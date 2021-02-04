CoreSite Realty : 4Q20 Supplemental

- Signed $37.6 Million of New and Expansion Sales for the Full Year 2020, Including $9.7 Million in Q4 - - Delivered New Data Center Capacity of 192,000 NRSF During 2020, Including 50,000 NRSF in Q4 -
- Ended 2020 with 40 Megawatts of Leasable Capacity -
DENVER, CO - February 4, 2021 - CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) ("the Company"), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced financial results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2020.
2020 Annual Highlights
Key Financial Results - o Grew operating revenues to $606.8 million, an annual increase of 6.0% o Delivered net income of $1.95 per common diluted share, an annual decrease of $0.10 per share o Grew adjusted EBITDA to $324.5 million, an annual increase of 5.3% o Generated Funds From Operations ("FFO") of $5.31 per diluted share and unit, an annual increase of $0.21 per share, or 4.1% o Signed $37.6 million of annualized GAAP rent, a record year for retail and small scale leasing o Commenced $45.2 million of annualized GAAP rent o Delivered new data center capacity of 192,000 net rentable square feet ("NRSF") comprised of 22 megawatts ("MW")
Q4 2020 Quarterly Highlights
Key Financial Results - o Grew operating revenues to $154.9 million, an increase of 6.1% year over year o Delivered net income of $0.46 per common diluted share, a decrease of $0.05 year over year o Grew adjusted EBITDA to $82.8 million, an increase of 4.7% year over year o Generated FFO of $1.34 per diluted share and unit, an increase of $0.04, or 3.1%, year over year o Paid a dividend of $1.23 per share for the fourth quarter on January 15th, representing an increase of 0.8% over the previous quarter.
Lease Commencements- o Commenced 147 new and expansion leases for 109,154 NRSF, representing $20.4 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $187 per square foot
Leasing Activity- o Signed 151 new and expansion leases for 53,953 NRSF and $9.7 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $180 per square foot o Renewed 260 leases for 121,420 NRSF and $15.8 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $130 per square foot o Renewed leases reflected an increase of 1.0% in cash rent and 4.4% in GAAP rent, and churn was 5.4%
Q4 2020 Notable Events
Delivered new data center capacity on its Los Angeles campus o Completed and placed into service LA3 Phase 1 for 50,000 NRSF with 80% leased o Commenced the previously announced LA3 pre-lease for 38,000 NRSF and 4.5 MWs
"We executed well on each of our 2020 priorities amidst the backdrop of the global pandemic," said Paul Szurek, CoreSite's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The pandemic created a challenging environment that forced the team to rethink prior practices, and I'm proud of our ability to adapt quickly while continuing to execute on each priority."
Sales Activity
CoreSite achieved new and expansion sales of almost $9.7 million of annualized GAAP rent for the quarter, which included $4.4 million of annualized GAAP rent from retail colocation leases, $3.7 million of annualized GAAP rent from small scale leases, and $1.5 million from large scale leases.
"We delivered solid new and expansion sales in the fourth quarter, ending 2020 strongly," said Steve Smith, CoreSite's Chief Revenue Officer. "We believe we are well positioned to continue to take advantage of our available, contiguous capacity and to translate new and vacant capacity into increased sales opportunities as we attract new customers and grow with our existing customers that value our platform."
As of December 31, 2020, CoreSite had annualized GAAP backlog of $7.8 million, or $21.4 million on a cash basis.
Other Financial Results
CoreSite's $154.9 million of operating revenues for the fourth quarter included $130.4 million of rental, power and related revenue, reflecting 5.5% year over year growth, $21.9 million of interconnection revenue, reflecting 12.7% year over year growth, and $2.6 million of office, light-industrial and other revenue. Net income was $22.4 million for the quarter, or $0.46 attributable to each common diluted share.
Development Activity
CoreSite continues to execute on its property development pipeline and exited 2020 with 40 MW of available capacity in its top five markets, compared to 23 MW at the end of 2019. The Company has delivered a significant amount of capacity year-to-date, which enables it to turn up services for its customers quickly.
During the fourth quarter, CoreSite completed and placed into service LA3 Phase 1, comprising 50,000 NRSF and 6 MWs of turn-key data center capacity. LA3 Phase 1 is 80% leased.
The Company completed and placed into service 192,000 NRSF comprised of 22 MWs of capacity during 2020.
LA3 Phase 2 comprised of 54,000 NRSF and 6 MWs was placed under construction in late December 2020. This project is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2021.
CoreSite's ongoing data center development and operational position includes -
the ability to increase its occupied footprint of Tier 1, purpose-built data centers, both owned or leased, by approximately 2.0 million NRSF, or about 87.4%, including space unoccupied, under construction, pre- construction or held for development, and
owning (versus leasing) 93.1% of its current and developable 4.3 million data center NRSF, supporting operational control, expansion and long-term expense management.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
The Company's balance sheet remains strong, with a ratio of net principal debt to fourth quarter annualized adjusted EBITDA of 5.2 times, or 5.1 times including backlog. As of the end of the fourth quarter, CoreSite had approximately $301.0 million of current liquidity, including $5.5 million of cash and $295.5 million of available capacity on its revolving credit facility.
Operational Excellence
The Company achieved seven-nines, or 99.999996%, of uptime for power and cooling across its portfolio of data centers, which exceeded the Company's target of six-nines and the industry standard of five-nines.
2021 Financial Outlook
CoreSite's outlook is based on current economic conditions, internal assumptions about its customer base, and the supply and demand dynamics of the markets in which it operates. The guidance does not include the impact of any future financing, investment or disposition activities, beyond what has already been disclosed.
The Company's guidance for 2021 includes -
Total operating revenues in the range of $642.0 million to $652.0 million, representing 6.6% growth at the midpoint,
Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $336.0 million to $346.0 million, representing 5.1% growth at the midpoint,o Net income attributable to common diluted shares in the range of $1.81 to $1.91, representing a decrease of
4.4% at the midpoint, and o FFO per common diluted share and unit in the range of $5.42 to $5.52, representing growth of 3.0% at the midpoint.
CoreSite's 2021 guidance drivers include -
Annual rental churn rate in the range of 6.5% to 8.5%,
Cash rent growth on data center renewals in the range of 0.0% to 2.0%, ando Total capital expenditures in the range of $185.0 million to $225.0 million.
