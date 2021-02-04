CoreSite Realty : 4Q20 Supplemental 02/04/2021 | 08:21am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Table of Contents Overview Earnings Release 3 Company Profile 8 Summary of Financial Data 9 Financial Statements Consolidated Balance Sheets 10 Consolidated Statements of Operations 11 Reconciliations of Net Income to FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA 12 Operating Portfolio Operating Portfolio & 10 Largest Customers 13 Leasing Statistics 14 Geographic and Vertical Diversification 16 Development Capital Expenditures and Completed Pre-Stabilized Projects 17 Development Summary 18 Capital Structure Market Capitalization and Debt Summary 19 Interest Summary, Debt Covenants and Liquidity 20 Components of Net Asset Value 21 2021 Guidance 22 Appendix 23 Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 2 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV CoreSite Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results - Signed $37.6 Million of New and Expansion Sales for the Full Year 2020, Including $9.7 Million in Q4 - - Delivered New Data Center Capacity of 192,000 NRSF During 2020, Including 50,000 NRSF in Q4 - - Ended 2020 with 40 Megawatts of Leasable Capacity - DENVER, CO - February 4, 2021 - CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) ("the Company"), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced financial results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2020. 2020 Annual Highlights Key Financial Results -

o Grew operating revenues to $606.8 million, an annual increase of 6.0%

o Delivered net income of $1.95 per common diluted share, an annual decrease of $0.10 per share o Grew adjusted EBITDA to $324.5 million, an annual increase of 5.3%

o Generated Funds From Operations ("FFO") of $5.31 per diluted share and unit, an annual increase of $0.21 per share, or 4.1%

o Signed $37.6 million of annualized GAAP rent, a record year for retail and small scale leasing o Commenced $45.2 million of annualized GAAP rent

o Delivered new data center capacity of 192,000 net rentable square feet ("NRSF") comprised of 22 megawatts ("MW") Q4 2020 Quarterly Highlights Key Financial Results -

o Grew operating revenues to $154.9 million, an increase of 6.1% year over year

o Delivered net income of $0.46 per common diluted share, a decrease of $0.05 year over year o Grew adjusted EBITDA to $82.8 million, an increase of 4.7% year over year

o Generated FFO of $1.34 per diluted share and unit, an increase of $0.04, or 3.1%, year over year

o Paid a dividend of $1.23 per share for the fourth quarter on January 15 th , representing an increase of 0.8% over the previous quarter. Lease Commencements -

o Commenced 147 new and expansion leases for 109,154 NRSF, representing $20.4 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $187 per square foot Leasing Activity -

o Signed 151 new and expansion leases for 53,953 NRSF and $9.7 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $180 per square foot

o Renewed 260 leases for 121,420 NRSF and $15.8 million of annualized GAAP rent, for an average rate of $130 per square foot

o Renewed leases reflected an increase of 1.0% in cash rent and 4.4% in GAAP rent, and churn was 5.4% Q4 2020 Notable Events Delivered new data center capacity on its Los Angeles campus

o Completed and placed into service LA3 Phase 1 for 50,000 NRSF with 80% leased o Commenced the previously announced LA3 pre-lease for 38,000 NRSF and 4.5 MWs "We executed well on each of our 2020 priorities amidst the backdrop of the global pandemic," said Paul Szurek, CoreSite's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The pandemic created a challenging environment that forced the team to rethink prior practices, and I'm proud of our ability to adapt quickly while continuing to execute on each priority." Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 3 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Sales Activity CoreSite achieved new and expansion sales of almost $9.7 million of annualized GAAP rent for the quarter, which included $4.4 million of annualized GAAP rent from retail colocation leases, $3.7 million of annualized GAAP rent from small scale leases, and $1.5 million from large scale leases. "We delivered solid new and expansion sales in the fourth quarter, ending 2020 strongly," said Steve Smith, CoreSite's Chief Revenue Officer. "We believe we are well positioned to continue to take advantage of our available, contiguous capacity and to translate new and vacant capacity into increased sales opportunities as we attract new customers and grow with our existing customers that value our platform." As of December 31, 2020, CoreSite had annualized GAAP backlog of $7.8 million, or $21.4 million on a cash basis. Other Financial Results CoreSite's $154.9 million of operating revenues for the fourth quarter included $130.4 million of rental, power and related revenue, reflecting 5.5% year over year growth, $21.9 million of interconnection revenue, reflecting 12.7% year over year growth, and $2.6 million of office, light-industrial and other revenue. Net income was $22.4 million for the quarter, or $0.46 attributable to each common diluted share. Development Activity CoreSite continues to execute on its property development pipeline and exited 2020 with 40 MW of available capacity in its top five markets, compared to 23 MW at the end of 2019. The Company has delivered a significant amount of capacity year-to-date, which enables it to turn up services for its customers quickly. During the fourth quarter, CoreSite completed and placed into service LA3 Phase 1, comprising 50,000 NRSF and 6 MWs of turn-key data center capacity. LA3 Phase 1 is 80% leased. The Company completed and placed into service 192,000 NRSF comprised of 22 MWs of capacity during 2020. LA3 Phase 2 comprised of 54,000 NRSF and 6 MWs was placed under construction in late December 2020. This project is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2021. CoreSite's ongoing data center development and operational position includes - the ability to increase its occupied footprint of Tier 1, purpose-built data centers, both owned or leased, by approximately 2.0 million NRSF, or about 87.4%, including space unoccupied, under construction, pre- construction or held for development, and owning (versus leasing) 93.1% of its current and developable 4.3 million data center NRSF, supporting operational control, expansion and long-term expense management. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 4 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Balance Sheet and Liquidity The Company's balance sheet remains strong, with a ratio of net principal debt to fourth quarter annualized adjusted EBITDA of 5.2 times, or 5.1 times including backlog. As of the end of the fourth quarter, CoreSite had approximately $301.0 million of current liquidity, including $5.5 million of cash and $295.5 million of available capacity on its revolving credit facility. Operational Excellence The Company achieved seven-nines, or 99.999996%, of uptime for power and cooling across its portfolio of data centers, which exceeded the Company's target of six-nines and the industry standard of five-nines. 2021 Financial Outlook CoreSite's outlook is based on current economic conditions, internal assumptions about its customer base, and the supply and demand dynamics of the markets in which it operates. The guidance does not include the impact of any future financing, investment or disposition activities, beyond what has already been disclosed. The Company's guidance for 2021 includes - Total operating revenues in the range of $642.0 million to $652.0 million, representing 6.6% growth at the midpoint, Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $336.0 million to $346.0 million, representing 5.1% growth at the midpoint, o Net income attributable to common diluted shares in the range of $1.81 to $1.91, representing a decrease of

