

Represents NRSF for which substantial activities are ongoing to prepare the property for its intended use following development. The NRSF reflects management's estimate of engineering drawings and required support space and is subject to change based on final demising of space. TKD estimated development costs include two components: 1) general construction to ready the NRSF as data center space and 2) power, cooling and other infrastructure to provide the designed amount of power capacity for the project. Following development completion, incremental capital, referred to as Deferred Expansion Capital, may be invested to support existing or anticipated future customer utilization of NRSF within our operating data centers.

NRSF Pre-Construction

Represents NRSF for which the projects are in the design and permitting stage. Construction will commence upon receipt of the applicable permits. The estimated completion dates are subject to change based on the timing of final design and permitting approvals.

Turn-KeySame-Store

Includes turn-key data center space that was leased or available to be leased to our colocation customers as of December 31, 2018, at each of our properties, and excludes powered shell data center space, office and light- industrial space and space for which development was completed and became available to be leased after December 31, 2018. The turn-keysame-store space as of December 31, 2018, is 1,972,441 NRSF. We track same-store on a computer room basis within each data center facility.

Stabilized and Pre-Stabilized NRSF

Data center projects and facilities that recently have been developed and are in the initial lease-up phase are classified as pre-stabilized NRSF until they reach 85% occupancy or have been in service for 24 months. Pre-stabilized projects and facilities become stabilized operating properties at the earlier of achievement of 85% occupancy or 24 months after development completion and are included in the stabilized operating NRSF.

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Overview

Financial

Operating

Development

Capital

Components

Guidance

Appendix

26

Statements

Portfolio

Structure

of NAV

Disclaimer

CoreSite Realty Corporation published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