The difference between net income and FFO represents real estate depreciation and amortization. For further details on the Company's 2021 guidance, including operating revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, depreciation and amortization and capital expenditures, along with guidance drivers and other information, please see page 22 of CoreSite's Supplemental Information.
About CoreSite
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options - all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This earnings release and accompanying supplemental information may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: the geographic concentration of the Company's data centers in certain markets and any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the level of supply of or demand for data center space in these markets; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; significant industry competition, including indirect competition from cloud service providers; failure to obtain necessary outside financing; the ability to service existing debt; the failure to qualify or maintain its status as a REIT; financial market fluctuations; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; the effects on our business operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions resulting from the spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") in our markets, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state and federal governments in response to such spread of COVID-19; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Low-latency, secure and reliable access to Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle and IBM from eight key
North American Markets.
ONE DATA CENTER PROVIDER. EVERYTHING YOU NEED.
CONNECTIVITY TO NETWORKS AND CLOUDS
THE BEST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE
Connecting to cloud and network providers within the same data center campus can save thousands of dollars a month in networking and data egress fees while reducing latency
Optionality to connect to 775+ cloud, IT and network service providers as business needs evolve
30,000+ interconnections
Peering and cloud exchanges
The CoreSite Interconnect GatewaySM allows customers to rapidly optimize application performance with a 100% managed solution
CoreSite's Inter-Site Connectivity allows SDN connectivity between its markets, enabling access to its national ecosystem
460+ team dedicated to ensuring optimal data center performance and meeting the needs of our 1,375+ customers at all times of day
Consistent customer satisfaction demonstrated by customer expansion and retention
Dedicated move-in and service representatives, and in-house 24/7 data center operations personnel
100% uptime Service Level Agreement with a minimum of six-nines portfolio uptime goal - achieved seven-nines of uptime for two consecutive years
Prepared to support and respond to our customers, employees, and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic
Direct access through our customer portal to provision new space, power, cross-connects, and monitor temperature, humidity, and power draw
HIGH GROWTH, HIGH-DENSITY SOLUTIONS
LOW LATENCY, EDGE MARKETS, GLOBAL REACH
Cloud connectivity is important, and so is the ability for a data center campus to grow as business evolves
The ability to cost-effectively scale from a single cabinet to a large-scale deployment
Data center campuses that connect our buildings via short-run dark fiber to a network/cloud dense campus ecosystem
Flexible and high-density solutions
The closer a business is to its end users, the easier it is to provide a high quality experience
25 operating data centers in eight major metros that provide access to 75% of US businesses within 5 milliseconds
National footprint with international cloud and data center partnerships for multi-market requirements
Access to subsea cables for international reach
(in thousands, except per share, NRSF and MRR data)
Summary of Results
GAAP Financial Measures Operating revenues
Net income
Net income attributable to common shares
Net income per share attributable to common shares - diluted
REIT Financial Measures(1)Funds from operations (FFO) to
shares and units
Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)
EBITDAre Adjusted EBITDA
FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted
Other Financial Ratios
EBITDAre Margin
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
For the period of
Growth %
Growth %
Growth %
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q4 2019
Q/Q
Y/Y
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Y/Y
$
154,938
$
153,981
$
146,035
0.6 %
6.1 %
$
606,824
$
572,727
6.0
%
22,409
24,132
24,745
(7.1)
(9.4)
94,617
99,037
(4.5)
19,658
21,132
19,194
(7.0)
2.4
79,309
75,840
4.6
$
0.46
$
0.50
$
0.51
(8.0)
(9.8)
$
1.95
$
2.05
(4.9)
$
64,927
$
64,268
$
62,935
1.0 %
3.2 %
$
256,848
$
246,079
4.4
%
61,694
62,580
62,193
(1.4)
(0.8)
249,675
247,318
1.0
78,738
77,285
75,421
1.9
4.4
308,674
293,741
5.1
82,771
81,441
79,024
1.6
4.7
324,517
308,132
5.3
$
1.34
$
1.33
$
1.30
0.8
3.1
$
5.31
$
5.10
4.1
50.8 %
50.2 %
51.6 %
60
bps
(80) bps
50.9 %
51.3 %
(40)
bps
53.4 %
52.9 %
54.1 %
50
bps
(70) bps
53.5 %
53.8 %
(30)
bps
Enterprise value
22.0 %
22.6 %
21.6 %
21.8 %
21.5 %
See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures on page 12 and a discussion of the non-GAAP disclosures in the Appendix.