4.4% at the midpoint, and

o FFO per common diluted share and unit in the range of $5.42 to $5.52, representing growth of 3.0% at the midpoint. CoreSite's 2021 guidance drivers include - Annual rental churn rate in the range of 6.5% to 8.5%, Cash rent growth on data center renewals in the range of 0.0% to 2.0%, and o Total capital expenditures in the range of $185.0 million to $225.0 million. The difference between net income and FFO represents real estate depreciation and amortization. For further details on the Company's 2021 guidance, including operating revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, depreciation and amortization and capital expenditures, along with guidance drivers and other information, please see page 22 of CoreSite's Supplemental Information. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 5 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Conference Call Details CoreSite will host its fourth quarter 2020 earnings call on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international). A replay will be available after the call until February 11, 2021, and can be accessed dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13714615. The quarterly conference call also will be offered as a simultaneous webcast, accessible by visiting CoreSite.com and clicking on the "Investors" link. An on-line replay will be available for a limited time immediately following the call. Concurrently with issuing its financial results, the Company will post its fourth quarter 2020 Supplemental Information on its website at CoreSite.com, under the "Investors" link. Upcoming Conferences and Events CoreSite's management will participate virtually in Raymond James and Associates' 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 1, 2021, Citi's 2021 Global Property CEO Conference on March 8-11, 2021, and RBC Capital Markets' Datacenter / Cloud Infrastructure Executive Meetings on March 30, 2021. About CoreSite CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options - all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com. CoreSite Contact Kate Ruppe Investor Relations 303-222-7369InvestorRelations@CoreSite.com Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 6 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Forward Looking Statements This earnings release and accompanying supplemental information may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: the geographic concentration of the Company's data centers in certain markets and any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the level of supply of or demand for data center space in these markets; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; significant industry competition, including indirect competition from cloud service providers; failure to obtain necessary outside financing; the ability to service existing debt; the failure to qualify or maintain its status as a REIT; financial market fluctuations; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; the effects on our business operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions resulting from the spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") in our markets, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state and federal governments in response to such spread of COVID-19; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 7 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Company Profile Low-latency, secure and reliable access to Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle and IBM from eight key North American Markets. ONE DATA CENTER PROVIDER. EVERYTHING YOU NEED. CONNECTIVITY TO NETWORKS AND CLOUDS THE BEST CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE Connecting to cloud and network providers within the same data center campus can save thousands of dollars a month in networking and data egress fees while reducing latency Optionality to connect to 775+ cloud, IT and network service providers as business needs evolve

30,000+ interconnections

Peering and cloud exchanges

The CoreSite Interconnect Gateway SM allows customers to rapidly optimize application performance with a 100% managed solution

allows customers to rapidly optimize application performance with a 100% managed solution CoreSite's Inter-Site Connectivity allows SDN connectivity between its markets, enabling access to its national ecosystem 460+ team dedicated to ensuring optimal data center performance and meeting the needs of our 1,375+ customers at all times of day Consistent customer satisfaction demonstrated by customer expansion and retention

Dedicated move-in and service representatives, and in-house 24/7 data center operations personnel

move-in and service representatives, and in-house 24/7 data center operations personnel 100% uptime Service Level Agreement with a minimum of six-nines portfolio uptime goal - achieved seven-nines of uptime for two consecutive years

six-nines portfolio uptime goal - achieved seven-nines of uptime for two consecutive years Prepared to support and respond to our customers, employees, and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic Direct access through our customer portal to provision new space, power, cross-connects, and monitor temperature, humidity, and power draw HIGH GROWTH, HIGH-DENSITY SOLUTIONS LOW LATENCY, EDGE MARKETS, GLOBAL REACH Cloud connectivity is important, and so is the ability for a data center campus to grow as business evolves The ability to cost-effectively scale from a single cabinet to a large-scale deployment

cost-effectively scale from a single cabinet to a large-scale deployment Data center campuses that connect our buildings via short-run dark fiber to a network/cloud dense campus ecosystem

short-run dark fiber to a network/cloud dense campus ecosystem Flexible and high-density solutions The closer a business is to its end users, the easier it is to provide a high quality experience 25 operating data centers in eight major metros that provide access to 75% of US businesses within 5 milliseconds

National footprint with international cloud and data center partnerships for multi-market requirements

