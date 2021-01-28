Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CoreSite Realty Corporation    COR

CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION

(COR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CoreSite Realty : Offering Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect at its Reston, Virginia Campus

01/28/2021 | 07:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

– Supporting Customers with High-Bandwidth, Low-Latency Needs Through High Speed Fiber Interconnection –

– Geographically Diverse Point of Interconnection from Ashburn, VA –

– Direct Connectivity to Google Cloud Including Dedicated High Speed Fiber Interconnection –

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced it is now offering direct fiber connectivity to Google Cloud via Dedicated Interconnect and internet peering available natively on its Reston, Virginia data center campus.

Adding Optionality, Value and Route Diversity at CoreSite’s Reston Campus

This additional option provides CoreSite the ability to offer enterprise-grade dedicated fiber connectivity to Google Cloud using Dedicated Interconnect to support demanding data and connectivity requirements on its Reston, Virginia data center campus, adding to its native Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect services already offered in other markets within the CoreSite platform.

CoreSite is also now offering internet peering to Google Cloud through its Any2Exchange® peering platform and private network interfaces at its data center campuses in Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles and now in Reston.

CoreSite also recently enabled Partner Interconnect to Google Cloud within the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange to all its markets, providing more points of connectivity, flexible capacities and making it easier for customers with multi-region and multi-cloud architectures to directly integrate their network with Google Cloud.

Providing Customers More Choice While Addressing Their Needs

By offering additional access to Google Cloud in Northern Virginia, we’re increasing customer choice and the value of CoreSite’s interconnection platforms as customers solve for transferring and processing large data sets with ultra-low latency, architecting hybrid and multi-cloud solutions, and enhancing cloud access resiliency via diverse points of connectivity,” said Juan Font, CoreSite’s SVP of General Management. “Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect high-speed fiber connectivity and Google Cloud Internet Peering via CoreSite’s Any2Exchange are value-adding enhancements to our interconnection capabilities in Reston.

Other Highlights

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite’s control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: the geographic concentration of the Company’s data centers in certain markets and any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the level of supply of or demand for data center space in these markets; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; significant industry competition, including indirect competition from cloud service providers; failure to obtain necessary outside financing; the ability to service existing debt; the failure to qualify or maintain its status as a REIT; financial market fluctuations; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; the effects on our business operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions resulting from the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) in our markets, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state and federal governments in response to such spread of COVID-19; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION
07:02aCORESITE REALTY : Offering Google Cloud Dedicated Interconnect at its Reston, Vi..
BU
01/25CORESITE REALTY : New Year, New Tech Projects?
PU
01/20CORESITE REALTY : Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
BU
01/06CORESITE REALTY : Credit Suisse Upgrades CoreSite Realty to Outperform From Neut..
MT
01/04CORESITE REALTY : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
2020CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020Wells Fargo Downgrades CoreSite Realty to Underweight From Equal-Weight; Pric..
MT
2020CoreSite Realty Ups Quarterly Dividend to $1.23/Share From $1.22/Share, Payab..
MT
2020CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Fourth-Quarter 2020 Dividend on Common S..
BU
2020CORESITE REALTY : Any2Exchange® Enhances Capabilities For Multi-Market Peering
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 606 M - -
Net income 2020 80,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 719 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 69,3x
Yield 2020 3,63%
Capitalization 5 750 M 5 750 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,3x
EV / Sales 2021 11,7x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CoreSite Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 129,88 $
Last Close Price 134,44 $
Spread / Highest target 19,8%
Spread / Average Target -3,39%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul E. Szurek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Stuckey Chairman
Dominic M. Tobin SVP-Field Operations & Network Engineering
Jeffrey S. Finnin Chief Financial Officer
Aleks Krusko VP-Information Technology & Digitization
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION7.31%5 750
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)2.45%65 196
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.92%41 792
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-6.72%24 174
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-2.91%22 537
SEGRO PLC1.82%15 751
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