Backlog is the annualized rent for data center leases that were signed, but have not yet commenced during the quarter. Backlog for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $7.8 million on a GAAP basis and $21.4 million on a cash basis.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, except per share data)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Assets:
Investments in real estate:
Land
$
104,734
$
94,593
Buildings and improvements
2,273,536
1,989,731
2,378,270
2,084,324
Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(867,975)
(720,498)
Net investment in operating properties
1,510,295
1,363,826
Construction in progress
319,411
394,474
Net investments in real estate
1,829,706
1,758,300
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
173,928
172,976
Cash and cash equivalents
5,543
3,048
Accounts and other receivables, net
20,849
21,008
Lease intangibles, net
2,507
3,939
Goodwill
40,646
40,646
Other assets, net
103,094
101,082
Total assets
$
2,176,273
$
2,100,999
Liabilities and equity:
Liabilities
Debt, net
$
1,715,911
$
1,478,402
Operating lease liabilities
189,404
187,443
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
79,140
123,304
Accrued dividends and distributions
63,878
62,332
Acquired below-market lease contracts, net
2,313
2,511
Unearned revenue, prepaid rent and other liabilities
53,149
33,119
Total liabilities
2,103,795
1,887,111
Stockholders' equity
Common stock, par value $0.01
422
373
Additional paid-in capital
555,595
512,324
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(20,526)
(6,026)
Distributions in excess of net income
(471,910)
(348,509)
Total stockholders' equity
63,581
158,162
Noncontrolling interests
8,897
55,726
Total equity
72,478
213,888
Total liabilities and equity
$
2,176,273
$
2,100,999
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Operating revenues:
Data center revenue:(1)
Rental, power, and related revenue
$
130,430
$
130,300
$
123,597
$
512,343
$
485,131
Interconnection revenue
21,947
21,144
19,477
84,073
75,751
Total data center revenue
152,377
151,444
143,074
596,416
560,882
Office, light-industrial and other revenue
2,561
2,537
2,961
10,408
11,845
Total operating revenues
154,938
153,981
146,035
606,824
572,727
Operating expenses:
Property operating and maintenance
43,649
44,986
39,865
169,855
157,293
Real estate taxes and insurance
6,218
5,989
5,709
23,996
22,866
Depreciation and amortization
44,386
41,759
39,737
168,915
152,925
Sales and marketing
5,844
5,901
5,527
23,726
22,439
General and administrative
10,302
10,854
10,641
44,026
43,764
Rent
10,187
8,966
8,872
36,547
32,624
Total operating expenses
120,586
118,455
110,351
467,065
431,911
Operating income
34,352
35,526
35,684
139,759
140,816
Interest expense
(11,933)
(11,384)
(10,917)
(45,086)
(41,712)
Income before income taxes
22,419
24,142
24,767
94,673
99,104
Income tax expense
(10)
(10)
(22)
(56)
(67)
Net income
22,409
24,132
24,745
94,617
99,037
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
2,751
3,000
5,551
15,308
23,197
Net income attributable to common shares
$
19,658
$
21,132
$
19,194
$
79,309
$
75,840
Net income per share attributable to
common shares:
Basic
$
0.46
$
0.50
$
0.51
$
1.96
$
2.06
Diluted
$
0.46
$
0.50
$
0.51
$
1.95
$
2.05
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
42,330
42,235
37,291
40,453
36,766
Diluted
42,529
42,404
37,489
40,634
36,944
Below is a breakout of our contractual data center rental, power, and tenant reimbursements and other revenue:
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Rental revenue
$
83,891
$
82,943
$
79,257
$
329,331
$
308,623
Power revenue
43,374
43,112
41,804
169,667
165,406
Tenant reimbursement and other
3,165
4,245
2,536
13,345
11,102
Rental, power, and related revenue
$
130,430
$
130,300
$
123,597
$
512,343
$
485,131
(in thousands, except per share data)
Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO
Net income
Real estate depreciation and amortization
FFO available to common shareholders and OP unit holders
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted Weighted average OP units outstanding - diluted Total weighted average shares and units outstanding -
diluted
FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
22,409
$
24,132
$
24,745
$
94,617
$
99,037
42,518
40,136
38,190
162,231
147,042
$
64,927
$
64,268
$
62,935
$
256,848
$
246,079
42,529
42,404
37,489
40,634
36,944
5,943
6,030
10,797
7,777
11,275
48,472
48,434
48,286
48,411
48,219
$
1.34
$
1.33
$
1.30
$
5.31
$
5.10
Reconciliation of FFO to AFFO
FFO available to common shareholders and unit holders
Adjustments:
Amortization of deferred financing costs and hedge amortization
Amortization of above and below market leases Recurring capital expenditures(1)
Tenant improvements Capitalized leasing costs
AFFO available to common shareholders and OP unit holders
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
$
64,927
$
64,268
$
62,935
$
256,848
$
246,079
1,028
1,028
970
4,128
3,338
4,033
4,156
3,603
15,843
14,384
1,868
1,623
1,547
6,684
5,883
(1,243)
(496)
671
(2,323)
5,637
(37)
(34)
(35)
(139)
(254)
(2,457)
(2,911)
(3,468)
(8,336)
(7,404)
(1,506)
(1,275)
(1,173)
(5,919)
(4,267)
(4,919)
(3,779)
(2,857)
(17,111)
(16,078)
$
61,694
$
62,580
$
62,193
$
249,675
$
247,318
Recurring capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2019, included, and therefore, was reduced due to a $1.7 million energy efficiency rebate received from the power utility related to the replacement of our chiller plant at LA2.
Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income
$
22,409
$
24,132
$
24,745
$
94,617
$
99,037
Adjustments:
Interest expense
11,933
11,384
10,917
45,086
41,712
Income taxes
10
10
22
56
67
Depreciation and amortization
44,386
41,759
39,737
168,915
152,925
EBITDAre
$
78,738
$
77,285
$
75,421
$
308,674
$
293,741
Non-cash compensation
4,033
4,156
3,603
15,843
14,384
Transaction costs / litigation
-
-
-
-
7
Adjusted EBITDA
$
82,771
$
81,441
$
79,024
$
324,517
$
308,132
For additional discussion of these non-GAAP measures, see the Appendix starting on page 23.
Data Center Operating Portfolio
Annualized
Stabilized
Pre-Stabilized
Total
Held for
Rent
Total
Percent
Total
Percent
Percent
NRSF Under
Development
Market
($000)(1)
NRSF
Occupied(2)
NRSF
Occupied(2)
NRSF
Occupied(2)
Construction
NRSF
Total NRSF
San Francisco Bay
$
102,152
888,108
52,201
940,309
-
240,000
1,180,309
86.1 %
75.1 %
85.5 %
Los Angeles (3)
91,158
563,943
91.8
67,614
65.4
631,557
89.0
54,388
64,740
750,685
Northern Virginia
57,872
516,036
85.6
51,233
27.7
567,269
83.7
-
809,742
1,377,011
New York
22,492
168,267
87.9
34,589
16.0
202,856
75.6
-
81,799
284,655
Chicago
16,708
178,407
87.1
54,798
0.7
233,205
66.8
-
112,368
345,573
Boston
14,952
122,730
78.0
19,961
-
142,691
67.1
-
110,985
253,676
Denver
5,483
34,924
77.5
-
-
34,924
77.5
-
-
34,924
Miami
1,756
30,176
81.5
-
-
30,176
81.5
-
13,154
43,330
Total Data Center
$
312,573
2,502,591
Facilities
Office & Light-
9,536
418,110
Industrial (4)
Total Portfolio
$
322,109
2,920,701
86.9
%280,396
79.7
-
85.9
%280,396
36.9
%2,782,987
-
418,110
36.9
%3,201,097
81.9
%
79.7
81.6
%
54,388 1,432,788 4,270,163
- (49,799) 368,311
54,388 1,382,989 4,638,474
On a gross basis, our total portfolio annualized rent was approximately $327.8 million as of December 31, 2020, which includes $5.7 million in operating expense reimbursements under modified gross and triple-net leases.