multi-market requirements Access to subsea cables for international reach Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 8 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Summary of Financial Data (in thousands, except per share, NRSF and MRR data) Summary of Results GAAP Financial Measures Operating revenues Net income Net income attributable to common shares Net income per share attributable to common shares - diluted REIT Financial Measures(1) Funds from operations (FFO) to shares and units Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) EBITDAre Adjusted EBITDA FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted Other Financial Ratios EBITDAre Margin Adjusted EBITDA Margin For the period of Growth % Growth % Growth % Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 Q/Q Y/Y YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Y/Y $ 154,938 $ 153,981 $ 146,035 0.6 % 6.1 % $ 606,824 $ 572,727 6.0 % 22,409 24,132 24,745 (7.1) (9.4) 94,617 99,037 (4.5) 19,658 21,132 19,194 (7.0) 2.4 79,309 75,840 4.6 $ 0.46 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 (8.0) (9.8) $ 1.95 $ 2.05 (4.9) $ 64,927 $ 64,268 $ 62,935 1.0 % 3.2 % $ 256,848 $ 246,079 4.4 % 61,694 62,580 62,193 (1.4) (0.8) 249,675 247,318 1.0 78,738 77,285 75,421 1.9 4.4 308,674 293,741 5.1 82,771 81,441 79,024 1.6 4.7 324,517 308,132 5.3 $ 1.34 $ 1.33 $ 1.30 0.8 3.1 $ 5.31 $ 5.10 4.1 50.8 % 50.2 % 51.6 % 60 bps (80) bps 50.9 % 51.3 % (40) bps 53.4 % 52.9 % 54.1 % 50 bps (70) bps 53.5 % 53.8 % (30) bps As of Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Dividend Activity Dividends declared per share and OP unit $ 1.23 $ 1.22 $ 1.22 $ 1.22 $ 1.22 TTM FFO payout ratio 92.7 % 93.1 % 93.9 % 95.2 % 93.7 % TTM AFFO payout ratio 95.3 % 94.8 % 95.2 % 95.9 % 93.2 % Operating Portfolio Statistics Operating data center properties 25 24 24 23 23 Stabilized data center NRSF 2,502,591 2,516,411 2,516,411 2,482,660 2,406,512 Stabilized data center NRSF occupied 2,174,897 2,207,215 2,226,153 2,183,751 2,179,854 Stabilized data center % occupied 86.9 % 87.7 % 88.5 % 88.0 % 90.6 % Turn-Key Data Center ("TKD") Same-Store Statistics MRR per cabinet equivalent $ 1,635 $ 1,608 $ 1,601 $ 1,608 $ 1,602 TKD NRSF % occupied 83.1 % 83.9 % 84.7 % 83.3 % 83.4 % Market Capitalization & Net Principal Debt Total enterprise value $ 7,817,206 $ 7,479,878 $ 7,514,871 $ 7,218,678 $ 6,919,211 Total net principal debt outstanding $ 1,717,957 $ 1,692,106 $ 1,621,314 $ 1,577,193 $ 1,484,452 Net Principal Debt to: Annualized adjusted EBITDA 5.2 x 5.2 x 5.0 x 5.0 x 4.7 x Annualized adjusted EBITDA, including backlog(2) 5.1 x 4.9 x 4.8 x 4.7 x 4.5 x Enterprise value 22.0 % 22.6 % 21.6 % 21.8 % 21.5 % See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures on page 12 and a discussion of the non-GAAP disclosures in the Appendix. Backlog is the annualized rent for data center leases that were signed, but have not yet commenced during the quarter. Backlog for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, was $7.8 million on a GAAP basis and $21.4 million on a cash basis. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 9 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except per share data) December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Assets: Investments in real estate: Land $ 104,734 $ 94,593 Buildings and improvements 2,273,536 1,989,731 2,378,270 2,084,324 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (867,975) (720,498) Net investment in operating properties 1,510,295 1,363,826 Construction in progress 319,411 394,474 Net investments in real estate 1,829,706 1,758,300 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 173,928 172,976 Cash and cash equivalents 5,543 3,048 Accounts and other receivables, net 20,849 21,008 Lease intangibles, net 2,507 3,939 Goodwill 40,646 40,646 Other assets, net 103,094 101,082 Total assets $ 2,176,273 $ 2,100,999 Liabilities and equity: Liabilities Debt, net $ 1,715,911 $ 1,478,402 Operating lease liabilities 189,404 187,443 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 79,140 123,304 Accrued dividends and distributions 63,878 62,332 Acquired below-market lease contracts, net 2,313 2,511 Unearned revenue, prepaid rent and other liabilities 53,149 33,119 Total liabilities 2,103,795 1,887,111 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $0.01 422 373 Additional paid-in capital 555,595 512,324 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,526) (6,026) Distributions in excess of net income (471,910) (348,509) Total stockholders' equity 63,581 158,162 Noncontrolling interests 8,897 55,726 Total equity 72,478 213,888 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,176,273 $ 2,100,999 Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 10 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating revenues: Data center revenue:(1) Rental, power, and related revenue $ 130,430 $ 130,300 $ 123,597 $ 512,343 $ 485,131 Interconnection revenue 21,947 21,144 19,477 84,073 75,751 Total data center revenue 152,377 151,444 143,074 596,416 560,882 Office, light-industrial and other revenue 2,561 2,537 2,961 10,408 11,845 Total operating revenues 154,938 153,981 146,035 606,824 572,727 Operating expenses: Property operating and maintenance 43,649 44,986 39,865 169,855 157,293 Real estate taxes and insurance 6,218 5,989 5,709 23,996 22,866 Depreciation and amortization 44,386 41,759 39,737 168,915 152,925 Sales and marketing 5,844 5,901 5,527 23,726 22,439 General and administrative 10,302 10,854 10,641 44,026 43,764 Rent 10,187 8,966 8,872 36,547 32,624 Total operating expenses 120,586 118,455 110,351 467,065 431,911 Operating income 34,352 35,526 35,684 139,759 140,816 Interest expense (11,933) (11,384) (10,917) (45,086) (41,712) Income before income taxes 22,419 24,142 24,767 94,673 99,104 Income tax expense (10) (10) (22) (56) (67) Net income 22,409 24,132 24,745 94,617 99,037 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 2,751 3,000 5,551 15,308 23,197 Net income attributable to common shares $ 19,658 $ 21,132 $ 19,194 $ 79,309 $ 75,840 Net income per share attributable to common shares: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 1.96 $ 2.06 Diluted $ 0.46 $ 0.50 $ 0.51 $ 1.95 $ 2.05 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 42,330 42,235 37,291 40,453 36,766 Diluted 42,529 42,404 37,489 40,634 36,944 Below is a breakout of our contractual data center rental, power, and tenant reimbursements and other revenue: Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Rental revenue $ 83,891 $ 82,943 $ 79,257 $ 329,331 $ 308,623 Power revenue 43,374 43,112 41,804 169,667 165,406 Tenant reimbursement and other 3,165 4,245 2,536 13,345 11,102 Rental, power, and related revenue $ 130,430 $ 130,300 $ 123,597 $ 512,343 $ 485,131 Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 11 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Reconciliations of Net Income to FFO, AFFO, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Net Income to FFO Net income Real estate depreciation and amortization FFO available to common shareholders and OP unit holders Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted Weighted average OP units outstanding - diluted Total weighted average shares and units outstanding - diluted FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ 22,409 $ 24,132 $ 24,745 $ 94,617 $ 99,037 42,518 40,136 38,190 162,231 147,042 $ 64,927 $ 64,268 $ 62,935 $ 256,848 $ 246,079 42,529 42,404 37,489 40,634 36,944 5,943 6,030 10,797 7,777 11,275 48,472 48,434 48,286 48,411 48,219 $ 1.34 $ 1.33 $ 1.30 $ 5.31 $ 5.10 Reconciliation of FFO to AFFO FFO available to common shareholders and unit holders Adjustments: Amortization of deferred financing costs and hedge amortization Non-cash compensation Non-real estate depreciation Straight-line rent adjustment Amortization of above and below market leases Recurring capital expenditures(1) Tenant improvements Capitalized leasing costs AFFO available to common shareholders and OP unit holders Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 $ 64,927 $ 64,268 $ 62,935 $ 256,848 $ 246,079 1,028 1,028 970 4,128 3,338 4,033 4,156 3,603 15,843 14,384 1,868 1,623 1,547 6,684 5,883 (1,243) (496) 671 (2,323) 5,637 (37) (34) (35) (139) (254) (2,457) (2,911) (3,468) (8,336) (7,404) (1,506) (1,275) (1,173) (5,919) (4,267) (4,919) (3,779) (2,857) (17,111) (16,078) $ 61,694 $ 62,580 $ 62,193 $ 249,675 $ 247,318 Recurring capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2019, included, and therefore, was reduced due to a $1.7 million energy efficiency rebate received from the power utility related to the replacement of our chiller plant at LA2. Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 22,409 $ 24,132 $ 24,745 $ 94,617 $ 99,037 Adjustments: Interest expense 11,933 11,384 10,917 45,086 41,712 Income taxes 10 10 22 56 67 Depreciation and amortization 44,386 41,759 39,737 168,915 152,925 EBITDAre $ 78,738 $ 77,285 $ 75,421 $ 308,674 $ 293,741 Non-cash compensation 4,033 4,156 3,603 15,843 14,384 Transaction costs / litigation - - - - 7 Adjusted EBITDA $ 82,771 $ 81,441 $ 79,024 $ 324,517 $ 308,132 For additional discussion of these non-GAAP measures, see the Appendix starting on page 23. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 12 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Operating Portfolio & Top Customers Data Center Operating Portfolio Annualized Stabilized Pre-Stabilized Total Held for Rent Total Percent Total Percent Percent NRSF Under Development Market ($000)(1) NRSF Occupied(2) NRSF Occupied(2) NRSF Occupied(2) Construction NRSF Total NRSF San Francisco Bay $ 102,152 888,108 52,201 940,309 - 240,000 1,180,309 86.1 % 75.1 % 85.5 % Los Angeles (3) 91,158 563,943 91.8 67,614 65.4 631,557 89.0 54,388 64,740 750,685 Northern Virginia 57,872 516,036 85.6 51,233 27.7 567,269 83.7 - 809,742 1,377,011 New York 22,492 168,267 87.9 34,589 16.0 202,856 75.6 - 81,799 284,655 Chicago 16,708 178,407 87.1 54,798 0.7 233,205 66.8 - 112,368 345,573 Boston 14,952 122,730 78.0 19,961 - 142,691 67.1 - 110,985 253,676 Denver 5,483 34,924 77.5 - - 34,924 77.5 - - 34,924 Miami 1,756 30,176 81.5 - - 30,176 81.5 - 13,154 43,330 Total Data Center $ 312,573 2,502,591 Facilities Office & Light- 9,536 418,110 Industrial (4) Total Portfolio $ 322,109 2,920,701 86.9 %280,396 79.7 - 85.9 % 280,396 36.9 %2,782,987 - 418,110 36.9 % 3,201,097 81.9 % 79.7 81.6 % 54,388 1,432,788 4,270,163 - (49,799) 368,311 54,388 1,382,989 4,638,474 On a gross basis, our total portfolio annualized rent was approximately $327.8 million as of December 31, 2020, which includes $5.7 million in operating expense reimbursements under modified gross and triple-net leases. Includes customer leases that have commenced as of December 31, 2020. If all leases signed during the current and prior periods had commenced, the percent occupied would have been as follows: Percent Leased Stabilized Pre-Stabilized Total Total Data Center Facilities 88.6 % 38.7 % 83.6 % Total Portfolio 88.1 % 38.7 % 83.8 % In the fourth quarter of 2020, CoreSite made the decision to exit and vacate our leased data center space at LA4 and two computer rooms at LA1 by the end of 2021. These spaces, which represent 21,850 NRSF for LA4 and 6,723 NRSF at LA1, were previously acquired in 2018 through the acquisition of U.S. Colo. Due to this business decision, we have excluded these leased spaces and the associated annualized rent from the reported Los Angeles market operating property portfolio. Included within our Reston Campus Expansion held for development space is 49,799 NRSF which is currently operating as office and light- industrial space. 10 Largest Customers (total portfolio, including data center and office and light-industrial "OLI") Weighted Percentage Percentage Average Number Total of Total Annualized of Total Remaining of Occupied Operating Rent Annualized Lease Term in CoreSite Vertical Customer Industry Locations NRSF NRSF(1) ($000) Rent(2) Months(3) 1 Cloud Public Cloud 10 210,404 6.6 % $ 41,659 12.9 % 82 2 Enterprise Digital Content 8 157,560 4.9 21,403 6.6 35 3 Cloud Public Cloud 11 328,424 10.3 19,797 6.1 37 4 Cloud Public Cloud 3 118,684 3.7 13,714 4.3 35 5 Network Global Service Provider 9 44,147 1.4 9,359 2.9 20 6 Enterprise(4) Travel / Hospitality 2 32,828 1.0 6,950 2.2 9 7 Network US National Service Provider 14 39,868 1.2 5,112 1.6 31 8 Network Cable Service Provider 16 21,501 0.7 4,391 1.4 24 9 Enterprise SI & MSP 1 35,695 1.1 4,301 1.3 24 10 Enterprise Government 3 25,485 0.8 4,075 1.3 138 Total / Weighted Average 1,014,596 31.7 % $ 130,761 40.6 % 50 Represents the customer's total occupied square feet divided by the total operating NRSF in the portfolio as of December 31, 2020. Represents the customer's total annualized rent divided by the total annualized rent in the portfolio as of December 31, 2020. Weighted average based on percentage of total annualized rent expiring calculated as of December 31, 2020. This customer had $8.3 million of annualized rent that expired in Q4 2020, and has $6.7 million of annualized rent expiring in Q4 2021, which will not be renewed. See Appendix for definitions Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 13 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Leasing Statistics Data Center Leasing Activity GAAP GAAP Cash Leasing Number Annualized Total Annualized Rental Cash GAAP Activity of Rent Leased Rent per Churn Rent Rent Period Leases(1) ($000) NRSF Leased NRSF Rate Growth Growth New / expansion leases commenced YTD 2020 510 $ 45,188 232,980 $ 194 Q4 2020 147 20,397 109,154 187 Q3 2020 130 7,188 33,233 216 Q2 2020 121 7,925 45,271 175 Q1 2020 112 9,678 45,322 214 Q4 2019 130 16,613 86,187 193 New / expansion leases signed YTD 2020 509 $ 37,647 207,705 $ 181 Q4 2020 151 9,685 53,953 180 Q3 2020 129 12,485 72,207 173 Q2 2020 112 3,471 22,191 156 Q1 2020 117 12,006 59,354 202 Q4 2019 129 6,642 30,770 216 Renewal leases signed YTD 2020 1,182 $ 78,801 553,248 $ 142 11.6 % 0.8 % 5.5 % Q4 2020 260 15,844 121,420 130 5.4 1.0 4.4 Q3 2020 309 20,662 135,959 152 1.9 2.9 5.1 Q2 2020 333 24,961 174,926 143 1.0 (1.5) 5.5 Q1 2020 280 17,334 120,943 143 3.3 1.4 7.2 Q4 2019 323 21,921 151,057 145 2.9 (0.8) 0.1 Number of leases represents each agreement with a customer; a lease agreement could include multiple spaces