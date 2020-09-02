Log in
CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION

CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION

(COR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CoreSite Realty Corporation : Declares Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend on Common Stock

09/02/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced a cash dividend of $1.22 per share on common stock and common stock equivalents for the third quarter of 2020, consistent with the previous quarter.

The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2020.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 605 M - -
Net income 2020 72,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 663 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 66,0x
Yield 2020 4,02%
Capitalization 5 205 M 5 205 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,4x
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CoreSite Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 127,38 $
Last Close Price 121,72 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Szurek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Stuckey Chairman
Dominic M. Tobin SVP-Field Operations & Network Engineering
Jeffrey S. Finnin Chief Financial Officer
Aleks Krusko VP-Information Technology & Digitization
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION9.67%5 205
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)35.31%69 903
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.29.99%41 307
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-15.18%21 548
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.3.07%21 003
SEGRO PLC4.99%15 061