Includes customer leases that have commenced as of December 31, 2020. If all leases signed during the current and prior periods had commenced, the percent occupied would have been as follows:
Percent Leased
Stabilized
Pre-Stabilized
Total
Total Data Center Facilities
88.6
%
38.7
%
83.6
%
Total Portfolio
88.1
%
38.7
%
83.8
%
In the fourth quarter of 2020, CoreSite made the decision to exit and vacate our leased data center space at LA4 and two computer rooms at LA1 by the end of 2021. These spaces, which represent 21,850 NRSF for LA4 and 6,723 NRSF at LA1, were previously acquired in 2018 through the acquisition of U.S. Colo. Due to this business decision, we have excluded these leased spaces and the associated annualized rent from the reported Los Angeles market operating property portfolio.
Included within our Reston Campus Expansion held for development space is 49,799 NRSF which is currently operating as office and light- industrial space.
10 Largest Customers (total portfolio, including data center and office and light-industrial "OLI")
Weighted
Percentage
Percentage
Average
Number
Total
of Total
Annualized
of Total
Remaining
of
Occupied
Operating
Rent
Annualized
Lease Term in
CoreSite Vertical
Customer Industry
Locations
NRSF
NRSF(1)
($000)
Rent(2)
Months(3)
1
Cloud
Public Cloud
10
210,404
6.6
%
$
41,659
12.9
%
82
2
Enterprise
Digital Content
8
157,560
4.9
21,403
6.6
35
3
Cloud
Public Cloud
11
328,424
10.3
19,797
6.1
37
4
Cloud
Public Cloud
3
118,684
3.7
13,714
4.3
35
5
Network
Global Service Provider
9
44,147
1.4
9,359
2.9
20
6
Enterprise(4)
Travel / Hospitality
2
32,828
1.0
6,950
2.2
9
7
Network
US National Service Provider
14
39,868
1.2
5,112
1.6
31
8
Network
Cable Service Provider
16
21,501
0.7
4,391
1.4
24
9
Enterprise
SI & MSP
1
35,695
1.1
4,301
1.3
24
10
Enterprise
Government
3
25,485
0.8
4,075
1.3
138
Total / Weighted Average
1,014,596
31.7
%
$
130,761
40.6
%
50
Represents the customer's total occupied square feet divided by the total operating NRSF in the portfolio as of December 31, 2020.
Represents the customer's total annualized rent divided by the total annualized rent in the portfolio as of December 31, 2020.
Weighted average based on percentage of total annualized rent expiring calculated as of December 31, 2020.
This customer had $8.3 million of annualized rent that expired in Q4 2020, and has $6.7 million of annualized rent expiring in Q4 2021, which will not be renewed.
See Appendix for definitions
Data Center Leasing Activity
GAAP
GAAP
Cash
Leasing
Number
Annualized
Total
Annualized
Rental
Cash
GAAP
Activity
of
Rent
Leased
Rent per
Churn
Rent
Rent
Period
Leases(1)
($000)
NRSF
Leased NRSF
Rate
Growth
Growth
New / expansion leases commenced
YTD 2020
510
$
45,188
232,980
$
194
Q4 2020
147
20,397
109,154
187
Q3 2020
130
7,188
33,233
216
Q2 2020
121
7,925
45,271
175
Q1 2020
112
9,678
45,322
214
Q4 2019
130
16,613
86,187
193
New / expansion leases signed
YTD 2020
509
$
37,647
207,705
$
181
Q4 2020
151
9,685
53,953
180
Q3 2020
129
12,485
72,207
173
Q2 2020
112
3,471
22,191
156
Q1 2020
117
12,006
59,354
202
Q4 2019
129
6,642
30,770
216
Renewal leases signed
YTD 2020
1,182
$
78,801
553,248
$
142
11.6 %
0.8 %
5.5 %
Q4 2020
260
15,844
121,420
130
5.4
1.0
4.4
Q3 2020
309
20,662
135,959
152
1.9
2.9
5.1
Q2 2020
333
24,961
174,926
143
1.0
(1.5)
5.5
Q1 2020
280
17,334
120,943
143
3.3
1.4
7.2
Q4 2019
323
21,921
151,057
145
2.9
(0.8)
0.1
Number of leases represents each agreement with a customer; a lease agreement could include multiple spaces and a customer could have multiple leases.
New / Expansion Leases Signed by Deployment Size by Period(1)
YTD 2020
YTD 2019
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Q4 2019
GAAP Annualized Rent ($000)
Retail Colocation (< 130 CkW)
$
11,686
$
12,318
$
4,448
$
3,589
$
1,901
$
1,748
$
2,783
Small Scale (130 - 500 CkW)
13,577
9,168
3,721
1,634
1,570
6,652
1,379
Large Scale & Hyperscale (> 500 CkW)
12,384
33,493
1,516
7,262
-
3,606
2,480
Total GAAP Annualized Rent
$
37,647
$
54,979
$
9,685
$
12,485
$
3,471
$
12,006
$
6,642
Our new and expansion leases signed are presented based on the critical kilowatt ("CkW") size, which represents the maximum amount of power that customers can draw per their contractual lease agreement.