and a customer could have multiple leases. New / Expansion Leases Signed by Deployment Size by Period(1) YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 GAAP Annualized Rent ($000) Retail Colocation (< 130 CkW) $ 11,686 $ 12,318 $ 4,448 $ 3,589 $ 1,901 $ 1,748 $ 2,783 Small Scale (130 - 500 CkW) 13,577 9,168 3,721 1,634 1,570 6,652 1,379 Large Scale & Hyperscale (> 500 CkW) 12,384 33,493 1,516 7,262 - 3,606 2,480 Total GAAP Annualized Rent $ 37,647 $ 54,979 $ 9,685 $ 12,485 $ 3,471 $ 12,006 $ 6,642 Our new and expansion leases signed are presented based on the critical kilowatt ("CkW") size, which represents the maximum amount of power that customers can draw per their contractual lease agreement. MRR per Cabinet Equivalent Billed (TKD Occupied Same-Store) Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 14 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Leasing Statistics Lease Distribution (total portfolio, including total data center and office and light-industrial "OLI") Total Percentage Percentage Number Percentage Operating of Total Annualized of Total of of All NRSF of Operating Rent Annualized Lease Distribution Leases Leases Leases NRSF ($000) Rent Unoccupied data center Leased but not commenced - - % 51,272 1.6 % $ - - % Available capacity - - 453,290 14.2 - - Unoccupied OLI Leased but not commenced - - 23,642 0.7 - - Available capacity - - 61,264 1.9 - - Data center deployment by CkW: Retail Colocation (< 130 CkW) 2,123 85.6 514,978 16.1 78,017 24.2 Small Scale (130 - 500 CkW) 147 5.9 425,734 13.3 69,786 21.6 Large Scale (501 - 2,000 CkW) 47 1.9 419,950 13.1 63,685 19.8 Hyperscale (> 2,000 CkW) 12 0.5 494,912 15.5 84,599 26.3 Powered shell 17 0.7 422,851 13.2 16,486 5.1 OLI 135 5.4 333,204 10.4 9,536 3.0 Portfolio Total 2,481 100.0 % 3,201,097 100.0 % $ 322,109 100.0 % Lease Expirations (total portfolio, including total data center and office and light-industrial "OLI") Total Annualized Number Operating Percentage Percentage Annualized Annualized Rent Per of NRSF of of Total Annualized of Total Rent Per Rent at Leased Leases Expiring Operating Rent Annualized Leased Expiration NRSF at Year of Lease Expiration Expiring(1) Leases NRSF ($000) Rent NRSF ($000)(2) Expiration Unoccupied data center - 504,562 15.8 % $ - -% $ - $ - $ - Unoccupied OLI - 84,906 2.6 - - - - - 2021 1,277 633,077 19.7 94,043 29.2 149 94,673 150 2022 571 386,652 12.1 60,675 18.9 157 62,747 162 2023 314 370,763 11.6 54,524 16.9 147 58,947 159 2024 94 115,102 3.6 18,963 5.9 165 20,352 177 2025 66 211,678 6.6 23,671 7.3 113 37,685 180 2026-Thereafter 24 561,153 17.5 60,697 18.8 108 71,184 127 OLI (3) 135 333,204 10.5 9,536 3.0 29 10,007 30 Portfolio Total / Weighted Average 2,481 3,201,097 100.0 % $ 322,109 100.0 % $ 123 $ 355,595 $ 136 Includes leases that upon expiration will automatically be renewed, primarily on a year-to-year basis. Number of leases represents each agreement with a customer; a lease agreement could include multiple spaces and a customer could have multiple leases. Represents the final monthly contractual rent under existing customer leases as of December 31, 2020, multiplied by 12. This amount reflects total annualized base rent before any one-time or non-recurring rent abatements and excludes power revenue, interconnection revenue and operating expense reimbursement. Leases expiring during 2021 include annualized rent of $6.1 million associated with lease terms currently on a month-to- month basis. The office and light-industrial leases are scheduled to expire as follows: NRSF of Annualized Expiring Rent Year Leases ($000) 2021 50,904 $ 1,792 2022 67,624 1,549 2023 141,284 3,985 2024 9,983 256 2025 14,933 573 Thereafter 48,476 1,381 Total OLI 333,204 $ 9,536 Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 15 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Geographic and Vertical Diversification Geographical Diversification Percentage of Total Data Center Annualized Rent Metropolitan Market December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 San Francisco Bay 32.7% 35.8% Los Angeles 29.2 26.8 Northern Virginia 18.5 17.8 New York 7.2 7.3 Chicago 5.3 5.3 Boston 4.8 5.0 Denver 1.8 1.5 Miami 0.5 0.5 Total 100.0% 100.0% Vertical Diversification Percentage of Total Data Center Annualized Rent Vertical December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 Enterprise 42.2% 44.6% Cloud 33.8 33.0 Network 24.0 22.4 Total 100.0% 100.0% Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 16 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Capital Expenditures and Completed Pre-Stabilized Projects (in thousands, except NRSF, cost per NRSF, MW, and cost per MW data) Capital Expenditures and Repairs and Maintenance Year Ended Three Months Ended December 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, 2020 2020 2020 2020 2020 Data center expansion(1) $ 202,992 $ 29,110 $ 37,117 $ 70,187 $ 66,578 Non-recurring investments(2) 3,963 1,078 980 996 909 Tenant improvements 5,919 1,506 1,275 2,172 966 Recurring capital expenditures(3) 8,336 2,457 2,911 1,550 1,418 Total capital expenditures $ 221,210 $ 34,151 $ 42,283 $ 74,905 $ 69,871 Repairs and maintenance expense(4) $ 15,033 $ 4,214 $ 3,649 $ 3,290 $ 3,880 Data center expansion capital expenditures include new data center construction, development projects adding capacity to existing data centers and other revenue generating investments. Data center expansion also includes investment of Deferred Expansion Capital. Non-recurring investments include upgrades to existing data center or office space and company-wide improvements that are ancillary to revenue generation, such as internal system development for on-premises IT infrastructure and system-wide security upgrades, which have a future economic benefit. Recurring capital expenditures include required equipment upgrades with future economic benefit within our operating portfolio. Repairs and maintenance expense is classified within property operating and maintenance expense in the consolidated statements of operations. These expenditures represent recurring maintenance contracts and repairs to operating equipment necessary to maintain current operations. Completed Pre-Stabilized Projects Metropolitan Power Cost Per Cost Per Percent Percent Projects / Facilities Market Completion NRSF (MW) Cost(1) NRSF MW Leased(2) Occupied LA1 Los Angeles Q2 2019 17,238 1.5 $ 11,635 $ 675 $ 7,757 45.4 % 42.7 % VA3 Phase 1B Northern Virginia Q2 2019 51,233 6.0 53,393 1,042 8,899 27.7 27.7 BO1 Boston Q4 2019 19,961 1.5 7,124 357 4,749 - - NY2 Phase 3 New York Q1 2020 34,589 4.0 50,144 1,450 12,536 19.8 16.0 CH2 Phase 1 Chicago Q2 2020 54,798 6.0 62,988 1,149 10,498 0.8 0.7 SV8 Phase 3 San Francisco Bay Q2 2020 52,201 6.0 61,375 1,176 10,229 75.1 75.1 LA3 Phase 1 Los Angeles Q4 2020 50,376 6.0 72,513 1,439 12,086 79.7 73.2 Total completed pre-stabilized 280,396 31.0 $ 319,172 $ 1,138 $ 10,296 38.7 % 36.9 % Cost includes capital expenditures related to the specific project / phase and, for CH2 Phase 1, LA3 Phase 1, NY2 Phase 3, SV8 Phase 3, and VA3 Phase 1B projects, also includes allocations of capital expenditures related to land, building shell, and infrastructure that were incurred at the beginning of the overall project. Includes customer leases that have been signed as of December 31, 2020, but have not commenced. The percent leased is determined based on leased NRSF as a proportion of total pre-stabilized NRSF. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 17 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Development Summary Data Center Leasing Capacity The following chart sets forth the total data center power capacity in megawatts ("MW"), net of backlog, available in our portfolio as of the end of each reporting period presented: The available capacity represents total MW's within unoccupied operating data center space, net of backlog. The MWs under construction represents sellable capacity that will be available for lease according to the estimated timeline disclosed in the development table below. The developable MW's represents the sellable capacity that is currently held for development within existing core and shell buildings. Development Detail (in thousands, except NRSF and power data) Under Construction Held for Development Total Costs Estimated Estimated Estimated Incurred Estimated Percent Power NRSF Power Projects/Facilities Completion NRSF To- Date Total Leased (MW) Total Cost (MW) NRSF Cost Data center expansion BO1 - - $ - $ - -% - 110,985 $ 71,200 9.0 110,985 $ 71,200 CH2 Phase 2 - - - - - - 56,184 40,000 6.0 56,184 40,000 Phase 3 - - - - - - 56,184 40,000 6.0 56,184 40,000 LA1 - - - - - - 10,352 1,250 0.5 10,352 1,250 LA3 Phase 2 Q4 2021 54,388 383 39,000 - 6.0 - - - 54,388 39,000 Phase 3 54,388 36,000 6.0 54,388 36,000 MI1 - - - - - - 13,154 7,500 1.0 13,154 7,500 NY2 Phase 4 - - - - - - 46,699 23,000 5.0 46,699 23,000 Phase 5 - - - - - - 35,100 40,000 4.5 35,100 40,000 VA3 Phase 1C - - - - - - 49,316 35,000 6.0 49,316 35,000 Phase 1D - - - - - - 34,143 22,000 3.0 34,143 22,000 Phase 1E - - - - - - 23,365 22,000 3.0 23,365 22,000 Total data center expansion 54,388 $ 383 $ 39,000 -% 6.0 489,870 $ 337,950 50.0 544,258 $ 376,950 New development Ground-up construction VA3 Phase 2 - - - - - - 289,173 200,000 27.0 289,173 200,000 Reston Campus Expansion Future Phases - - - - - - 413,745 550,000 54.0 413,745 550,000 Pre-construction SV9 - - - - - - 240,000 325,000 30.0 240,000 325,000 Total new development - $ - $ - -% - 942,918 $ 1,075,000 111.0 942,918 $ 1,075,000 Total development(1)(2) 54,388 $ 383 $ 39,000 -% 6.0 1,432,788 $ 1,412,950 161.0 1,487,176 $ 1,451,950 In addition to new development and incremental capacity in existing core and shell buildings, we have land adjacent to our NY2 facility, in the form of an existing parking lot. By utilizing this land, we believe we can build approximately 100,000 NRSF of data center capacity in Secaucus, New Jersey, upon receipt of necessary entitlements. We have an estimated $34.0 million in deferred expansion capital under construction at multiple properties as of December 31, 2020, of which $6.9 million has been incurred to-date. We estimate approximately $35 million of additional deferred expansion capital may be required in the future to support existing or anticipated future customer utilization. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 18 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Market Capitalization and Debt Summary (in thousands, except per share data) Market Capitalization Shares or Equivalents Market Price as of Market Value Outstanding December 31, 2020 Equivalents Common shares 42,768 $ 125.28 $ 5,357,994 Operating partnership units 5,917 125.28 741,255 Total equity 6,099,249 Total net principal debt outstanding(1) 1,717,957 Total enterprise value $ 7,817,206 Net principal debt to enterprise value 22.0 % Net principal debt outstanding includes total principal debt outstanding net of $5.5 million of cash and cash equivalents. Debt Summary(1) Weighted Outstanding as of: Average December 31, December 31, Instrument Rate(2) 2020 2019 Revolving credit facility 1.39 % $ 148,500 $ 62,500 Senior unsecured term loans 2.27 700,000 700,000 Senior unsecured notes(3) 4.16 875,000 725,000 Total principal debt outstanding 1,723,500 1,487,500 Unamortized deferred financing costs (7,589) (9,098) Total debt $ 1,715,911 $ 1,478,402 Weighted average interest rate 3.16 % Floating rate vs. fixed rate debt 9% / 91% 29% / 71% See the filed Form 10-K and 10-Q for information on specific debt instruments. The interest rates above reflect the impacts of interest rate swap agreements. On May 6, 2020, we entered into a note purchase agreement to issue an aggregate principal amount of $150 million, 3.75% Series C senior notes maturing on May 6, 2027 (the "2027 Notes"). Debt Maturities The revolving credit facility contains a one-time extension option, which, if exercised, would extend the maturity date to November 2024. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 19 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Interest Summary, Debt Covenants and Liquidity (in thousands) Interest Expense Components Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Interest expense and fees $ 13,748 $ 13,555 $ 13,630 $ 53,733 $ 52,022 Amortization of deferred financing costs and hedge amortization 1,028 1,028 970 4,128 3,338 Capitalized interest (2,843) (3,199) (3,683) (12,775) (13,648) Total interest expense $ 11,933 $ 11,384 $ 10,917 $ 45,086 $ 41,712 Percent capitalized 19.2 % 21.9 % 25.2 % 22.1 % 24.7 % Debt Covenants and Liquidity Revolving Credit Facility and Senior Unsecured Term Loans and Notes December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, Required Compliance 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Fixed charge coverage ratio Greater than 1.50x 6.0 x 6.1 x 6.5 x 5.8 x 5.9 x Total indebtedness to gross asset value Less than 60% 33.6 % 32.3 % 31.1 % 31.2 % 29.0 % Secured debt to gross asset value Less than 40% -% -% -% -% -% Revolving credit facility availability $ 450,000 $ 450,000 $ 450,000 $ 450,000 $ 450,000 Borrowings outstanding (148,500) (120,000) (99,000) (155,500) (62,500) Outstanding letters of credit (6,053) (6,053) (6,053) (6,053) (4,879) Current availability $ 295,447 $ 323,947 $ 344,947 $ 288,447 $ 382,621 Cash 5,543 2,894 2,686 3,307 3,048 Current liquidity $ 300,990 $ 326,841 $ 347,633 $ 291,754 $ 385,669 Subsequent debt financing(1) - - 50,000 100,000 - Pro forma liquidity $ 300,990 $ 326,841 $ 397,633 $ 391,754 $ 385,669 On May 6, 2020, the Company executed a note purchase agreement to issue an aggregate principal of $150 million senior notes. On May 6, 2020, we issued $100 million of senior notes, and on July 14, 2020, we issued the remaining $50 million of senior notes. The proceeds from the senior notes were used to pay down outstanding amounts on the revolving credit facility. