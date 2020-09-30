Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CoreSite Realty Corporation    COR

CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION

(COR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CoreSite Realty : Issues Annual Corporate Sustainability Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/30/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

– Customers, Colleagues and Communities – Another year into our journey –

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company” or “CoreSite”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it has issued its “2019 Corporate Sustainability Report,” which is posted on the Company’s website.

“Customers, Colleagues, and Communities are three words to describe how our business strategy intertwines with our sustainability practices,” said Paul Szurek, CoreSite’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “In our third Corporate Sustainability Report, we summarize another year in our journey of being a responsible steward for all of our stakeholders. We remain committed to being a reliable partner, people centered, and efficiency focused.”

2019 Corporate Sustainability Report Highlights

Customers – CoreSite’s reliable and energy efficient data centers

CoreSite provides superior reliability and seeks the least carbon-intensive energy generation sources consistent with its customers’ economic goals and options permitted in its markets. As part of those objectives, CoreSite’s 2019 accomplishments include –

  • achieving “Eight 9s” of reliability across its platform of data center facilities,
  • improving 2019 Power Utilization Effectiveness by 4.8% on a same-store basis compared to 2018, and
  • decreasing our energy intensity per NRSF compared to 2018 despite increased energy consumption.

Colleagues – A culture of respect, responsibility, transparency, innovation and operational excellence

CoreSite continues to shape its culture by empowering its employees and valuing their diversity and leadership, ultimately driving the Company’s success and that of our stakeholders. Key metrics for 2019 include –

  • being recognized as one of the top workplaces in the Bay Area for 2019,
  • decreasing voluntary attrition to 10.8% from 15.7% in 2018, well below the U.S average of 14%, and
  • increasing the percentage of veterans at CoreSite from 15% to 21%.

Communities – Rich ecosystem of customers that work seamlessly together

CoreSite strives to enhance our strong data center ecosystems to provide our community of customers with collaborative opportunities in their IT journeys while engaging with our local communities. Highlights from CoreSite’s community involvement in 2019 include –

  • providing 650 hours of volunteer service by our headquarter employees,
  • providing $48,000 worth of volunteer hours to Brother’s Redevelopment Paint-A-Thon recipients, and
  • designing and building a raised garden bed and horseshoe pits for The VA Homeless Domiciliary.

In response to the coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic, CoreSite implemented a COVID-19 charitable donations matching program resulting in approximately $305,000 donated to benefit the local communities in each of our eight markets, specifically to support, among other things, COVID-19 relief agencies, medical organizations, food banks, and homelessness assistance efforts.

“The past several months have been challenging for all of us due to the pandemic. At CoreSite, we have continued to prioritize the safety, satisfaction and general welfare of our customers, colleagues, and communities,” Paul Szurek stated.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud, and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite’s control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: the geographic concentration of the Company’s data centers in certain markets and any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the level of supply of or demand for data center space in these markets; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; significant industry competition, including indirect competition from cloud service providers; failure to obtain necessary outside financing; the ability to service existing debt; the failure to qualify or maintain its status as a REIT; financial market fluctuations; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; the effects on our business operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions resulting from the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) in our markets, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state and federal governments in response to such spread of COVID-19; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION
04:32pCORESITE REALTY : Issues Annual Corporate Sustainability Report
BU
09/29CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/17CORESITE REALTY : Supports Public Sector IT Initiatives
BU
09/09CORESITE REALTY : Completes Memorandum of Understanding for Illinois Tax Incenti..
BU
09/08CORESITE REALTY : Supports Retailers' Digital Initiatives
BU
09/02CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION : Declares Third-Quarter 2020 Dividend on Common Sto..
BU
08/27CORESITE REALTY : Successfully Completes Annual Compliance Examinations
BU
08/26CORESITE REALTY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD ..
AQ
08/26CORESITE REALTY : Patricia Higgins Joins CoreSite Realty Corporation's Board of ..
BU
08/12CORESITE REALTY : Partners with Education & Research Institutions
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 605 M - -
Net income 2020 72,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 65,2x
Yield 2020 4,06%
Capitalization 5 141 M 5 141 M -
EV / Sales 2020 11,2x
EV / Sales 2021 10,7x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CoreSite Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 127,38 $
Last Close Price 120,22 $
Spread / Highest target 21,4%
Spread / Average Target 5,95%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Szurek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Stuckey Chairman
Dominic M. Tobin SVP-Field Operations & Network Engineering
Jeffrey S. Finnin Chief Financial Officer
Aleks Krusko VP-Information Technology & Digitization
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION6.03%5 141
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)31.03%67 610
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.23.20%39 682
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-17.02%21 082
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-1.02%20 170
SEGRO PLC3.79%14 258
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group