MRR per Cabinet Equivalent Billed (TKD Occupied Same-Store)
Lease Distribution (total portfolio, including total data center and office and light-industrial "OLI")
Total
Percentage
Percentage
Number
Percentage
Operating
of Total
Annualized
of Total
of
of All
NRSF of
Operating
Rent
Annualized
Lease Distribution
Leases
Leases
Leases
NRSF
($000)
Rent
Unoccupied data center
Leased but not commenced
-
- %
51,272
1.6 % $
-
- %
Available capacity
-
-
453,290
14.2
-
-
Unoccupied OLI
Leased but not commenced
-
-
23,642
0.7
-
-
Available capacity
-
-
61,264
1.9
-
-
Data center deployment by CkW:
Retail Colocation (< 130 CkW)
2,123
85.6
514,978
16.1
78,017
24.2
Small Scale (130 - 500 CkW)
147
5.9
425,734
13.3
69,786
21.6
Large Scale (501 - 2,000 CkW)
47
1.9
419,950
13.1
63,685
19.8
Hyperscale (> 2,000 CkW)
12
0.5
494,912
15.5
84,599
26.3
Powered shell
17
0.7
422,851
13.2
16,486
5.1
OLI
135
5.4
333,204
10.4
9,536
3.0
Portfolio Total
2,481
100.0
%
3,201,097
100.0
%
$
322,109
100.0
%
Lease Expirations (total portfolio, including total data center and office and light-industrial "OLI")
Total
Annualized
Number
Operating
Percentage
Percentage
Annualized
Annualized
Rent Per
of
NRSF of
of Total
Annualized
of Total
Rent Per
Rent at
Leased
Leases
Expiring
Operating
Rent
Annualized
Leased
Expiration
NRSF at
Year of Lease Expiration
Expiring(1)
Leases
NRSF
($000)
Rent
NRSF
($000)(2)
Expiration
Unoccupied data center
-
504,562
15.8
%
$
-
-% $
-
$
-
$
-
Unoccupied OLI
-
84,906
2.6
-
-
-
-
-
2021
1,277
633,077
19.7
94,043
29.2
149
94,673
150
2022
571
386,652
12.1
60,675
18.9
157
62,747
162
2023
314
370,763
11.6
54,524
16.9
147
58,947
159
2024
94
115,102
3.6
18,963
5.9
165
20,352
177
2025
66
211,678
6.6
23,671
7.3
113
37,685
180
2026-Thereafter
24
561,153
17.5
60,697
18.8
108
71,184
127
OLI (3)
135
333,204
10.5
9,536
3.0
29
10,007
30
Portfolio Total / Weighted Average
2,481
3,201,097
100.0
%
$ 322,109
100.0
%
$
123
$ 355,595
$
136
Includes leases that upon expiration will automatically be renewed, primarily on a year-to-year basis. Number of leases represents each agreement with a customer; a lease agreement could include multiple spaces and a customer could have multiple leases.
Represents the final monthly contractual rent under existing customer leases as of December 31, 2020, multiplied by 12. This amount reflects total annualized base rent before any one-time or non-recurring rent abatements and excludes power revenue, interconnection revenue and operating expense reimbursement. Leases expiring during 2021 include annualized rent of $6.1 million associated with lease terms currently on a month-to- month basis.
The office and light-industrial leases are scheduled to expire as follows:
NRSF of
Annualized
Expiring
Rent
Year
Leases
($000)
2021
50,904
$
1,792
2022
67,624
1,549
2023
141,284
3,985
2024
9,983
256
2025
14,933
573
Thereafter
48,476
1,381
Total OLI
333,204
$
9,536
Geographical Diversification
Percentage of Total Data Center
Annualized Rent
Metropolitan Market
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
San Francisco Bay
32.7%
35.8%
Los Angeles
29.2
26.8
Northern Virginia
18.5
17.8
New York
7.2
7.3
Chicago
5.3
5.3
Boston
4.8
5.0
Denver
1.8
1.5
Miami
0.5
0.5
Total
100.0%
100.0%
Vertical Diversification
Percentage of Total Data Center
Annualized Rent
Vertical
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Enterprise
42.2%
44.6%
Cloud
33.8
33.0
Network
24.0
22.4
Total
100.0%
100.0%
Pre-Stabilized Projects
(in thousands, except NRSF, cost per NRSF, MW, and cost per MW data)
Capital Expenditures and Repairs and Maintenance
Year Ended
Three Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2020
Data center expansion(1)
$
202,992
$
29,110
$
37,117
$
70,187
$
66,578
Non-recurring investments(2)
3,963
1,078
980
996
909
Tenant improvements
5,919
1,506
1,275
2,172
966
Recurring capital expenditures(3)
8,336
2,457
2,911
1,550
1,418
Total capital expenditures
$
221,210
$
34,151
$
42,283
$
74,905
$
69,871
Repairs and maintenance expense(4)
$
15,033
$
4,214
$
3,649
$
3,290
$
3,880
Data center expansion capital expenditures include new data center construction, development projects adding capacity to existing data centers and other revenue generating investments. Data center expansion also includes investment of Deferred Expansion Capital.
Non-recurringinvestments include upgrades to existing data center or office space and company-wide improvements that are ancillary to revenue generation, such as internal system development for on-premises IT infrastructure and system-wide security upgrades, which have a future economic benefit.
Recurring capital expenditures include required equipment upgrades with future economic benefit within our operating portfolio.
Repairs and maintenance expense is classified within property operating and maintenance expense in the consolidated statements of operations. These expenditures represent recurring maintenance contracts and repairs to operating equipment necessary to maintain current operations.
Completed Pre-Stabilized Projects
Metropolitan
Power
Cost Per
Cost Per
Percent
Percent
Projects / Facilities
Market
Completion
NRSF
(MW)
Cost(1)
NRSF
MW
Leased(2)
Occupied
LA1
Los Angeles
Q2 2019
17,238
1.5
$
11,635
$
675
$
7,757
45.4 %
42.7 %
VA3 Phase 1B
Northern Virginia
Q2 2019
51,233
6.0
53,393
1,042
8,899
27.7
27.7
BO1
Boston
Q4 2019
19,961
1.5
7,124
357
4,749
-
-
NY2 Phase 3
New York
Q1 2020
34,589
4.0
50,144
1,450
12,536
19.8
16.0
CH2 Phase 1
Chicago
Q2 2020
54,798
6.0
62,988
1,149
10,498
0.8
0.7
SV8 Phase 3
San Francisco Bay
Q2 2020
52,201
6.0
61,375
1,176
10,229
75.1
75.1
LA3 Phase 1
Los Angeles
Q4 2020
50,376
6.0
72,513
1,439
12,086
79.7
73.2
Total completed pre-stabilized
280,396
31.0
$
319,172
$
1,138
$
10,296
38.7
%
36.9
%
Cost includes capital expenditures related to the specific project / phase and, for CH2 Phase 1, LA3 Phase 1, NY2 Phase 3, SV8 Phase 3, and VA3 Phase 1B projects, also includes allocations of capital expenditures related to land, building shell, and infrastructure that were incurred at the beginning of the overall project.