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 20 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Components of Net Asset Value (NAV) (in thousands) Cash Net Operating Income Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI) Q4 2020 Annualized Operating Income $ 34,352 $ 137,408 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 44,386 177,544 General and administrative 10,302 41,208 Net Operating Income $ 89,040 $ 356,160 Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI) Net Operating Income $ 89,040 $ 356,160 Adjustments: Straight-line rent (1,243) (4,972) Amortization of above and below-market leases (37) (148) Cash NOI $ 87,760 $ 351,040 Cash NOI with backlog (83.8% leased)(1) $ 93,387 $ 373,546 Cash stabilized NOI (93% leased) $ 103,639 $ 414,556 Cash NOI with backlog includes cash backlog as of December 31, 2020, less any leasing of currently occupied NRSF and data center projects under development. Development Projects Data Center Projects Under Construction Q4 2020 TKD construction in progress(1) $ 383 Remaining spend(1) 38,617 Total $ 39,000 Targeted stabilized annual yields 12 - 16 % Annualized pro forma NOI range $ 4,600 - 6,200 Does not include spend associated with leasing commissions. See page 18 for further breakdown of data center projects under construction. Other Assets and Liabilities Other Assets Remaining construction in progress(1) Cash and cash equivalents Accounts and other receivables Other tangible assets Total other assets Liabilities Principal debt Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities Accrued dividends and distributions Total liabilities Weighted average common shares and units - diluted Q4 2020 $ 319,028 5,543 20,849 30,095 $ 375,515 $ 1,723,500 132,289 63,878 $ 1,919,667 48,472 Represents the book value of in-progress capital projects, including land and shell building, of future data center expansion, non-recurring investments, tenant improvements and recurring capital expenditures. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 21 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV 2021 Guidance (in thousands, except per share data) The annual guidance provided below represents forward-looking projections, which are based on current economic conditions, internal assumptions about our existing customer base and the supply and demand dynamics of the markets in which we operate. Please refer to the press release for additional information on forward-looking statements. 2021 Implied Low High Mid 2020 Growth(1) Net income attributable to common diluted shares $ 1.81 $ 1.91 $ 1.86 $ 1.95 (4.6)% Real estate depreciation and amortization 3.61 3.61 3.61 3.36 FFO per common share and OP unit - diluted $ 5.42 $ 5.52 $ 5.47 $ 5.31 3.0 % Projected operating results: Total operating revenues $ 642,000 $ 652,000 $ 647,000 $ 606,824 6.6 % Interconnection revenues 87,000 93,000 90,000 84,073 7.0 General and administrative expenses 47,000 51,000 49,000 44,026 11.3 Property taxes and insurance 27,500 29,500 28,500 23,996 18.8 Net Income $ 88,000 $ 93,000 $ 90,500 $ 94,617 (4.4)% Depreciation and amortization 182,500 182,500 182,500 168,915 8.0 Other adjustments(2) 65,500 70,500 68,000 60,985 11.5 Adjusted EBITDA $ 336,000 $ 346,000 $ 341,000 $ 324,517 5.1 % Guidance drivers: Annual rental churn rate 6.5 % 8.5 % 7.5 % 11.6 % Cash rent growth on data center renewals - % 2.0 % 1.0 % 0.8 % Capitalized interest 16.0 % 20.0 % 18.0 % 22.1 % Sales and marketing expense as a percentage of revenue 3.7 % 3.9 % 3.8 % 3.9 % Capital expenditures: Data center expansion $ 165,000 $ 195,000 $ 180,000 $ 202,992 Non-recurring investments 2,000 5,000 3,500 3,963 Tenant improvements 4,500 6,500 5,500 5,919 Recurring capital expenditures - data center 10,000 15,000 12,500 8,336 Recurring capital expenditures - office & light-industrial(3) 3,500 3,500 3,500 - Total capital expenditures $ 185,000 $ 225,000 $ 205,000 $ 221,210 Implied growth is based on the midpoint of 2021 guidance. Refer to the appendix for the adjustments made to net income to calculate adjusted EBITDA. Included in our recurring capital expenditures is an estimated $3.5 million of expenditures related to an office lease expected to commence in Q2 2021. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 22 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Appendix Definitions This document includes certain non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are helpful in understanding our business, as further described below. Our definition and calculation of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of other Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs") and therefore may not be comparable. The non-GAAP measures should not be considered an alternative to net income as an indicator of our performance and should be considered only a supplement to net income, cash flows from operating, investing or financing activities as measures of profitability and/or liquidity, computed in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted Funds From Operations "AFFO" is a non-GAAP measure that is used as a supplemental operating measure specifically for comparing year over year ability to fund dividend distribution from operating activities. We use AFFO as a basis to address our ability to fund our dividend payments. AFFO is calculated by adding to or subtracting from FFO: Plus: Amortization of deferred financing costs and hedge amortization Plus: Non-cash compensation Plus: Non-real estate depreciation Plus: Impairment charges Plus: Below market debt amortization Plus: Original issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock Plus / Less: Net straight line rent adjustments (lessor revenue and lessee expense) Plus / Less: Net amortization of above and below market leases Less: Recurring capital expenditures Less: Tenant improvements Less: Capitalized leasing costs Capitalized leasing costs consist of commissions payable to third parties, including brokers, leasing agents, referral agents, and internal sales commissions payable to employees. Capitalized leasing costs are accrued and deducted from AFFO generally in the period the lease is executed. Leasing costs are generally paid a) to third party brokers and internal sales employees 50% at customer lease signing and 50% at lease commencement and b) to referral and leasing agents monthly over the lease term as and to the extent we receive payment from the end customer. AFFO is not intended to represent cash flow from operations for the period, and is only intended to provide an additional measure of performance by adjusting for the effect of certain items noted above included in FFO. Other REITs widely report AFFO, however, other REITs may use different methodologies for calculating AFFO and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs. Annualized Rent Monthly contractual rent under existing commenced customer leases as of quarter-end, multiplied by 12. This amount reflects total annualized base rent before any one-time or non-recurring rent abatements and excludes power revenue, interconnection revenue and operating expense reimbursement. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 23 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Appendix Data Center Leasing Metrics Cash Rental Churn Rate - represents data center leases which are not renewed or are terminated during the period. Rental churn is calculated based on the annualized cash rent of data center expired leases terminated in the period, compared with total data center annualized rent at the beginning of the period.