Includes customer leases that have been signed as of December 31, 2020, but have not commenced. The percent leased is determined based on leased NRSF as a proportion of total pre-stabilized NRSF.
Data Center Leasing Capacity
The following chart sets forth the total data center power capacity in megawatts ("MW"), net of backlog, available in our portfolio as of the end of each reporting period presented:
The available capacity represents total MW's within unoccupied operating data center space, net of backlog.
The MWs under construction represents sellable capacity that will be available for lease according to the estimated timeline disclosed in the development table below.
The developable MW's represents the sellable capacity that is currently held for development within existing core and shell buildings.
Development Detail
(in thousands, except NRSF and power data)
Under Construction
Held for Development
Total
Costs
Estimated
Estimated
Estimated
Incurred
Estimated
Percent
Power
NRSF
Power
Projects/Facilities
Completion
NRSF
To- Date
Total
Leased
(MW)
Total Cost
(MW)
NRSF
Cost
Data center expansion
BO1
-
- $
- $
-
-%
-
110,985
$
71,200
9.0
110,985
$
71,200
CH2
Phase 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
56,184
40,000
6.0
56,184
40,000
Phase 3
-
-
-
-
-
-
56,184
40,000
6.0
56,184
40,000
LA1
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,352
1,250
0.5
10,352
1,250
LA3
Phase 2
Q4 2021
54,388
383
39,000
-
6.0
-
-
-
54,388
39,000
Phase 3
54,388
36,000
6.0
54,388
36,000
MI1
-
-
-
-
-
-
13,154
7,500
1.0
13,154
7,500
NY2
Phase 4
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,699
23,000
5.0
46,699
23,000
Phase 5
-
-
-
-
-
-
35,100
40,000
4.5
35,100
40,000
VA3
Phase 1C
-
-
-
-
-
-
49,316
35,000
6.0
49,316
35,000
Phase 1D
-
-
-
-
-
-
34,143
22,000
3.0
34,143
22,000
Phase 1E
-
-
-
-
-
-
23,365
22,000
3.0
23,365
22,000
Total data center expansion
54,388
$
383
$
39,000
-%
6.0
489,870
$
337,950
50.0
544,258
$
376,950
New development
Ground-up construction
VA3
Phase 2
-
-
-
-
-
-
289,173
200,000
27.0
289,173
200,000
Reston Campus Expansion
Future Phases
-
-
-
-
-
-
413,745
550,000
54.0
413,745
550,000
Pre-construction
SV9
-
-
-
-
-
-
240,000
325,000
30.0
240,000
325,000
Total new development
- $
- $
-
-%
-
942,918
$
1,075,000
111.0
942,918
$
1,075,000
Total development(1)(2)
54,388
$
383
$
39,000
-%
6.0
1,432,788
$
1,412,950
161.0
1,487,176
$
1,451,950
In addition to new development and incremental capacity in existing core and shell buildings, we have land adjacent to our NY2 facility, in the form of an existing parking lot. By utilizing this land, we believe we can build approximately 100,000 NRSF of data center capacity in Secaucus, New Jersey, upon receipt of necessary entitlements.
We have an estimated $34.0 million in deferred expansion capital under construction at multiple properties as of December 31, 2020, of which $6.9 million has been incurred to-date. We estimate approximately $35 million of additional deferred expansion capital may be required in the future to support existing or anticipated future customer utilization.
(in thousands, except per share data)
Market Capitalization
Shares or
Equivalents
Market Price as of
Market Value
Outstanding
December 31, 2020
Equivalents
Common shares
42,768
$
125.28
$
5,357,994
Operating partnership units
5,917
125.28
741,255
Total equity
6,099,249
Total net principal debt outstanding(1)
1,717,957
Total enterprise value
$
7,817,206
Net principal debt to enterprise value
22.0
%
Net principal debt outstanding includes total principal debt outstanding net of $5.5 million of cash and cash equivalents.
Debt Summary(1)
Weighted
Outstanding as of:
Average
December 31,
December 31,
Instrument
Rate(2)
2020
2019
Revolving credit facility
1.39
%
$
148,500
$
62,500
Senior unsecured term loans
2.27
700,000
700,000
Senior unsecured notes(3)
4.16
875,000
725,000
Total principal debt outstanding
1,723,500
1,487,500
Unamortized deferred financing costs
(7,589)
(9,098)
Total debt
$
1,715,911
$
1,478,402
Weighted average interest rate
3.16 %
Floating rate vs. fixed rate debt
9% / 91%
29% / 71%
See the filed Form 10-K and 10-Q for information on specific debt instruments.
The interest rates above reflect the impacts of interest rate swap agreements.
On May 6, 2020, we entered into a note purchase agreement to issue an aggregate principal amount of $150 million, 3.75% Series C senior notes maturing on May 6, 2027 (the "2027 Notes").
Debt Maturities
The revolving credit facility contains a one-time extension option, which, if exercised, would extend the maturity date to November 2024.
(in thousands)
Interest Expense Components
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest expense and fees
$
13,748
$
13,555
$
13,630
$
53,733
$
52,022
Amortization of deferred financing costs and
hedge amortization
1,028
1,028
970
4,128
3,338
Capitalized interest
(2,843)
(3,199)
(3,683)
(12,775)
(13,648)
Total interest expense
$
11,933
$
11,384
$
10,917
$
45,086
$
41,712
Percent capitalized
19.2 %
21.9 %
25.2 %
22.1 %
24.7 %
Debt Covenants and Liquidity
Revolving Credit Facility and Senior Unsecured Term Loans and Notes
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
Required Compliance
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Fixed charge coverage ratio
Greater than 1.50x
6.0 x
6.1 x
6.5 x
5.8 x
5.9 x
Total indebtedness to gross asset
value
Less than 60%
33.6 %
32.3 %
31.1 %
31.2 %
29.0 %
Secured debt to gross asset value
Less than 40%
-%
-%
-%
-%
-%
Revolving credit facility availability
$
450,000
$
450,000
$
450,000
$
450,000
$
450,000
Borrowings outstanding
(148,500)
(120,000)
(99,000)
(155,500)
(62,500)
Outstanding letters of credit
(6,053)
(6,053)
(6,053)
(6,053)
(4,879)
Current availability
$
295,447
$
323,947
$
344,947
$
288,447
$
382,621
Cash
5,543
2,894
2,686
3,307
3,048
Current liquidity
$
300,990
$
326,841
$
347,633
$
291,754
$
385,669
Subsequent debt financing(1)
-
-
50,000
100,000
-
Pro forma liquidity
$
300,990
$
326,841
$
397,633
$
391,754
$
385,669
On May 6, 2020, the Company executed a note purchase agreement to issue an aggregate principal of $150 million senior notes. On May 6, 2020, we issued $100 million of senior notes, and on July 14, 2020, we issued the remaining $50 million of senior notes. The proceeds from the senior notes were used to pay down outstanding amounts on the revolving credit facility.