- represents data center leases which are not renewed or are terminated during the period. Rental churn is calculated based on the annualized cash rent of data center expired leases terminated in the period, compared with total data center annualized rent at the beginning of the period. Cash and GAAP Rent Growth - represents the change in rental rates on renewed data center leases signed during the period, as compared with the previous rental rates for the same space. Cash and GAAP rent growth are calculated based on annualized rent from the renewed data center lease compared to annualized rent from the expired data center lease. Data Center Net Rentable Square Feet ("NRSF") Both occupied and available data center NRSF includes a factor based on management's estimate of space to account for a customer's proportionate share of the required data center support space (such as the mechanical, telecommunications and utility rooms) and building common areas, which may be updated on a periodic basis to reflect the most current build-out of our properties. Deferred Expansion Capital As we construct data center capacity, we work to optimize both the amount of the capital we deploy on power and cooling infrastructure and the timing of that capital deployment; as such, we generally construct our power and cooling infrastructure supporting our data center NRSF based on our estimate of customer utilization. This practice can result in our investment at a later time in Deferred Expansion Capital. We define Deferred Expansion Capital as our estimate of the incremental capital we may invest in the future to add power or cooling infrastructure to support existing or anticipated future customer utilization of NRSF within our operating data centers. From time to time, we may revise our estimate of Deferred Expansion Capital as well as the potential time period during which we may invest it. See the Development Summary for more detail. Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre) and Adjusted EBITDA EBITDAre is calculated in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit"). EBITDAre is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, gains or losses from the sale of depreciated property, and impairment of depreciated property. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by adding our non-cash compensation expense, transaction costs from unsuccessful deals and business combinations and litigation expense to EBITDAre as well as adjusting for the impact of other impairment charges, gains or losses from sales of undepreciated land and gains or losses on early extinguishment of debt. Management uses EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDA as indicators of our ability to incur and service debt. In addition, we consider EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDA to be appropriate supplemental measures of our performance because they eliminate depreciation and interest, which permits investors to view income from operations without the impact of non-cash depreciation or the cost of debt. However, because EBITDAre and adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and taxes, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utilization as a cash flow measurement is limited. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 24 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Appendix Funds From Operations ("FFO") is a supplemental measure of our performance which should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income and cash provided by operating activities as a measure of operating performance. We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by Nareit. FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and undepreciated land and impairment write-downs of depreciable real estate, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Our management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, by excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We offer this measure because we recognize that investors use FFO as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our properties that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations. FFO is a non-GAAP measure and should not be considered a measure of liquidity, an alternative to net income, cash provided by operating activities or any other performance measure determined in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund our cash needs, including our ability to pay dividends or make distributions. In addition, our calculations of FFO are not necessarily comparable to FFO as calculated by other REITs that do not use the same definition or implementation guidelines or interpret the standards differently from us. Investors in our securities should not rely on these measures as a substitute for any GAAP measure, including net income. GAAP Annualized Rent Represents the monthly average contractual rent as stated on customer contracts, multiplied by 12. This amount is inclusive of any one-time or non-recurring rent abatements and excludes power revenue, interconnection revenue and operating expense reimbursement. Monthly Recurring Revenue per Cabinet Equivalent Billed Represents the turn-key monthly recurring colocation revenue ("MRR") per cabinet equivalent billed. We define MRR as recurring contractual revenue, including rental, power, and interconnection revenue and operating expense reimbursement, under existing commenced customer leases. MRR per cabinet equivalent is calculated as (current quarter MRR/3) divided by ((quarter-end cabinet equivalents billed plus prior quarter-end cabinet equivalents billed)/2). Cabinet equivalents are calculated as cage-usable square feet (turn-key leased NRSF/NRSF factor) divided by 25. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 25 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Appendix Net Operating Income ("NOI") and Cash NOI - NOI, and cash NOI are supplemental measures for the operating performance of the Company's portfolio. NOI is operating revenues less operating expenses adjusted for items such as depreciation and amortization, general and administrative expenses, transaction costs from unsuccessful deals and business combinations and litigation expenses. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above and below market rent amortization. NRSF Held for Development Represents incremental data center capacity that may be constructed in existing facilities that requires significant capital investment in order to develop new data center facilities. The estimates are based on current construction plans and expectations regarding entitlements, and they are subject to change based on current economic conditions, final zoning approvals, and the supply and demand of the market. The estimated NRSF for new development projects is based on the entire building size. NRSF placed into service may change depending on the final construction and utilization of the built space. NRSF Under Construction Represents NRSF for which substantial activities are ongoing to prepare the property for its intended use following development. The NRSF reflects management's estimate of engineering drawings and required support space and is subject to change based on final demising of space. TKD estimated development costs include two components: 1) general construction to ready the NRSF as data center space and 2) power, cooling and other infrastructure to provide the designed amount of power capacity for the project. Following development completion, incremental capital, referred to as Deferred Expansion Capital, may be invested to support existing or anticipated future customer utilization of NRSF within our operating data centers. NRSF Pre-Construction Represents NRSF for which the projects are in the design and permitting stage. Construction will commence upon receipt of the applicable permits. The estimated completion dates are subject to change based on the timing of final design and permitting approvals. Turn-KeySame-Store Includes turn-key data center space that was leased or available to be leased to our colocation customers as of December 31, 2018, at each of our properties, and excludes powered shell data center space, office and light- industrial space and space for which development was completed and became available to be leased after December 31, 2018. The turn-keysame-store space as of December 31, 2018, is 1,972,441 NRSF. We track same-store on a computer room basis within each data center facility. Stabilized and Pre-Stabilized NRSF Data center projects and facilities that recently have been developed and are in the initial lease-up phase are classified as pre-stabilized NRSF until they reach 85% occupancy or have been in service for 24 months. Pre-stabilized projects and facilities become stabilized operating properties at the earlier of achievement of 85% occupancy or 24 months after development completion and are included in the stabilized operating NRSF. Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 Overview Financial Operating Development Capital Components Guidance Appendix 26 Statements Portfolio Structure of NAV Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer CoreSite Realty Corporation published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:20:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION 02:21a CORESITE REALTY : 4Q20 Supplemental PU 01:03a CORESITE REALTY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial .. AQ 12:49a CORESITE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 12:34a CORESITE REALTY : Reports Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results BU 12:33a CORESITE REALTY : Earnings Flash (COR) CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION Reports Q4 FF.. MT 12:32a CORESITE REALTY : Earnings Flash (COR) CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION Reports Q4 Re.. MT 02/02 CORESITE REALTY : Cowen Upgrades CoreSite Realty to Outperform From Market Perfo.. MT 02/01 CORESITE REALTY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD .. AQ 02/01 CORESITE REALTY : Michael Millegan Joins CoreSite Realty Corporation's Board of .. BU 01/28 CORESITE REALTY : Offering Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect at its Reston, Vi.. BU