(in thousands)
Cash Net Operating Income
Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI)
Q4 2020
Annualized
Operating Income
$
34,352
$
137,408
Adjustments:
Depreciation and amortization
44,386
177,544
General and administrative
10,302
41,208
Net Operating Income
$
89,040
$
356,160
Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI)
Net Operating Income
$
89,040
$
356,160
Adjustments:
Straight-line rent
(1,243)
(4,972)
Amortization of above and below-market leases
(37)
(148)
Cash NOI
$
87,760
$
351,040
Cash NOI with backlog (83.8% leased)(1)
$
93,387
$
373,546
Cash stabilized NOI (93% leased)
$
103,639
$
414,556
Cash NOI with backlog includes cash backlog as of December 31, 2020, less any leasing of currently occupied NRSF and data center projects under development.
Development Projects
Data Center Projects Under Construction
Q4 2020
TKD construction in progress(1)
$
383
Remaining spend(1)
38,617
Total
$
39,000
Targeted stabilized annual yields
12 - 16 %
Annualized pro forma NOI range
$
4,600 - 6,200
Does not include spend associated with leasing commissions. See page 18 for further breakdown of data center projects under construction.
Other Assets and Liabilities
Other Assets
Remaining construction in progress(1)
Cash and cash equivalents
Accounts and other receivables
Other tangible assets
Total other assets
Liabilities Principal debt
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities Accrued dividends and distributions
Total liabilities
Weighted average common shares and units - diluted
Q4 2020
$
319,028
5,543
20,849
30,095
$
375,515
$
1,723,500
132,289
63,878
$
1,919,667
48,472
Represents the book value of in-progress capital projects, including land and shell building, of future data center expansion, non-recurring investments, tenant improvements and recurring capital expenditures.
(in thousands, except per share data)
The annual guidance provided below represents forward-looking projections, which are based on current economic conditions, internal assumptions about our existing customer base and the supply and demand dynamics of the markets in which we operate. Please refer to the press release for additional information on forward-looking statements.
2021
Implied
Low
High
Mid
2020
Growth(1)
Net income attributable to common diluted shares
$
1.81
$
1.91
$
1.86
$
1.95
(4.6)%
Real estate depreciation and amortization
3.61
3.61
3.61
3.36
FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted
$
5.42
$
5.52
$
5.47
$
5.31
3.0 %
Projected operating results:
Total operating revenues
$
642,000
$
652,000
$
647,000
$
606,824
6.6 %
Interconnection revenues
87,000
93,000
90,000
84,073
7.0
General and administrative expenses
47,000
51,000
49,000
44,026
11.3
Property taxes and insurance
27,500
29,500
28,500
23,996
18.8
Net Income
$
88,000
$
93,000
$
90,500
$
94,617
(4.4)%
Depreciation and amortization
182,500
182,500
182,500
168,915
8.0
Other adjustments(2)
65,500
70,500
68,000
60,985
11.5
Adjusted EBITDA
$
336,000
$
346,000
$
341,000
$
324,517
5.1 %
Guidance drivers:
Annual rental churn rate
6.5
%
8.5 %
7.5
%
11.6 %
Cash rent growth on data center renewals
- %
2.0 %
1.0
%
0.8 %
Capitalized interest
16.0
%
20.0
%
18.0
%
22.1
%
Sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue
3.7
%
3.9
%
3.8
%
3.9
%
Capital expenditures:
Data center expansion
$
165,000
$
195,000
$
180,000
$
202,992
Non-recurring investments
2,000
5,000
3,500
3,963
Tenant improvements
4,500
6,500
5,500
5,919
Recurring capital expenditures - data center
10,000
15,000
12,500
8,336
Recurring capital expenditures - office & light-industrial(3)
3,500
3,500
3,500
-
Total capital expenditures
$
185,000
$
225,000
$
205,000
$
221,210
Implied growth is based on the midpoint of 2021 guidance.
Refer to the appendix for the adjustments made to net income to calculate adjusted EBITDA.
Included in our recurring capital expenditures is an estimated $3.5 million of expenditures related to an office lease expected to commence in Q2 2021.
Definitions
This document includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are helpful in understanding our business, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs") and therefore may not be comparable. The non-GAAP measures should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance and should be considered only a supplement to net income, cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of profitability and/or liquidity, computed in accordance with GAAP.
Adjusted Funds From Operations "AFFO" is a non-GAAP measure that is used as a supplemental operating measure specifically for comparing year over year ability to fund dividend distribution from operating activities. We use AFFO as a basis to address our ability to fund our dividend payments. AFFO is calculated by adding to or subtracting from FFO:
Plus: Amortization of deferred financing costs and hedge amortization
Plus: Non-cash compensation
Plus: Non-real estate depreciation
Plus: Impairment charges
Plus: Below market debt amortization
Plus: Original issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock
Plus / Less: Net straight line rent adjustments (lessor revenue and lessee expense)
Plus / Less: Net amortization of above and below market leases
Less: Recurring capital expenditures
Less: Tenant improvements
Less: Capitalized leasing costs
Capitalized leasing costs consist of commissions payable to third parties, including brokers, leasing agents, referral agents, and internal sales commissions payable to employees. Capitalized leasing costs are accrued and deducted from AFFO generally in the period the lease is executed. Leasing costs are generally paid a) to third party brokers and internal sales employees 50% at customer lease signing and 50% at lease commencement and b) to referral and leasing agents monthly over the lease term as and to the extent we receive payment from the end customer.
AFFO is not intended to represent cash flow from operations for the period, and is only intended to provide an additional measure of performance by adjusting for the effect of certain items noted above included in FFO. Other REITs widely report AFFO, however, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating AFFO and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs.
Annualized Rent
Monthly contractual rent under existing commenced customer leases as of quarter-end, multiplied by 12. This amount reflects total annualized base rent before any one-time or non-recurring rent abatements and excludes power revenue, interconnection revenue and operating expense reimbursement.
Data Center Leasing Metrics
Cash Rental Churn Rate - represents data center leases which are not renewed or are terminated during the period. Rental churn is calculated based on the annualized cash rent of data center expired leases terminated in the period, compared with total data center annualized rent at the beginning of the period.
Cash and GAAP Rent Growth - represents the change in rental rates on renewed data center leases signed during the period, as compared with the previous rental rates for the same space. Cash and GAAP rent growth are calculated based on annualized rent from the renewed data center lease compared to annualized rent from the expired data center lease.
Data Center Net Rentable Square Feet ("NRSF")
Both occupied and available data center NRSF includes a factor based on management's estimate of space to account for a customer's proportionate share of the required data center support space (such as the mechanical, telecommunications and utility rooms) and building common areas, which may be updated on a periodic basis to reflect the most current build-out of our properties.
Deferred Expansion Capital
As we construct data center capacity, we work to optimize both the amount of the capital we deploy on power and cooling infrastructure and the timing of that capital deployment; as such, we generally construct our power and cooling infrastructure supporting our data center NRSF based on our estimate of customer utilization. This practice can result in our investment at a later time in Deferred Expansion Capital. We define Deferred Expansion Capital as our estimate of the incremental capital we may invest in the future to add power or cooling infrastructure to support existing or anticipated future customer utilization of NRSF within our operating data centers. From time to time, we may revise our estimate of Deferred Expansion Capital as well as the potential time period during which we may invest it. See the Development Summary for more detail.
Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre) and Adjusted
EBITDA
EBITDAre is calculated in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). EBITDAre is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from the sale of depreciated property, and impairment of depreciated property. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by adding our non-cash compensation expense, transaction costs from unsuccessful deals and business combinations and litigation expense to EBITDAre as well as adjusting for the impact of other impairment charges, gains or losses from sales of undepreciated land and gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt. Management uses EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of our ability to incur and service debt. In addition, we consider EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDA to be appropriate supplemental measures of our performance because they eliminate depreciation and interest, which permits investors to view income from operations without the impact of non-cash depreciation or the cost of debt. However, because EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and taxes, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utilization as a cash flow measurement is limited.
Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a supplemental measure of our performance which should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income and cash provided by operating activities as a measure of operating performance. We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by Nareit. FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and undepreciated land and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.
Our management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, by excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs.
We offer this measure because we recognize that investors use FFO as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations. FFO is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a measure of liquidity, an alternative to net income, cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. In addition, our calculations of FFO are not necessarily comparable to FFO as calculated by other REITs that do not use the same definition or implementation guidelines or interpret the standards differently from us. Investors in our securities should not rely on these measures as a substitute for any GAAP measure, including net income.
GAAP Annualized Rent
Represents the monthly average contractual rent as stated on customer contracts, multiplied by 12. This amount is inclusive of any one-time or non-recurring rent abatements and excludes power revenue, interconnection revenue and operating expense reimbursement.
Monthly Recurring Revenue per Cabinet Equivalent Billed
Represents the turn-key monthly recurring colocation revenue ("MRR") per cabinet equivalent billed. We define MRR as recurring contractual revenue, including rental, power, and interconnection revenue and operating expense reimbursement, under existing commenced customer leases. MRR per cabinet equivalent is calculated as (current quarter MRR/3) divided by ((quarter-end cabinet equivalents billed plus prior quarter-end cabinet equivalents billed)/2). Cabinet equivalents are calculated as cage-usable square feet (turn-key leased NRSF/NRSF factor) divided by 25.
Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Cash NOI - NOI, and cash NOI are supplemental measures for the operating performance of the Company's portfolio. NOI is operating revenues less operating expenses adjusted for items such as depreciation and amortization, general and administrative expenses, transaction costs from unsuccessful deals and business combinations and litigation expenses. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above and below market rent amortization.
NRSF Held for Development
Represents incremental data center capacity that may be constructed in existing facilities that requires significant capital investment in order to develop new data center facilities. The estimates are based on current construction plans and expectations regarding entitlements, and they are subject to change based on current economic conditions, final zoning approvals, and the supply and demand of the market. The estimated NRSF for new development projects is based on the entire building size. NRSF placed into service may change depending on the final construction and utilization of the built space.
NRSF Under Construction
Represents NRSF for which substantial activities are ongoing to prepare the property for its intended use following development. The NRSF reflects management's estimate of engineering drawings and required support space and is subject to change based on final demising of space. TKD estimated development costs include two components: 1) general construction to ready the NRSF as data center space and 2) power, cooling and other infrastructure to provide the designed amount of power capacity for the project. Following development completion, incremental capital, referred to as Deferred Expansion Capital, may be invested to support existing or anticipated future customer utilization of NRSF within our operating data centers.
NRSF Pre-Construction
Represents NRSF for which the projects are in the design and permitting stage. Construction will commence upon receipt of the applicable permits. The estimated completion dates are subject to change based on the timing of final design and permitting approvals.
Turn-KeySame-Store
Includes turn-key data center space that was leased or available to be leased to our colocation customers as of December 31, 2018, at each of our properties, and excludes powered shell data center space, office and light- industrial space and space for which development was completed and became available to be leased after December 31, 2018. The turn-keysame-store space as of December 31, 2018, is 1,972,441 NRSF. We track same-store on a computer room basis within each data center facility.
Stabilized and Pre-Stabilized NRSF
Data center projects and facilities that recently have been developed and are in the initial lease-up phase are classified as pre-stabilized NRSF until they reach 85% occupancy or have been in service for 24 months. Pre-stabilized projects and facilities become stabilized operating properties at the earlier of achievement of 85% occupancy or 24 months after development completion and are included in the stabilized operating NRSF.
CoreSite Realty Corporation published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:20:07 UTC.